ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

10 Delicious Iowa Cheese Curds That Drive Wisconsin Crazy

When you live in the Midwest, it's really hard to pass up mouth-watering cheese curds. Cheese curds are basically a meal in itself. You really cannot go wrong with cheese curds from any Midwestern state. Sure Wisconsin is known for its tasty cheese curds. But other states like Iowa actually have pretty cheesy cheese curds to enjoy. Iowans swear by it!
IOWA STATE
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Is This The Best “Small” City in Iowa?

Whether a city is large or small is completely relative to every individual person. To some people who grow up in towns of 2,000 people, they may consider a town like Waterloo (population of about 67,000) huge. To someone who grows up in Des Moines, they might consider a town like Ames small. City size is all in the eye of the beholder. I think that's how that saying goes anyway...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Ankeny, IA
Local
Iowa Business
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Roseville, MN
State
Minnesota State
State
South Dakota State
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Minnesota Business
Local
Iowa Government
KCRG.com

Iowa cropland values increase, but may level off soon

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Farm and Land Chapter #2 Realtors Land Institute reported a 2.8% increase in cropland values on a statewide average for the Marc 2022 to September 2022 time period. In our East Central district of Iowa, high-quality cropland is selling at $16,182 per acre, or...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Rivers Shrinking Due To Drought

(Des Moines, IA) — You could just about walk or wade across some rivers in Iowa right now…. Brooke Hagenhoff, with the National Weather Service in Des Moines says most of Iowa has been either abnormally dry or in some form of drought all year.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Housing Prices#Aberdeen 46th#The Minnesota Iowa#St Cloud
B102.7

This City in Iowa Is among the Most Educated in America

If you're looking to surround yourself with a bunch of smart people, one city in Iowa is one of the best places in the country to head to. 24/7 Wall St., using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey, zeroed in on the most educated cities in the country, with the highest percentage of adults 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher.
IOWA STATE
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

How Likely Are You To Hit A Deer In South Dakota?

Is South Dakota one of the worst states for deer collisions in the country? The numbers say yes. A recent study by carinsurance.com showed which states are the worst for animal collisions, including deer. So, where does the Mount Rushmore State rank? Surprisingly, the risk is higher than you might...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
News Break
Politics
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

South Dakota Overdose Deaths, 4th Highest In U.S.

Here in the upper plains states, South Dakota is high on the list with a 22% increase in drug-related overdose deaths nationwide. In the past year, there were 95 deaths reported. October is National Substance Abuse Prevention Month and one report finds that drug overdoses have risen 50% since 2019...
POLITICS
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

South Dakota 2022 Pheasant Season Ready to Get Underway

In October, orange is South Dakota's favorite color. No, really it is. The 2022 South Dakota pheasant season begins this weekend for residents only. Then on October 15, the season opens for everyone else. Thousands of avid hunters and outdoor enthusiasts will be working corn fields and other prime habitats...
POLITICS
Local 4 WHBF

Iowa vets have right to time off on Veterans Day

Veterans in Iowa have a right to request time off from work to mark Veterans Day, November 11, according to Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller. In 2010, Iowa Code section 91A.5A took effect, requiring employers to provide holiday time off on Veterans Day for employees who are veterans and would normally be required to work […]
IOWA STATE
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Sioux Falls, SD
20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KXRB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy