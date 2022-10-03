Read full article on original website
“Skin, underwear, spacious,” was designer Yasuko Furuta’s signature three-word dictum this season. Her mantras often raise more questions than they answer. You’d be forgiven for anticipating something unexpectedly racy from Furuta after reading it. But that wouldn’t be her style. Instead, the additional skin on show was a hint of a bicep seen through the slashed sleeves of a tailored jacket, or a halter-neck top cut from shirting fabric and twisted to reveal just a little bit more shoulder. The underwear details, meanwhile, came in the form of lace and cotton bustiers that peeked out from behind low-cut tops. Furuta’s interpretation of the ongoing skin-baring trend was about celebrating sensuality rather than anything overtly risqué.
Christie’s Details Paul Allen Collection Sale, Duro Olowu’s Latest Curated Exhibition, and More: Morning Links for September 23, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines OPENING THE TREASURE CHEST. That’s how the New York Times describes its preview of Paul Allen’s storied art collection, which will head to auction this fall at Christie’s New York. More than 150 of them will be sold and are expected to bring in over $1 billion, as we learned last month. But at last, we know more about which works the ultra-wealthy can bid on, like Georges Seurat ’s 1888 Les Poseuses, Ensemble (Petite version), which features a section of his famed painting A Sunday on La Grande Jatte. That work is expected to sell for more than...
Slipped Disc
Opera North appoints diversity academic
Opera North has announced Professor Edward Venn of the School of Music, University of Leeds, as its new Academic in Residence. He will spend a year at the Company bringing together diverse voices from the performing arts and academia for a series of discussions, events and an exhibition focusing on race, ethics and representation in operatic storytelling.
Six reasons why artist’s artist Paul Cézanne is hailed as ‘greatest of us all’
Paul Cézanne, born in 1839, who painted quietly up to his death in 1906, is the unrivalled modern artist’s modern artist, called the “greatest of us all” by Claude Monet. The most intimate proof of this is how many of his successors have felt the need to move in on his patch – literally. When Picasso told his dealer Ambroise Vollard he had just bought “Cézanne’s mountain”, Vollard thought he meant one of his canvases of Mont Sainte-Victoire. In fact Picasso had purchased an estate on its slopes in the south of France.
Mexico investigates art collector who burned Frida Kahlo drawing to sell NFTs
Mexico's national cultural authority has opened an investigation into an art collector who burned an allegedly authentic Frida Kahlo drawing at his Miami home to sell NFTs of the work.
classicfm.com
Meet Abel Selaocoe, South African cellist, and the Southbank Centre’s newest artist in residence
We talk to genre-bending cellist Abel Selaocoe at London’s Southbank Centre, as he performs two exclusive new tracks from his new album. The 30-year-old cellist Abel Selaocoe released his debut album, Where Is Home (Hae Ke Kae), at the end of last month with Warner Classics. Classic FM met...
The Story of Art Without Men by Katy Hessel review – putting women back in the picture
The Royal Academy of Art has never hosted a solo exhibition by a woman in their main space. The National Gallery was founded in 1824 and held its first major solo exhibition by a female artist, Artemisia Gentileschi, in 2020. The first edition of EH Gombrich’s supposedly definitive The Story of Art featured no female artists in its first edition in 1950 – and one woman in its 16th edition. In 2015, the curator and art historian Katy Hessel “walked into an art fair and realised that, out of the thousands of artworks before me, not a single one was by a woman”.
hypebeast.com
Emma Talbot Set to Unveil '21st Century Herbal' at Frieze London 2022
“I see this work as really urgent and contemporary, and the subject something that we really need to concentrate on.”. Frieze London 2022 is right around the corner and there are a number of unique installations that will go on view, including a large herbal-inspired artwork by British artist, Emma Talbot.
Two Recently Opened French Private Museums Look to Bring Art to All
France is hardly immune to the private museum phenomenon. In recent years, collectors have been opening spaces to showcase their treasures and share their interest in a certain area of art or their commitment to a cause. In May, Korean artist Lee Ufan opened a museum for his art in Arles. Art critic Alexia Guggémos, who focuses on smiles throughout art history, is preparing for the inauguration of her Musée du sourire (Smile Museum), in a former Sergent-Major quill pen factory in the 17th arrondissement in Paris. Below, a look at two recently inaugurated private museums. Art for All Nicolas Laugero Lasserre...
