HOUGHTON, Mich. – The Michigan Tech volleyball team defeated Saginaw Valley State 3-1 Friday at the SDC Gym. The Huskies won the first two 25-23 and 25-21 before the Cardinals took set three 25-19. Tech improved to 11-6 overall and 5-5 in the GLIAC with a 25-21 win in the fourth.

