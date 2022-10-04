Read full article on original website
Related
Frazier gets winning hit as Mariners rally past Blue Jays
Adam Frazier hit a tiebreaking RBI double in the ninth inning, and the Seattle Mariners erased a seven-run deficit while topping the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9 on Saturday for a sweep of their AL wild-card series.
Aaron Nola's strong outing helps Phillies eliminate Cardinals, advance to NLDS
The Philadelphia Phillies hadn't made it to the postseason in 11 years. Now, they're headed to the National League Division Series. Aaron Nola dazzled on the mound in Game 2 on Saturday night, helping the Phillies shut out the Cardinals 2-0 and sweep the wild-card series. Nola followed Zack Wheeler's...
2022 Shriners Children's Open final-round odds, golfers to watch
Three rounds are in the book at the 2022 Shriners Children’s Open and 11 golfers are within 6 strokes of the lead. Below, we look at the 2022 Shriners Children’s Open odds entering Sunday’s final round in Las Vegas. Check back throughout the season for our PGA Tour picks, predictions and bets.
WMBD/WYZZ
Prep Sports Recap for Oct. 8, 2022
PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Normal Community defeated Dohn Community (OH) 47-26 in a non-conference matchup. In Peoria, Notre Dame lost to Champaign Centennial 28-20 at home in a Big 12 Conference game. At the 3A boys state golf final, Pekin Senior Carter Stevenson shot a 73, just one stroke over par. He would finish tied […]
Comments / 0