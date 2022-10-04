Suspect arrested in stabbing near Bellevue school

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Police in Bellevue have arrested a man in a Tuesday morning stabbing near a middle school.

Shortly before 8 a.m., officers were called to 148th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 24th Street in the Overlake area for a report that someone had been stabbed several times and the suspect was seen walking away.

Officers arrived and began helping the victim, a 34-year-old man, with his wounds until medics arrived. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police swarmed the area searching for the suspect. Highland Middle School was placed in lockout as a precaution during the search, according to police.

About two hours later, a Redmond police officer saw someone matching the suspect’s description outside the Overlake Safeway, about two blocks from the crime scene.

The 30-year-old man, who had put socks over his distinctive shoes to try to avoid being identified, was arrested.

After he was in police custody, investigators found the man had a no-bail Department of Corrections arrest warrant for escape from community custody.

