Karen Bouquet
2d ago
I’m just glad the mosquitoes and houseflies will be gone soon! Hopefully the migrating birds will have a feast!
One Major Thing Is Missing From This Abandoned WI Apple Orchard
The regular visitors to this once-functioning apple orchard will be disappointed to not get their normal fall tasty treats. Fall is definitely my favorite season. I love hoodie weather because it's the perfect temperature for me. There are so many fun things to enjoy like football, Halloween, leaves changing colors, and so much more. At the top of my list is going to the apple orchards.
This Rockton Illinois Jeep Driver is Carrying…What in The Halloween!
October can bring out a dark, creepy, festive mood in people...even when you are dropping kids off at the school bus! But, this one leans to the ULTRA creepy side...What in the world is this Jeep carrying?. Occasionally I get photos sent to me with the caption, "maybe for your...
Here’s What NOT to Wear If You Want to Win Halloween in Illinois This Year
If you want this year's Halloween costume to stand out, here's what you SHOULDN'T dress up as because everyone else in Illinois will be. I super love dressing up for Halloween, and I still dig out my old costumes to wear for trick-or-treaters each year. Back in my younger days creating a unique costume was a must-do for our Halloween party each year. Buying a 'sexy' costume off the rack is never something I do, and I usually prefer making most of the pieces if I am able to.
Illinois Road Crew Doesn’t Let Dead Animal Keep Them From Finishing The Job
Have you ever looked at road construction and thought or said out loud, "There's nobody working here? What the heck?" I'm guilty of this, I'll admit. Of course, there is probably a reason for not seeing anyone doing the work at that exact moment. If you're still on the "those crews never work" bandwagon this might change your mindset.
Which Halloween candy is the most popular in Illinois?
CHICAGO (CBS) -- While the kids focus on finding the perfect costume - adults will be thinking about the candy.You want to be the house handing out the best treats. So, what will most kids get in their bags when they go trick or treating? Well, it depends on where you live. According to candystore.com, Sour Patch Kids are the most popular treat in Illinois. Indiana likes to give out Starbursts and the top candy in Wisconsin is a Butterfinger.Halloween is big business. Americans will spend an estimated $3 billion on candy.Nationwide, Reese's peanut butter cups are the most popular Halloween candy followed by Skittles and M&M's.
Are you ready for the cold? Freeze Watch in effect for Iowa and Illinois.
It's that time of year to bring in the plants. Unhook the hose. And make sure any outside animals are brought inside and protected. Cause it's going to get cold. The Quad Cities is under a Freeze Watch. What to expect with this freeze watch. The National Weather Service isn't...
One Of Best IL Flea Markets Of The Year Celebrates Halloween
If you love Halloween and flea markets, then this event in Illinois could quickly become one of your favorites of the season. For people that enjoy thrifting and finding hidden treasures, Illinois is a great place for you. Our state is famous for its flea markets. The number one rated flea market in the world is at Kane County Fairgrounds. Then you have the popular Late Night Flea Market. You can't forget about the massive sale at the Allstate Arena.
Illinois’ Amazing ‘Stranger Things’ House Shuts Down Due to One Jerk Neighbor
If you love driving around to see elaborately decorated outdoor Halloween displays, I have some bad news for you; The 'Stranger Things' house in Plainfield, Illinois that recently went viral has been forced to shut down...permanently. One Illinois Jerk Ruined All the Halloween Fun. If you've been on social media...
How Does This Confusing Rockford, Illinois Intersection Work?
I've been wondering about this intersection for a while. If you don't recognize that by the picture, this is where Guilford, Rural, and Prospect all meet by Sinnissippi to make a 5-way intersection. Here's the overview, the picture is taken at the arrow:. As you can see, only three (3)...
KWQC
The Barn at Allen Acres
ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) -Learn more about The Barn at Allen Acres, 2206 Prophet Road, Rock Falls, IL, by watching the segment interview. It is a venue site for weddings and special events. If interested in more information, contact Karen Rogers at 847-687-3348. Website: thebarnatallenacres.com.
Scared Of Ghosts? Illinois’ Oldest Hotel Might Not Be For You
Anytime I learn a building or home was constructed in the 1800s I assume it's haunted. I'm also irrationally terrified of paranormal activity. My anxiety peaks when I'm inside an old space, in fact, the thought alone makes me shaky and sweaty. When I read about the history and reviews of the Desoto House Hotel in Galena, Illinois I learned one thing, I will never set foot inside.
The 5 Best Spots for Apple Cider Donuts in Illinois
Fall seems to be the season most of us think we'll start exercising to lose the summer excess but hold on, not so fast. You have to get a sack of donuts first. I am a life-long apple cider donut lover. I'm being 100% honest when I say I have never had a bad cider donut. Never. I've had some that were better than others, but they were all delicious, and are welcome in my belly at any time.
Dead tree where eagles have nested is coming down
Later this month, the Mooseheart home for children in Kane County will be cutting down a tree where bald eagles have nested for more than 10 years.
Illinois Drive-In Movie Theaters Bringing The Horror In October
Horror movie fans in Illinois are excited for the October schedule at drive-in theaters. Rockford, Illinois Is A Great Location For Drive-In Movie Theaters. If you live in Rockford and love going to outdoor movie theaters, then you're in luck. There are a few choices in Illinois and Wisconsin within a short driving distance from the Forest City.
Illinois Town Specializes In Spaghetti Pizza. Is It Any Good?
First some apologies to a few co-workers. Apparently this has been covered twice already by people I work with in the past few years. Back in 2017, my friend Shannon Zimmerman down at Q98.5 wrote about it. And then in 2018, Sweet Lenny from 97ZOK did a video on the peculiar pie.
New Study: Illinois Has Some Of The Worst Roads In The U.S.
Having lived in Illinois for almost my entire life, reading that our roads are bad doesn't really shock me to my core. If you've spent any time on Illinois' many streets, highways, and back roads, you know they're bad. But I guess I just didn't realize that there are several...
Weird? Illinois Man Caught Stealing This From His Next Door Neighbors
There is some crazy stuff that goes down in Rockford, Illinois. From shootings, to road rage, to panhandlers fighting in the street, Rockford has it all. ...including shady residents who steal from their neighbors. First off, we all know what a Ring doorbell is, right? If you don't, I'll catch...
One of Illinois’ Most Iconic Foods May Be Something You Have Never Tried Before
When it comes to Illinois' most iconic foods, the Jibarito usually makes the list, but what the heck is it?. Only In Your State recently published a list of the 10 most iconic Illinois foods, and the most usual (and delicious) suspects made the list;. Chicago-style hot dog. Chicago-style/deep dish...
Look Inside A 1912 Illinois Mansion So Big It Has An Elevator
I like to torture myself and look at million-dollar houses (mansions) that I will never be able to afford. This one located in Winnetka, Illinois is one of the grandest homes I've ever viewed. This house sits right on the lake and looks more like a resort than a home....
4 Great Burger Places in Illinois
While there are lots of great burger places in the state of Illinois, some of them really stand out and have a really impressive reputation of serving high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. If you love eating burgers from time to time and you are looking for new places to try, you in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known in Illinois for their tasty burgers.
