Wareham, MA

MassDOT presents bridge replacement options

Officials from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), and engineering consultants, held a public meeting on Monday, 10/3/22, at Fairhaven High School to present options for replacing the Fairhaven-New Bedford swing bridge, and to receive public comment on the project. About 65 people attended in person, including all five Fairhaven...
FAIRHAVEN, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Fire chiefs dismayed with DCR

Karen Lothrop, the sole Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) firefighter on-Island to tend to the Manuel Correllus State Forest, has moved on, and Vineyard fire chiefs aren’t happy state officials don’t have a replacement. As has happened in the past, the Vineyard fire chiefs say they have been left to safeguard the forest — 5,300 acres of state property full of inherently dry vegetation. That forest plays a prominent role in a recent Martha’s Vineyard Commission (MVC) wildfire plan that finds Edgartown and West Tisbury (which contain most of the forest) at extreme wildfire risk.
WEST TISBURY, MA
wgbh.org

Renters raise the alarm on illegal discrimination

Ellen applied for a Section 8 housing voucher in 2018 because she was having trouble paying the rent for her Malden apartment, where she lives with her two sons. She works part time at a nursing home. A voucher would be a huge help by covering a portion of her rent with government funds, capping the amount she pays at 30% of her income.
BOSTON, MA
theweektoday.com

‘Blue Crew’ organizes rally for women voters, reproductive rights

Reproductive rights, environmental justice and gun control were some of the issues that brought demonstrators to rally outside Wareham Town Hall on Saturday, Oct. 8. The sign-holding rally was organized by Blue Crew 508, and is a part of the larger “Women’s Wave” movement that held events across the country on Saturday.
WAREHAM, MA
country1025.com

This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!

Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
WELLESLEY, MA
bostonagentmagazine.com

Two Massachusetts cities make Money Magazine’s 2022 Best Places to Live list

Two Massachusetts communities made Money Magazine’s 2022 50 Best Places to Live in the U.S. list. Somerville and Milton made the publication’s annual ranking of top places to live. Communities on the list were ranked based on economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity and where the best futures lie.
GoLocalProv

Providence Man Killed in Industrial Accident on Friday, OSHA Investigating

Tiverton Police Chief Patrick Jones reports that the Tiverton Police Department responded to a fatal incident at an industrial site Friday morning. At approximately 8:35 a.m., officers responded to Tiverton Materials, 810 Fish Road, for a report of an unresponsive man. The company supplies construction aggregate materials, according to a public relations firm that works for the city.
TIVERTON, RI
capecod.com

One person injured in boat crash in Cape Cod Canal by Mass Maritime Academy

BOURNE – One person was injured after a sailboat reportedly crashed into a tugboat in the Cape Cod Canal by the Massachusetts Maritime Academy. The victim reportedly suffered an arm injury and was transported to Tobey Hospital in Wareham. There was some damage to the sailboat although the extent was not clear. The incident is under investigation by Massachusetts Environmental Police. Further details were not immediately available.
WSBS

When Was Boston, Massachusetts’ Earliest Snowfall?

Lovers of warmer weather have been cherishing the past two days as sunny and mild temperatures around 70 have blanketed Massachusetts. Cooler temperatures are gonna set in this weekend, however, with forecasted highs in just the lower 50s. Listeners of "Slater and Marjo" may often hear us talk about how...
BOSTON, MA