In West Africa, a Budding Gallery Scene and a Thriving Fair Nurture Collectors
West Africa is now home to one of the most exciting art scenes on the continent—and with its rise comes that of a number of collectors based there. From Ghana to Nigeria to Senegal, these collectors actively support artists in their respective countries and invest in the local art ecosystem. What is most impressive about the area’s art-buying culture is the pace of its progress: there were not many active collectors of note there until recently. Some date the beginnings of that vibrant growth to the past 10 years, with the opening of commercial spaces like Gallery 1957 in Accra, Ghana;...
artsyshark.com
Featured Artist Jess King
Painter Jess King captures the natural world on canvas, influenced by her life in South Africa and Australia. See more of her art by visiting her website. Residing in beautiful Brisbane has provided me with a world of inspiration. I have been painting and drawing for as long as I...
tatler.com
Entrepreneur sets fire to a Kahlo drawing worth £10 million in his Miami mansion
In a controversial and shocking stunt, cryptocurrency entrepreneur Martin Morabak set fire to one of renowned artist Frida Kahlo’s drawing in a martini glass. The drawing is said to be worth at least £10 million. Morabak burnt the drawing at his glamorous mansion in Miami. In front of...
forkast.news
NFTs from art and the burning question of their physical origins
Thousands of paintings by English artist Damien Hirst will be set on fire during an October exhibition, but will live on as non-fungible tokens (NFTs), according to London’s Newport Street Gallery, which is a host for the event that will run through the end of the month. The Guardian...
psychologytoday.com
Psychology at the Art Museum
Whenever a lot of money is at stake, psychology gets involved sooner or later. That is obviously true for marketing and advertising, but even for professional sports, where there is more and more reliance on professional psychological consulting. It is surprising, though, that psychology appears to play a less important role in the art world. I am not only thinking about the psychology of art auctions, which is clearly a gold mine, but about museums.
The Changing Face of Collecting: An Introduction to the 2022 Edition of the ARTnews Top 200 Collectors List
What are the world’s top collectors looking to buy in the next 12 months? Many won’t say. Asked whose work they’ll soon be on the prowl for, Seattle-based collectors Josef Vascovitz and Lisa Goodman told ARTnews, “Mostly it’s a secret—otherwise someone else will buy them first!” They were keen to admit, however, that they’ve purchased pieces by Betye Saar, Carolina Caycedo, and Peter Uka. C. Sylvia Weber, curator of Reinhold Würth’s collection, which this past year scooped up works by Camille Pissarro, Franz Marc, and Elmgreen & Dragset, added, “Ask me again next year about what happened.” [Explore the 2022 Top 200...
‘I was blown away by the beauty’: readers’ favourite museums and galleries in Europe
On a recent trip to Málaga, I was blown away by the Pompidou Centre (€9) near the wonderful redeveloped pier. It’s worth visiting just to experience the architectural beauty of the centre itself and we spent some time taking in the beautiful coloured-glass cube from the inside and outside. Inside there are famous works by various big names, including Pablo Picasso. The semi-permanent collection celebrates a century of Spanish art and for me the works of Joan Miró were a highlight. When I was there the centre also hosted a display of contemporary Spanish artists.
Boston Symphony Orchestra to embark on 4-city tour of Japan
The Boston Symphony Orchestra is embarking on a four-city tour of Japan next month, for its first overseas engagements since before the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of cultural events around the world.The orchestra is scheduled to perform at Yokohama’s Minato Mirai Hall on Nov. 9; Kyoto’s Concert Hall on Nov. 10; Osaka’s Festival Hall on Nov. 11; and Tokyo’s Suntory Hall on Nov. 13, 14 and 15.“The last few years have taught us to be especially grateful for the gifts of our lives," Boston Symphony Orchetra music director Andris Nelsons said in a statement Wednesday. “This is how...
yankodesign.com
Inspired by origami, this conceptual lunar research facility unfolds like a traditional Japanese folding fan
A lot of lunar research facilities or architecture on the moon have been created in the past few years. Each concept is always more innovative than the previous one, and architects/designers leave no stone unturned in creating lunar architecture that has been specifically designed to take people by storm! In a world of extravagant concepts, a simple yet smart concept I recently came across was by Jakub Pietryszyn. Called ‘Nishakara’, it functions as a lunar research facility and was designed by him during an AAKA space architecture workshop, with his co-creator Aakansha.
Mondrian painting expected to fetch more than $50 million in rare auction
Piet Mondrian's signature black grid lines and bright-colored squares are among the most striking images of abstract art. Now, one of his most valuable paintings is going on sale and is expected to reach more than $50 million, Sotheby's has said.
worldlandscapearchitect.com
Tel Aviv Independence Trail | Tel Aviv, Israel | Ollech + Tol
The independence trail is a 1 km long urban installation spanning the cultural centre of Tel Aviv. Through the trail, ten historical sites scattered across Tel Aviv are woven together to tell the story of Israel’s founding. While doing so, the installation transforms the cultural centre of Tel Aviv into an outdoor living, breathing, urban museum.
