Read full article on original website
Related
Weirdest Tourist Traps in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota
The South Dakota "touristy trap" pick may be undeniable. I don't know if everyone will agree with the writers at Thrillist Travel, about which tourist attractions are the weirdest in the tri-state area. I mean there are so many strange things to see when you travel. From giant pheasants and...
This City in Iowa Is One of the Best for Sober Living in America
There are places in America where 'drunk and disorderly' seems to be the norm. In fact, well-known party towns like Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Orlando have all landed in the top ten of a new poll of the spots where things get wild on a regular basis. But what...
10 Delicious Iowa Cheese Curds That Drive Wisconsin Crazy
When you live in the Midwest, it's really hard to pass up mouth-watering cheese curds. Cheese curds are basically a meal in itself. You really cannot go wrong with cheese curds from any Midwestern state. Sure Wisconsin is known for its tasty cheese curds. But other states like Iowa actually have pretty cheesy cheese curds to enjoy. Iowans swear by it!
Is This The Best “Small” City in Iowa?
Whether a city is large or small is completely relative to every individual person. To some people who grow up in towns of 2,000 people, they may consider a town like Waterloo (population of about 67,000) huge. To someone who grows up in Des Moines, they might consider a town like Ames small. City size is all in the eye of the beholder. I think that's how that saying goes anyway...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Which Sioux Falls High School Is The Best in South Dakota?
When you're a parent, you only want the best for your children. This especially includes sending them to a school where they can excel both in and out of the classroom. But the question is always, “Where is the best school in town?”. The state of South Dakota has...
You Can Sleep In A Castle On A River In Minnesota...For A Price!
Minnesota has some amazing scenery all around the state. But this ROYAL property just northeast of Minneapolis looks incredible!. TV Show Says This Is “Ugliest House In Minnesota”. Yikes!. This TV show is looking for the Ugliest Houses In America. Check out why they think this Minnesota house...
KCRG.com
Iowa cropland values increase, but may level off soon
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Farm and Land Chapter #2 Realtors Land Institute reported a 2.8% increase in cropland values on a statewide average for the Marc 2022 to September 2022 time period. In our East Central district of Iowa, high-quality cropland is selling at $16,182 per acre, or...
Iowa Rivers Shrinking Due To Drought
(Des Moines, IA) — You could just about walk or wade across some rivers in Iowa right now…. Brooke Hagenhoff, with the National Weather Service in Des Moines says most of Iowa has been either abnormally dry or in some form of drought all year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Iowa Has Some of the Least Distracted Drivers in America
No matter where we turn in this modern world we are bombarded with more distractions than ever before. That's especially true when we get behind the wheel, where the latest hi-tech gadgets and gizmos in our vehicles can make concentrating on driving difficult at times. According to 24/7 Wall St.,...
Changes to Iowa's bottle redemption program prompts a recycling revolution
Iowa's bottle and can redemption program is being revolutionized by technology that could eliminate the need for consumers to sort cans, multiple beverage and redemption officials tell Axios. At one Des Moines test site, users simply put a QR sticker on bags for redemption funds to be automatically deposited into...
This City in Iowa Is among the Most Educated in America
If you're looking to surround yourself with a bunch of smart people, one city in Iowa is one of the best places in the country to head to. 24/7 Wall St., using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey, zeroed in on the most educated cities in the country, with the highest percentage of adults 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher.
How Likely Are You To Hit A Deer In South Dakota?
Is South Dakota one of the worst states for deer collisions in the country? The numbers say yes. A recent study by carinsurance.com showed which states are the worst for animal collisions, including deer. So, where does the Mount Rushmore State rank? Surprisingly, the risk is higher than you might...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This South Dakota Pheasant Hunting Video Has 2 Million Views
The South Dakota pheasant hunting season is right around the corner and people from all over the United States ascend on our great state for the festivities. Over the years, many TV shows and national hunting experts have also made the South Dakota pheasant hunting season a part of their traditions as well.
The Top 10 Smallest Towns in all of South Dakota
South Dakota is loaded with small towns in every corner of the state. But where are the tiniest towns in the entire Mount Rushmore state?. According to the latest census data, these are the ten tiniest towns in all of South Dakota. Chances are, you've never even heard of the smallest town of them all.
Nurses Pay Much Better In Minnesota Than South Dakota and Iowa
A new survey says Minnesota nurses are making much higher wages than South Dakota or Iowa nursing professionals. I think we all agree how very important our compassionate, competent, medical nursing professionals are in all communities. Over the last few years especially we have found out how much we as...
South Dakota Overdose Deaths, 4th Highest In U.S.
Here in the upper plains states, South Dakota is high on the list with a 22% increase in drug-related overdose deaths nationwide. In the past year, there were 95 deaths reported. October is National Substance Abuse Prevention Month and one report finds that drug overdoses have risen 50% since 2019...
South Dakota 2022 Pheasant Season Ready to Get Underway
In October, orange is South Dakota's favorite color. No, really it is. The 2022 South Dakota pheasant season begins this weekend for residents only. Then on October 15, the season opens for everyone else. Thousands of avid hunters and outdoor enthusiasts will be working corn fields and other prime habitats...
Is It Illegal To Flash Your Headlights At Another Car In Minnesota?
We've all been there. It's after sunset and another vehicle flashes its headlights in your direction. This could mean anything from a speed trap nearby, bad road conditions ahead, or even crashed cars on the roadway ahead. Sometimes it can be helpful, other times, downright annoying. But the question is:...
Free Online Tutoring Now Available for South Dakota Kids
In the past, individual tutoring has been something that has been tough to come by for a lot of school-aged children due to cost and availability. But all of that is about to change in South Dakota. The state's Board of Regents and Department of Education are rolling out the...
Iowa vets have right to time off on Veterans Day
Veterans in Iowa have a right to request time off from work to mark Veterans Day, November 11, according to Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller. In 2010, Iowa Code section 91A.5A took effect, requiring employers to provide holiday time off on Veterans Day for employees who are veterans and would normally be required to work […]
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM
Sioux Falls, SD
20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
KXRB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0