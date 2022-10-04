Sadness is around every corner on Anywhere But Here. Sorry’s magnetic and magnificent sophomore album turns the band’s twisted pop-rock gaze onto a singular focus: getting your heart ripped out of your chest. “I just did what everyone else did, I went a little mad,” the band’s Asha Lorenz slyly noted in some press materials about the past couple years. I don’t even want to pretend to know the specifics of what happened, but it’s clear that heartbreak is the name of the game. That manifests itself in songs which toggle between righteous anger, total despondency, and a blind hopefulness that scans more as naïve wishful thinking. There’s not much in the way of levity to be found on Anywhere But Here, but the overwhelming despair is in itself a kind of joke, a purging of emotions that feels as cathartic as it sounds catchy.

