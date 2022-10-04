WESTFIELD – We announce the passing of our beloved Harriettjean Fiedler (Doyle), 78, of Westfield, MA on October 3rd while surrounded by her devoted family. Born in Providence, RI to the late William P. Doyle, Sr. and Harriett T. Doyle (Higgins), “Jeannie” was raised in North Providence, RI and graduated from North Providence High School in 1961. She was a cheerleader, played CYO basketball and was voted “Wittiest of The Class”. She attended Jackson College in Jackson, Michigan where she was proud to say she “earned straight A’s”. Her career spanned over 30 years as an administrative assistant for the Dept. of Developmental Services in several Springfield area offices. Jeannie was that “bubbly personality” who was always welcoming and kind to everyone she encountered. Jeannie was known for her deep love, bursts of laughter and her break-out tap dances on any kitchen floor. Her God-given artistic ability led to impromptu face sketches or her more intricate paintings using acrylics. Faith was the centerpiece of her life, visiting many holy places in the world; Israel, The Vatican, Medjugorje, Fatima in Portugal, and Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico. Her moments of solace were daily visits to the Mother of God Monastery in West Springfield. Known for spreading her love and faith, she often shared Padre Pio’s words, “Pray, Hope, and Don’t Worry”.

