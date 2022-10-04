Celebrate National Taco Day with 8 deals and free tacos on Tuesday

Happy National Taco Day to all who celebrate — and really, shouldn’t we all celebrate tacos every day, especially on Tuesday, October 4?

Why is October National Taco Day? That’s not what we’re here to answer. You’re here to find out about free or discounted tacos, and we want to get to that as fast as possible so you can go grab some of them for lunch or dinner.

So let’s stop writing about tacos and get to the important stuff here: A partial list of joints that we’ve found who will give something away or sell you tacos for less than the usual price:

1

Taco Bell

This is kind of neat: You can get a Taco Lover’s Pass and get a taco a day all during this month.

2

7-Eleven

Per Axios:

7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes have a Taco Day deal for loyalty members. 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members can get 10 mini tacos for $2 Tuesday.

3

Del Taco

From USA TODAY:

From 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday or Thursday, customers can snag three snack tacos for $1.69 or three grilled chicken tacos for $2.69. Every Tuesday this month, the restaurant will also offer double “Del Yeah!” rewards points all day in via the Del Taco app for registered customers. Also notable? Del is launching Tacoberfest: 31 Days of Deals in October. Starting Oct. 1, rewards app members will have access to special offers all month long, including their buy one, get one free deal, $2 off six grilled chicken tacos every Saturday, and other deals.

4

Chuy's

Per their site:

Chuy’s will be serving up our world-famous tacos and drink specials all day. Add a Ground Beef Taco (Crispy or Soft!) to any entrée for just $1. We are also offering $1 Tequila Floaters to top your favorite margarita with an extra pour of tequila. After all… tequila and tacos are the perfect pair. The taco love doesn’t stop there… Dress like a taco on National Taco Day, post a photo with #ChuysTacoDay and head to your nearest Chuy’s for a free, dine-in entrée of your choice.

7

Fuzzy's Taco Shop

Per CNET:

To celebrate National Taco Day, it’s offering $1.50 tacos all day, smothered in Fuzzy’s distinctive feta-and-garlic sauce. Plus, you can enter to win free tacos for a year: Every order placed on the Fuzzy’s Taco Shop app on Oct. 4 is automatically entered into an Oct.10 drawing, with 100 winners notified via email. (You can also scan your receipt from that day into the app.)

8

Moe's Southwest Grill

Rewards members can get $5 off a meal kit on Tuesday, just use code TACODAY22.