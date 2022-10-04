ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prineville, OR

Letters to the editor

By Central Oregonian
Central Oregonian
Central Oregonian
 5 days ago
Street party and fiesta were both great events; Can someone take over our litter pick up duties?

Street party and fiesta were both great events

The weekend before last, I attended two wonderful festivals. On Friday, the new owners of F5 Smokehouse served up wonderful barbecue dinner and music. The kids had a jumper room to bounce around in. It was a street party. The fire station opened up their museum.

Saturday, at Pioneer Park, the Prineville Hispanic Family Council presented a Fiesta for Mexican Independence, Viva Mexico. They presented all the people of Prineville to a display of the Mexican Historical road to Independence from Spain in 1821. They had great food and music, including live music.There were presentations of traditional Mexican dances. A great time was had by all.

Thank you, F5 Smokehouse and the Hispanic Community for a wonderful weekend of events.

Brent Bunch

Prineville

Can someone take over our litter pick up duties?

Would anyone be willing to take over litter picking duties on Highway 126 between mileposts 16 and 18, otherwise known as "The Grade"?

My former company, Prineville Disposal Inc., began doing it in 1992 through ODOT's Adopt-A-Highway program (we were the first in Crook County to sign up) and I've been in charge of it for more than 30 years. When Republic Services and SepticPros bought the businesses a few years ago, they agreed to continue this valuable community service project, but aren't following through, so I'm hoping someone will give it the attention it deserves.

The Grade is Priveville's front door and too lovely to let litter mar its beauty. Please phone me for more details if you are interested.

Gary Goodman

Powell Butte

Measure 114 is not as innocuous as it might seem

In addition to the other monumental decisions to be made come November, there is Measure 114, the Reduction of Gun Violence Act.

Simply put, Measure 114 will require a "permit to purchase" to buy a firearm; ban any magazine capable of holding more than 10 rounds; and create a government registry of gun purchasers. At first glance, all of that seems innocuous enough, until you get into the particulars. Then, factually speaking, this act has serious issues.

In its preamble, the act mentions firearms obtained for the purpose of suicide, but the fact is that people who are contemplating suicide rarely purchase a new gun to kill themselves. They use a firearm already available, which would be unaffected by the act.

Measure 114 will require anyone wishing to purchase or transfer a firearm to obtain a permit to do so. The application for this will require lots of personal information plus photographs, fingerprints and possibly other additional information, and a full background check. It should be noted, though, that nowhere in the act does it require the review of any juvenile records or other red flag info that may suggest instability indicative of future violence. As this is supposed to be a measure to prevent gun violence such as a mass shooting incident, and most of such events have been perpetrated by juveniles or persons under the age of 21, one might expect that this point would be included, but it is not.

Also, one must complete a presently non-existent law enforcement-approved training course, involving both classroom and live-fire components. The classroom part could be held in a variety of locations. But the live-fire part must be held at a range facility. Additionally, the training course must be completed prior to the application and background check.

Additionally, though the application will cost $65, the cost of the training course will undoubtedly be considerably more. Adding to that, there is a shortage of gun range facilities in Oregon. Therefore, with the limitations imposed by SB 554 on borrowing or loaning firearms, for many first-time applicants, the process will be difficult, if not nearly impossible.

Measure 114 will also generally ban all ammunition magazines with a capacity of more than 10 rounds. This includes all pistols, rifles and shotguns with fixed or detachable magazines. Even law enforcement (you know, the people that protect us) are affected! When they are off duty, they will be limited to 10 rounds like everyone else.

Measure 114 will also place all applicants and all their personal information, on a searchable state database. As one might expect, such data collections are not particularly secure. Of course, this whole process does not affect felons and other persons who cannot legally possess a firearm, as it would infringe on their Fifth Amendment rights.

So, again, simply put, this ludicrous and dangerous act, drawn up by Portland-area folk without any consideration for the rest of Oregon, only affects law-abiding Oregonians; it will not reduce crime or gun violence, and it adversely impacts the safety of our law enforcement personnel.

Please, vote NO on Measure 114.

Brian O'Connor

Powell Butte

