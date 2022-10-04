ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UT Health East Texas Physicians in Tyler welcomes Elizabeth Bui, MD

— UT Health East Texas recently expanded rheumatology services in Tyler with the addition of Elizabeth Bui, MD. Dr. Bui is a rheumatologist who sees adult patients at UT Health East Texas Physicians at North Campus Tyler. She offers general rheumatology diagnoses and treatment for autoimmune conditions and musculoskeletal diseases, with a special interest in rheumatoid arthritis.
