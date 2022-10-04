Read full article on original website
Dog's Last Cuddle Before 'Crossing The Rainbow Bridge' Melts Hearts Online
A dog named Bowie has melted hearts on the internet after a video of his last cuddle with his owner before "crossing the rainbow bridge" went viral on social media. The video shared on TikTok on September 28 by the dog's owner, under the username iamrachelmarch, shows the 13-year-old golden cocker spaniel cuddling with his human one last time, resting his head on her shoulder seeking comfort.
People are convinced this Mastiff has found an adorable way to tell his owners he loves them
Dogs have a lot of different techniques to tell you they love you, from licking to cuddles to furious tail-wagging. But one English Mastiff called Lenny appears to have found yet another way of showing his affection. He likes to lie down with his paws curled inwards and pressed against each other so they make a heart shape.
pethelpful.com
French Bulldog's Funny Way of Asking the Neighbors for Treats Is Downright Adorable
Everyone dreams of having food delivered to them at the ring of a bell. To be waited on in such a manner is a marker of a life of luxury. One dog is living this dream with the help of his neighbors, and the video is too good to resist.
Golden Retriever Shares Wedding Dance With Bride and Groom in Sweet Video
Nashville lineman Randall Taylor and new wife, Cadie, were joined by his dog, Sadie, who "found her forever momma," as the groom wrote on TikTok.
pethelpful.com
Golden Retriever Puppy Tries to Squeeze Into Her Favorite Cubby As She Grows and It's Too Cute
A Golden Retriever on TikTok has the cutest tradition whenever she goes with her owners to the rock climbing gym. But she doesn't seem to realize that things have changed since she was a puppy. Thankfully, her owner got one recent trip on camera, and we have to say it's pretty much internet gold.
Stereogum
Smidley – “Another Devil” (Feat. Shinra Knives)
Back in 2017, Foxing leader Conor Murphy released his debut album under the name Smidley, which offered up a brighter, poppier take on his main band’s often maudlin music. Since then, Foxing has moved further toward pop-rock with last year’s Draw Down The Moon. Now Murphy is back with a new Smidley album, his first in the five years since the debut — it’s called Here Comes The Devil, and it’ll be out digitally on November 11. Today, he’s shared the psych-y lead single “Another Devil,” which features St. Louis musician Shinra Knives. Watch a video for it below.
Stereogum
Tindersticks – “Stars At Noon”
Tindersticks is set to score the upcoming A24 adaptation of Denis Johnson’s book Stars At Noon, a romantic thriller starring Margaret Qualley, Joe Alwyn, Danny Ramirez, Benny Safdie, and John C. Reilly and directed by Claire Denis. In tandem with the movie’s release, the Stars At Noon soundtrack will be out October 14 via City Slang. Today, Tindersticks are sharing the title track, which also has a video featuring some of the film’s stars.
Stereogum
BSCBR – “Children Of The Grave” (Black Sabbath Cover)
Back in 2020, we wrote about Black Sabbath Cover Band Rehearsal — an NYC-based supergroup of Black Sabbath-loving indie musicians comprising Nick Zinner (Yeah Yeah Yeahs), Angel Deradoorian (Deradoorian), Greg Fox, Brad Truax (Interpol), and Mick Barr (Ocrilim, Krallice). Their first release was 2020’s Masters Of Rehearsal featuring “Sweet Leaf” and “Fairies Wear Boots.” Today, BSCBR are announcing their return in the form of a new 7-inch: BSCBR: Master Of Rehearsal Vol 2, out October 28. In honor of BSCBR’s Vol 2, they’re also sharing a chugging cover of “Children Of The Grave.” The B-side will be a cover of “Electric Funeral.”
Stereogum
Bicep – “Water” (Feat. Clara La San)
Bicep have released “Water,” their first brand-new song since they put out their debut album Isles back in 2020. Since then, they’ve offered up some additional deluxe edition tracks and various reworks, and “Water” isn’t entirely new, either, at least not to anyone who has seen the UK production duo’s live show. It features vocals from frequent collaborator Clara La San, and it’s being showcased alongside “Waterfall,” an earlier instrumental version of the track.
