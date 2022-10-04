Read full article on original website
Related
I named my son after a tasty snack – the government tried to ban it & other mums think I’m bonkers but I love it
PAULINE and Maxwell Bacon, 32 and 31, from East London served up a treat when they announced the name of their first son. Theodore (Teddy) Smokey Bacon was born last year and hospitality business development coordinator Pauline says since then his name - reminiscent of much-loved crisp flavour - has been causing a stir.
Dad freaks out after spotting strange detail in his son’s new book… and it has other parents in hysterics
A DAD has been left stunned after discovering what appeared to be some strange antics in the reading book his son brought home from school. Az took to TikTok to reveal his thoughts about the Oxford Reading Tree book Pond Dipping - part of a series created by Roderick Hunt and Alex Brychta.
Woman Demands Husband and Brother Tell Her 'Secret' They're Keeping
Everyone has the right to privacy, and don’t have to tell their private business to just anybody who asks. With that said, in certain relationships, secrets can be very, very harmful. They can even cause some real damage if handled improperly.
Dad 'Furious' With Wife for Selling Daughter's Birthday Present Applauded
"My wife looked up the price for one and told her that it was too expensive," the dad said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Big Brother 24’: Taylor Reveals Why She Broke Down Crying for the First Time in the House
Taylor Hale explains what happened before she broke down in the 'Big Brother 24' bathroom.
purewow.com
I’m Head-Over-Heels For My New Fiancé. For My Daughter, It’s More Complicated.￼
I had been separated from the father of my kids for a year when I met, and quietly began a long-distance relationship with my now-fiancé, Sean. I had expected the two-home transition to break the hearts of my 5- and 7-year-old children, but to my surprise, they were mostly unfazed by the change, maybe even grateful for it. Coparenting had its fits and starts but, for the most part, everything was going relatively well.
Woman refuses to let brother-in-law sleep beside her
Losing a spouse to death can make one emotionally vulnerable, depressed, and more. How long people will take to recover from this will vary from one person to another. During this time, they require their family’s and friends’ support.
Stereogum
Dan Drohan & Andrew VanWyngarden – “Slow To Remember”
Last month, drummer and composer Dan Drohan teamed up with MGMT’s Andrew VanWyngarden for their debut collaborative track, “For Sake,” which they created during a series of recording sessions that started in 2020. Today, they’re back with another team-up, the syrupy, spacey instrumental “Slow To Remember.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stereogum
Album Of The Week: Sorry Anywhere But Here
Sadness is around every corner on Anywhere But Here. Sorry’s magnetic and magnificent sophomore album turns the band’s twisted pop-rock gaze onto a singular focus: getting your heart ripped out of your chest. “I just did what everyone else did, I went a little mad,” the band’s Asha Lorenz slyly noted in some press materials about the past couple years. I don’t even want to pretend to know the specifics of what happened, but it’s clear that heartbreak is the name of the game. That manifests itself in songs which toggle between righteous anger, total despondency, and a blind hopefulness that scans more as naïve wishful thinking. There’s not much in the way of levity to be found on Anywhere But Here, but the overwhelming despair is in itself a kind of joke, a purging of emotions that feels as cathartic as it sounds catchy.
Stereogum
Midwife – “Sickworld”
Midwife is Madeline Johnston, the Denver musician who makes a dreamy, gauzy, cathartic form of music that she calls heaven metal. Last year, Midwife released a gorgeous album called Luminol, which featured what must be the prettiest Offspring cover of all time. Since then, Johnston has collaborated with Drowse, Kathryn Mohr, and her former tourmates Nothing, and she’s also covered Chevelle. Today, we get a new Midwife song.
intheknow.com
Toddler adorably ‘reads’ book in totally made-up language
This TikTok dad recorded his adorable toddler daughter “reading” a book in complete gibberish!. Rom Dacosta (@rom_dacosta) is a TikToker and proud parent to a toddler named Aria. Rom loves sharing videos of the precocious toddler, including a hilarious recent video of Aria “reading” aloud from a book. In the sweet video, Aria reads with impressive confidence for a one-year-old. But there’s a twist! The toddler is “reading” in total gibberish.
