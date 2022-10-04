ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, WA

Suspect arrested in stabbing near Bellevue school

By Colleen West, KIRO 7 News
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11C37i_0iLYzj7e00

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Police in Bellevue have arrested a man in a Tuesday morning stabbing near a middle school.

Shortly before 8 a.m., officers were called to 148th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 24th Street in the Overlake area for a report that someone had been stabbed several times and the suspect was seen walking away.

Officers arrived and began helping the victim, a 34-year-old man, with his wounds until medics arrived. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police swarmed the area searching for the suspect. Highland Middle School was placed in lockout as a precaution during the search, according to police.

About two hours later, a Redmond police officer saw someone matching the suspect’s description outside the Overlake Safeway, about two blocks from the crime scene.

The 30-year-old man, who had put socks over his distinctive shoes to try to avoid being identified, was arrested.

After he was in police custody, investigators found the man had a no-bail Department of Corrections arrest warrant for escape from community custody.

More news from KIRO 7

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capitolhillseattle.com

One reported dead in E Fir shooting

A man was reported dead in an early Friday morning shooting in an alley off E Fir. Seattle Police said they had responded to a shooting and that at least one person was wounded. Multiple 911 callers reported gunfire around 4:30 AM and officers arriving at the scene found the...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

1 killed, another injured in Seattle shooting

SEATTLE — One person was killed and another injured in a shooting in Seattle’s Yesler Terrace neighborhood Friday morning. According to Seattle Police Department (SPD) Detective Valerie Carson, multiple people called 911 around 4:30 a.m. to report hearing shots being fired near the 1100 block of East Fir Street, which is north of Yesler Way and east of Interstate 5.
SEATTLE, WA
WSB Radio

Man arrested after allegedly throwing rock, killing another man in Washington

KING COUNTY, Wash. — A man was arrested after he allegedly threw a rock that killed another man in King County, Washington. According to court records obtained by KIRO, on September 19 just after 8 p.m., Puget Sound Regional firefighters along with Kent police were called to a Chevron gas station in an area after someone called 911 and said they saw an unconscious man outside of the gas station thinking that he could have possibly overdosed.
KING COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Redmond, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Bellevue, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Bellevue, WA
q13fox.com

Husband arrested after wife found dead with apparent stab wounds in Kent

KENT, Wash. - A husband was arrested on Thursday after allegedly stabbing his wife multiple times, killing her inside their home in Kent. A child found inside the home is safe and unharmed, authorities say. According to the Kent Police Department (KPD), someone called 911 at around 12:31 a.m. to...
KENT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Kent police arrest man suspected of stabbing, killing wife

A Kent man was arrested early Thursday morning after allegedly stabbing and killing his wife in a domestic assault, the Kent Police Department announced. According to police, just after 12:30 a.m., officers were called to a residence in Kent’s East Hill neighborhood for a report of domestic assault. When...
KENT, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#Highland Middle School#The Overlake Safeway#Department Of Corrections#Cox Media Group
q13fox.com

Man arrested in connection to human remains found near UW in June

SEATTLE - A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection to human remains found near the University of Washington in June. Authorities arrested Charles Becker on Tuesday for investigation of murder. A judge on Wednesday found probable cause for homicide, and Becker is currently being held on $5 million bail.
SEATTLE, WA
truecrimedaily

Seattle man arrested after mutilated human remains found near the University of Washington

SEATTLE (TCD) -- A 32-year-old convicted felon was arrested after the remains of a 56-year-old missing woman were allegedly discovered near the University of Washington. According to a news release from the Seattle Police Department, on Monday, June 20, at approximately 2:30 p.m., officers responded to an area near the University of Washington by Ravenna Avenue NE and NE 45th Street. At the scene, authorities reportedly located human remains.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyNorthwest

Suspect allegedly shoots, robs victim at Tacoma ATM

Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of Wednesday, October 5. Tacoma Police are now releasing information about a robbery that happened a month ago. On Aug. 17, at 4:40 p.m., a suspect robbed a victim at gunpoint in the Wells Fargo ATM drive-thru at 5245 Pacific Avenue.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

7 victims of Whidbey Island floatplane identified

SEQUIM, Wash. — Human remains that washed ashore in Clallam County on Sept. 16 have been identified as one of the 10 victims of the floatplane crash that went down near Whidbey Island on Sept. 4. On Friday, the Clallam County Coroner’s Office said it had received confirmation from...
KING 5

Suspect in case involving woman's remains found on UW campus charged

SEATTLE — Editor's note: The following story contains graphic content. A 32-year-old man was charged in connection to the murder of an Indigenous woman whose remains were found near the Burke-Gilman Trail on the University of Washington campus in June. On Tuesday, Oct. 4, Seattle police arrested Charles W....
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police seize guns, drugs, thousands in cash from Auburn home

Auburn police seized several guns, thousands of pills and other drugs, and about $7,000 in cash after searching a residence in south Auburn earlier this week, the police department announced. According to the Auburn Police Department, detectives established probable cause to search the home this week after a “lengthy investigation.”...
AUBURN, WA
thejoltnews.com

Police Blotter for Tuesday, October 4, 2022

On 10/04/22 at 6:03 p.m. at the Joint Base Lewis-McChord main gate, Sheriff's deputies arrested Jeffrey Moustelier Hysons, 34, on suspicion of fourth-degree assault. On 10/04/22 at 3:10 p.m. at the Nisqually Jail, Sheriff's deputies arrested Ryan Michael Weigant, 35, on suspicion of 1) second-degree burglary, 2) first-degree theft, 3) attempted theft of motor vehicle and 4) second-degree malicious mischief.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle man charged with murder months after human remains found on trail

Prosecutors charged a 32-year-old man with murder and sexually violating human remains that were found near the University of Washington in June, but police indicate their investigation is ongoing and evidence suggests there could be more arrests. Authorities arrested Charles W. Becker on Tuesday in connection with the murder of a missing woman, and prosecutors filed charges against him on Friday.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Remains of 7 Puget Sound floatplane crash victims identified

SEATTLE — (AP) — Seven people including a retired teacher have been identified after their bodies were recovered in the aftermath of a floatplane crash that killed 10 people last month in Washington's Puget Sound, authorities said Friday. The Clallam County Coroner's Office said remains that washed ashore...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
108K+
Followers
134K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy