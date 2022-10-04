Read full article on original website
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
MassDOT presents bridge replacement options
Officials from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), and engineering consultants, held a public meeting on Monday, 10/3/22, at Fairhaven High School to present options for replacing the Fairhaven-New Bedford swing bridge, and to receive public comment on the project. About 65 people attended in person, including all five Fairhaven...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Fire chiefs dismayed with DCR
Karen Lothrop, the sole Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) firefighter on-Island to tend to the Manuel Correllus State Forest, has moved on, and Vineyard fire chiefs aren’t happy state officials don’t have a replacement. As has happened in the past, the Vineyard fire chiefs say they have been left to safeguard the forest — 5,300 acres of state property full of inherently dry vegetation. That forest plays a prominent role in a recent Martha’s Vineyard Commission (MVC) wildfire plan that finds Edgartown and West Tisbury (which contain most of the forest) at extreme wildfire risk.
wgbh.org
Renters raise the alarm on illegal discrimination
Ellen applied for a Section 8 housing voucher in 2018 because she was having trouble paying the rent for her Malden apartment, where she lives with her two sons. She works part time at a nursing home. A voucher would be a huge help by covering a portion of her rent with government funds, capping the amount she pays at 30% of her income.
Daily Free Press
The state of Boston’s groundwater, old buildings threatened by variable groundwater levels
The Boston Groundwater Trust held a forum at Boston Public Library on Sept. 20 to address how groundwater levels will impact the City of Boston, after Boston received “critical drought” status earlier in the month. “We are doing all of this because we know that climate change is...
wgbh.org
Massachusetts offers gender-neutral marker on driver's licenses, but some worry about discrimination
Genny Beemyn was speeding in Hadley, Massachusetts, when they noticed a cop car pulling them over. Beemyn is nonbinary and had changed the gender marker on their driver’s license to an X, so they were initially nervous about the interaction. “The officer…misgendered me, which was unfortunate, but that typically...
theweektoday.com
‘Blue Crew’ organizes rally for women voters, reproductive rights
Reproductive rights, environmental justice and gun control were some of the issues that brought demonstrators to rally outside Wareham Town Hall on Saturday, Oct. 8. The sign-holding rally was organized by Blue Crew 508, and is a part of the larger “Women’s Wave” movement that held events across the country on Saturday.
country1025.com
This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!
Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
bostonagentmagazine.com
Two Massachusetts cities make Money Magazine’s 2022 Best Places to Live list
Two Massachusetts communities made Money Magazine’s 2022 50 Best Places to Live in the U.S. list. Somerville and Milton made the publication’s annual ranking of top places to live. Communities on the list were ranked based on economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity and where the best futures lie.
GoLocalProv
Providence Man Killed in Industrial Accident on Friday, OSHA Investigating
Tiverton Police Chief Patrick Jones reports that the Tiverton Police Department responded to a fatal incident at an industrial site Friday morning. At approximately 8:35 a.m., officers responded to Tiverton Materials, 810 Fish Road, for a report of an unresponsive man. The company supplies construction aggregate materials, according to a public relations firm that works for the city.
WCVB
Man with rifle discovered at Massachusetts Amazon facility under construction
REVERE, Mass. — A 41-year-old Massachusetts man was arrested after first responders received a report of an armed man on an Amazon property that is still under construction. Revere police responded to the facility located at the old Showcase Cinemas at 565 Squire Road around 11 a.m. Wednesday. Police...
capecod.com
One person injured in boat crash in Cape Cod Canal by Mass Maritime Academy
BOURNE – One person was injured after a sailboat reportedly crashed into a tugboat in the Cape Cod Canal by the Massachusetts Maritime Academy. The victim reportedly suffered an arm injury and was transported to Tobey Hospital in Wareham. There was some damage to the sailboat although the extent was not clear. The incident is under investigation by Massachusetts Environmental Police. Further details were not immediately available.
Parents rights group files complaint alleging casting of a school play violates the Civil Rights Act
Auditions for a Newton North High School theater production appear to be only open to students of color, which Parents Defending Education says violates the Civil Rights Act.
fallriverreporter.com
Former Massachusetts State Police lieutenant sentenced in connection with overtime abuse
BOSTON – A former lieutenant in the Massachusetts State Police has pleaded guilty and been sentenced in connection with overtime abuse in Troop E, the unit previously assigned to the Massachusetts Turnpike. According to the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office, David Keefe, age 57, of Norfolk, pleaded guilty Thursday in...
fallriverreporter.com
Contractor wanted in several Mass. communities arrested for allegedly taking large deposits, performing no work
Multiple Massachusetts police departments worked together to locate and arrest a local contractor who is charged with multiple counts of larceny for allegedly accepting money from clients and then not performing work. On the morning of Tuesday, October 4, Newburyport Police, working in collaboration with Marblehead Police and other law...
Victim identified in Narragansett kayaking accident
A body found earlier this week in the area of Roger Wheeler State Beach has been identified as a Narragansett man.
Ultra-luxe One Dalton condo to hit the market for $38m. See inside.
If it sells at that price, it would set a new city record. One of Boston’s most towering condos is hitting the market after two years of luxurious upgrades — and a sky-high list price. A 7,848-square-foot Four Seasons Private Residences One Dalton Street condo — the result...
Officials say man used Mr. Clean Magic Erasers to transform $1 bills into $100
A Quincy man used Mr. Clean Magic Erasers, printers and other items to turn $1 bills into $100, according to court documents. Victor Cardona, 34, pleaded guilty to one count of counterfeiting U.S. currency. He was arrested and charged by criminal complaint in October 2019 and indicted by a federal grand jury in December 2019.
When Was Boston, Massachusetts’ Earliest Snowfall?
Lovers of warmer weather have been cherishing the past two days as sunny and mild temperatures around 70 have blanketed Massachusetts. Cooler temperatures are gonna set in this weekend, however, with forecasted highs in just the lower 50s. Listeners of "Slater and Marjo" may often hear us talk about how...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman allegedly steals approximately $200,000 from restaurant that she worked for
A Massachusetts woman who formerly worked as a restaurant manager has been charged with theft and tax evasion after she allegedly stole approximately $200,000 from her employer, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. 55-year-old Maureen M. Graham, of Plymouth, was indicted by a Plymouth County grand jury...