Stereogum
Oso Oso – “De Facto”
Earlier this year, Jade Lilitri’s emo-pop project Oso Oso released the surprise album Sore Thumb, which essentially served as Lilitri’s tribute to his late cousin and bandmate Tavish Maloney. Lilitri and Maloney recorded the songs together just before Maloney died, and the record takes on an eerie, tragic weight as a result. But Oso Oso is still a functioning project. Next week, they’ll head out on tour with M.A.G.S. and Anxious. And today, we get a new Oso Oso song.
Stereogum
Junior Boys – “Waiting Game”
At the end of the month, the Canadian electronic pop duo Junior Boys are releasing their first new album in six years, Waiting Game. They shared “Night Walk” back when they announced it, and today they’re back with another song, the serene and slow title track. “Resolutions...
Stereogum
Midwife – “Sickworld”
Midwife is Madeline Johnston, the Denver musician who makes a dreamy, gauzy, cathartic form of music that she calls heaven metal. Last year, Midwife released a gorgeous album called Luminol, which featured what must be the prettiest Offspring cover of all time. Since then, Johnston has collaborated with Drowse, Kathryn Mohr, and her former tourmates Nothing, and she’s also covered Chevelle. Today, we get a new Midwife song.
Stereogum
Dan Drohan & Andrew VanWyngarden – “Slow To Remember”
Last month, drummer and composer Dan Drohan teamed up with MGMT’s Andrew VanWyngarden for their debut collaborative track, “For Sake,” which they created during a series of recording sessions that started in 2020. Today, they’re back with another team-up, the syrupy, spacey instrumental “Slow To Remember.”
Stereogum
S.C.A.B. – “Why Do I Dream Of You”
Last month, the Brooklyn band S.C.A.B. announced their self-titled second album with “Tuesday.” Today, they’re back with another single, the album’s opening track “Why Do I Dream Of You,” a driving and chimingly melodic one that the group’s leader Sean Camargo says “deals with infatuation with a partner that you know is ultimately bad for you.”
Stereogum
Pom Pom Squad – “River”
While in Austin for SXSW this past spring, Pom Pom Squad’s Mia Berrin linked up with Song Confessional, a project that collects anonymous confessions from people and partners with musicians to turn those details of someone else’s life into songs. Those songs are recorded in a mobile recording studio by producers Walker Lukens and Jim Eno, and the whole process is also turned into a podcast. Berrin’s episode of that podcast will come out next week, but today we get to hear the result of the collaboration, a track called “River” that was inspired by a story about a man whose marriage ended after his father died.
pethelpful.com
Video of Baby Rescue Pigs Enjoying a Slide at Their Sanctuary Is Simply the Best
Everyone loves a good dose of fun every now and again--even baby pigs! That's right--Rose Bridge Farm Sanctuary is going viral on TikTok for their adorable piggy playground, and we can't possibly get enough. And neither can the energetic lil' piglets!. This farm animal rescue posts regular videos of their...
Stereogum
Japanese Breakfast – “The Story” (Brandi Carlile Cover)
“The Story,” the title track from Brandi Carlile’s 2007 sophomore album, is the definitive Brandi Carlile song — the grand and towering anthem that continues to define her form of raw, emotive balladry. Plenty of people have covered “The Story” over the past 15 years, and one of those people is literally Dolly Parton. Today, we get a new version of the song from Japanese Breakfast, who just finished up an extremely busy summer festival season.
Stereogum
H.C. McEntire – “Soft Crook”
The folk singer H. C. McEntire has returned with a new song, the tender and twangy “Soft Crook,” her first since her sophomore album Eno Axis came out in 2020. “‘Soft Crook’ was an exercise in vulnerability and trust,” McEntire explained. “At its narrative core, the lyrics expose my struggle with depression through an unfiltered lens—calling it what it is, shaking hands with it, unapologetically honoring the power of its grip.” She continued:
pethelpful.com
Video of Woman's Dad 'Play Fighting' With Her Goat Couldn't Be Sweeter
As pet owners, we love when our parents go out of their way to show our fur babies special attention. It creates a warm feeling inside because their actions are a display of love and family. One woman is experiencing this wonderful feeling from her dad's actions toward her one of her pets in this viral video.
Stereogum
Nick Hakim – “M1” (Prod. DJ Dahi)
In a few weeks, Nick Hakim, the difficult-to-categorize singer and songwriter whose music often sounds like some new mutation of psychedelic soul, will release his new falling-in-love album. Cometa. We’ve already posted Hakim’s two early singles “Happen” and “Vertigo.” Now, Hakim has also released the breathy, loping new song “M1.”...
