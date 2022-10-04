ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

FDNY members celebrate life of fallen EMS Capt. Alison Russo

NEW YORK — A beloved veteran FDNY paramedic, killed in a horrific Queens stabbing, was remembered as a selfless hero Wednesday at a heart-rending memorial service where her brother called for action to spare her colleagues from similar tragedies. The U.S.-flag draped casket holding Lt. Alison Russo, 61, a...
