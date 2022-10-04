Read full article on original website
ems1.com
FDNY members celebrate life of fallen EMS Capt. Alison Russo
NEW YORK — A beloved veteran FDNY paramedic, killed in a horrific Queens stabbing, was remembered as a selfless hero Wednesday at a heart-rending memorial service where her brother called for action to spare her colleagues from similar tragedies. The U.S.-flag draped casket holding Lt. Alison Russo, 61, a...
ems1.com
Slain FDNY EMS Lt. Alison Russo to be posthumously promoted to captain
NEW YORK — An FDNY EMS lieutenant killed in a crazed unprovoked attack steps from her Queens station will be posthumously promoted to the rank of captain at her funeral, Acting Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said Tuesday. Hundreds of first responders are expected to attend Lt. Alison Russo’s funeral...
ems1.com
Slain FDNY EMS Lt. Alison Russo devoted herself to volunteer agency for 30 years
NEW YORK — Slain FDNY Lt. Alison Russo’s dedication to saving lives didn’t stop when she took off her EMS uniform — for three decades she gave her time during off-work hours with her local Long Island volunteer ambulance crew. She joined the Huntington Community First...
