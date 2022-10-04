Read full article on original website
Smidley – “Another Devil” (Feat. Shinra Knives)
Back in 2017, Foxing leader Conor Murphy released his debut album under the name Smidley, which offered up a brighter, poppier take on his main band’s often maudlin music. Since then, Foxing has moved further toward pop-rock with last year’s Draw Down The Moon. Now Murphy is back with a new Smidley album, his first in the five years since the debut — it’s called Here Comes The Devil, and it’ll be out digitally on November 11. Today, he’s shared the psych-y lead single “Another Devil,” which features St. Louis musician Shinra Knives. Watch a video for it below.
Midwife – “Sickworld”
Midwife is Madeline Johnston, the Denver musician who makes a dreamy, gauzy, cathartic form of music that she calls heaven metal. Last year, Midwife released a gorgeous album called Luminol, which featured what must be the prettiest Offspring cover of all time. Since then, Johnston has collaborated with Drowse, Kathryn Mohr, and her former tourmates Nothing, and she’s also covered Chevelle. Today, we get a new Midwife song.
Brutus – “What Have We Done”
In a few weeks, the excellently heavy Belgian power trio Brutus will release their new album Unison Life. Before today, Brutus had released three songs from the LP: “Dust,” “Liar,” and “Victoria.” All three of them kicked ass. This morning, Brutus are breaking us off with one more song before Unison Life arrives.
Jim Redmond, Father Who Helped Injured Olympic Sprinter to Finish Line, Dies at 81
Jim Redmond, the man who moved the hearts of Olympic spectators around the world after helping his injured son cross the finish line at the 1992 Barcelona Games, has died. The Olympic Games’ official Twitter account confirmed Redmond’s death on Tuesday, with the British Olympic Association calling his act of fatherly love an iconic sports moment that “will never be forgotten.” A cause of death was not immediately disclosed. Redmond was 81. British athlete Derek Redmond was at the top of the home straight in the 1992 Games’ 400m semi-final when he tore his hamstring. Refusing to quit the race,...
Pom Pom Squad – “River”
While in Austin for SXSW this past spring, Pom Pom Squad’s Mia Berrin linked up with Song Confessional, a project that collects anonymous confessions from people and partners with musicians to turn those details of someone else’s life into songs. Those songs are recorded in a mobile recording studio by producers Walker Lukens and Jim Eno, and the whole process is also turned into a podcast. Berrin’s episode of that podcast will come out next week, but today we get to hear the result of the collaboration, a track called “River” that was inspired by a story about a man whose marriage ended after his father died.
Watch The Cure Debut New Songs “Alone” And “Endsong” At European Tour Opener
The Cure kicked off their 2022 world tour in Latvia tonight, where they debuted two new songs and welcomed guitarist and keyboardist Perry Bamonte back into the band. (Bamonte played with the band from 1990 to 2005 and at their Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame induction in 2019.) Playing at the Arēna Rīga, the Cure opened their set with a new song called “Alone.” They bookended the set with their last song (pre-encore) also being a debut titled “Endsong.”
In A Daydream – “I Was A Victim Of A Series Of Accidents”
Late last year, the Detroit band In A Daydream released their ambitious debut album, This Side Of Purgatory. Today, the crew are back with their first new single since then, “I Was A Victim Of A Series Of Accidents,” which takes some big swings in four minutes, moving from theatrical to scraggly to a Dead Poet’s Society audio sample to a clean, crisp hook that wouldn’t sound out of place on a Fall Out Boy album. “I had myself convinced it was no coincidence,” the group’s Bryan Porter sings in a particularly wry section. “When I’d keep seeing ‘222’/ ‘Looks like he’s losing it! Or is he… a genius!?’/ Well, what if both were true?” Check it out below.
Special Interest – “Foul”
New Orleans post-punks Special Interest will release their second album Endure next month. It features the already released “(Herman’s) House” and “Midnight Legend” featuring Mykki Blanco. Now, Special Interest have another brand-new track — it’s succinctly titled “Foul” and it goes about as hard as you’ve come to expect.
Guided By Voices – “Instinct Dwelling”
Guided By Voices have another new album on the way, surprise surprise, and they’re announcing it before their next release is even out. Scalping The Guru, an archival compilation bringing together some older rarities into a cohesive whole, is being released on October 28. The next proper GBV album is called La La Land, and it’ll be out on January 20.