Stereogum
H.C. McEntire – “Soft Crook”
The folk singer H. C. McEntire has returned with a new song, the tender and twangy “Soft Crook,” her first since her sophomore album Eno Axis came out in 2020. “‘Soft Crook’ was an exercise in vulnerability and trust,” McEntire explained. “At its narrative core, the lyrics expose my struggle with depression through an unfiltered lens—calling it what it is, shaking hands with it, unapologetically honoring the power of its grip.” She continued:
Stereogum
In A Daydream – “I Was A Victim Of A Series Of Accidents”
Late last year, the Detroit band In A Daydream released their ambitious debut album, This Side Of Purgatory. Today, the crew are back with their first new single since then, “I Was A Victim Of A Series Of Accidents,” which takes some big swings in four minutes, moving from theatrical to scraggly to a Dead Poet’s Society audio sample to a clean, crisp hook that wouldn’t sound out of place on a Fall Out Boy album. “I had myself convinced it was no coincidence,” the group’s Bryan Porter sings in a particularly wry section. “When I’d keep seeing ‘222’/ ‘Looks like he’s losing it! Or is he… a genius!?’/ Well, what if both were true?” Check it out below.
Stereogum
Whitmer Thomas – “Stick Around”
Comedian Whitmer Thomas is just a couple weeks out from the release of a new album, The Older I Get The Funnier I Was, which was produced by Jay Som. He’s shared “Rigamarole,” “Most Likely,” and “Everything That Feels Good Is Bad” from it already, and today he’s back with one more, “Stick Around.”
Stereogum
Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker Reflects On Today’s 10th Anniversary Of Lonerism
Tame Impala’s second album Lonerism was released 10 years ago today. We had a whole lot to say about it in our Anniversary piece, and it seems that Kevin Parker has been in a reflective mood as well. This past weekend, he played the album front-to-back in a special Desert Daze set, and now he’s taken to his Instagram account to share some thoughts on it.
Stereogum
Tindersticks – “Stars At Noon”
Tindersticks is set to score the upcoming A24 adaptation of Denis Johnson’s book Stars At Noon, a romantic thriller starring Margaret Qualley, Joe Alwyn, Danny Ramirez, Benny Safdie, and John C. Reilly and directed by Claire Denis. In tandem with the movie’s release, the Stars At Noon soundtrack will be out October 14 via City Slang. Today, Tindersticks are sharing the title track, which also has a video featuring some of the film’s stars.
Stereogum
Special Interest – “Foul”
New Orleans post-punks Special Interest will release their second album Endure next month. It features the already released “(Herman’s) House” and “Midnight Legend” featuring Mykki Blanco. Now, Special Interest have another brand-new track — it’s succinctly titled “Foul” and it goes about as hard as you’ve come to expect.
Stereogum
Wiki & Subjxct 5 – “The Fonz”
A couple weeks back, New York City fixture Wiki announced Cold Cuts, a new collaborative mixtape with the New Jersey producer Subjxct 5. It comes out on October 21, and we’ve only heard “My Life” from it so far. But today, the pair is back with another track, “The Fonz,” a hard-hitting insular one that reflects on a specific brand of old-school school. It comes with a music video directed by Christopher Currence. Check it out below.
Stereogum
Jamila Woods – “Boundaries”
Chicago singer/poet Jamila Woods has been relatively quiet since sharing her standout 2020 single “SULA (Paperback)” (and its rework, “SULA (Hardcover)”), which followed her 2019 album LEGACY! LEGACY!. Since “SULA (Paperback),” Woods has done a guest spot on Peter CottonTale’s 2021 collab “WYD (You Got Me).” Now, Woods is back, and she’s got a new song. It’s called “Boundaries,” and it was recorded at Complex Studios in LA and produced by BLVK.
Comments / 0