Palette Knife – “Jelly Boi” & “Damn Son, Dim Sum”
The Columbus emo band Palette Knife have announced their sophomore LP, and the first couple singles are sounding strong. New Game+ is loosely based around the tropes of 16-bit video games, with interludes like “Death Screen” and “Pause Screen” sprinkled throughout the tracklist. In substance, though, the album seems to hone in on that timeless emo topic of a young man trying to break free of his own neuroses.
Dan Drohan & Andrew VanWyngarden – “Slow To Remember”
Last month, drummer and composer Dan Drohan teamed up with MGMT’s Andrew VanWyngarden for their debut collaborative track, “For Sake,” which they created during a series of recording sessions that started in 2020. Today, they’re back with another team-up, the syrupy, spacey instrumental “Slow To Remember.”
BSCBR – “Children Of The Grave” (Black Sabbath Cover)
Back in 2020, we wrote about Black Sabbath Cover Band Rehearsal — an NYC-based supergroup of Black Sabbath-loving indie musicians comprising Nick Zinner (Yeah Yeah Yeahs), Angel Deradoorian (Deradoorian), Greg Fox, Brad Truax (Interpol), and Mick Barr (Ocrilim, Krallice). Their first release was 2020’s Masters Of Rehearsal featuring “Sweet Leaf” and “Fairies Wear Boots.” Today, BSCBR are announcing their return in the form of a new 7-inch: BSCBR: Master Of Rehearsal Vol 2, out October 28. In honor of BSCBR’s Vol 2, they’re also sharing a chugging cover of “Children Of The Grave.” The B-side will be a cover of “Electric Funeral.”
Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker Reflects On Today’s 10th Anniversary Of Lonerism
Tame Impala’s second album Lonerism was released 10 years ago today. We had a whole lot to say about it in our Anniversary piece, and it seems that Kevin Parker has been in a reflective mood as well. This past weekend, he played the album front-to-back in a special Desert Daze set, and now he’s taken to his Instagram account to share some thoughts on it.
Watch Phoenix Play A Slick, Dancey “Alpha Zulu” On Kimmel
Next month, the suave and elegant French gentlemen of Phoenix will release their new album Alpha Zulu, and they’ve been doing the promotional rounds in recent weeks. Last month, Phoenix got together with their special guest, Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig, to perform the single “Tonight” on, appropriately enough, The Tonight Show. Last night, Phoenix were on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and they busted out the new LP’s pulsating title track.
Whitmer Thomas – “Stick Around”
Comedian Whitmer Thomas is just a couple weeks out from the release of a new album, The Older I Get The Funnier I Was, which was produced by Jay Som. He’s shared “Rigamarole,” “Most Likely,” and “Everything That Feels Good Is Bad” from it already, and today he’s back with one more, “Stick Around.”
Album Of The Week: Sorry Anywhere But Here
Sadness is around every corner on Anywhere But Here. Sorry’s magnetic and magnificent sophomore album turns the band’s twisted pop-rock gaze onto a singular focus: getting your heart ripped out of your chest. “I just did what everyone else did, I went a little mad,” the band’s Asha Lorenz slyly noted in some press materials about the past couple years. I don’t even want to pretend to know the specifics of what happened, but it’s clear that heartbreak is the name of the game. That manifests itself in songs which toggle between righteous anger, total despondency, and a blind hopefulness that scans more as naïve wishful thinking. There’s not much in the way of levity to be found on Anywhere But Here, but the overwhelming despair is in itself a kind of joke, a purging of emotions that feels as cathartic as it sounds catchy.
Melt With Modern English In Their Network TV Debut, 40 Years After After The Snow
The Essex new wave greats Modern English somehow never performed on network television in their heyday, but they rectified that Tuesday with a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The band is on tour celebrating the 40th anniversary of their sophomore album After The Snow; they promoted the outing by performing that record’s all-time banger “I Melt With You,” much to a bearded Fallon’s delight. Watch below.
Tindersticks – “Stars At Noon”
Tindersticks is set to score the upcoming A24 adaptation of Denis Johnson’s book Stars At Noon, a romantic thriller starring Margaret Qualley, Joe Alwyn, Danny Ramirez, Benny Safdie, and John C. Reilly and directed by Claire Denis. In tandem with the movie’s release, the Stars At Noon soundtrack will be out October 14 via City Slang. Today, Tindersticks are sharing the title track, which also has a video featuring some of the film’s stars.
