Wareham, MA

‘Blue Crew’ organizes rally for women voters, reproductive rights

Reproductive rights, environmental justice and gun control were some of the issues that brought demonstrators to rally outside Wareham Town Hall on Saturday, Oct. 8. The sign-holding rally was organized by Blue Crew 508, and is a part of the larger “Women’s Wave” movement that held events across the country on Saturday.
WAREHAM, MA
Salty’s Soiree will be an evening of fall activities

Join the Mattapoisett Land Trust on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for an evening of family-friendly fall activities. Salty’s Soiree takes place at Dunseith Park on the corner of Rt. 6 and North St. in Mattapoisett (aka Salty the Seahorse Park.) There will be music...
MATTAPOISETT, MA
Professional Canine Services gives dogs, veterans a helping hand

Many people love dogs, but Wareham resident Charles Young turned that love into his life’s work. After retiring from a 20-year career as a K-9 officer and dog trainer with the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Department, Young took his decades of experience and opened Professional Canine Services in Middleboro.
WAREHAM, MA
Blaze Days - Hunting Season Safety

Fall is the time for pumpkins, apple cider, crunchy leaves, and blaze orange! Wareham Land Trust has designated October 1st through December 31st (i.e., deer hunting season) as “BLAZE DAYS” – a time to wear blaze orange clothing and gear while out in the woods. Although hunters are required to wear blaze orange during certain seasons, MassWildlife recommends that “all outdoor users who are in the woods during hunting season should wear blaze orange clothing as a precaution. Pets should also wear an orange vest or bandana for visibility.”
Elks Soccer Shoot lets kids show off their skills

The smell of freshly cut grass and the sound of children laughing filled the air on Saturday, Oct. 8 as the Elks Lodge of Wareham and New Bedford held its annual Soccer Shoot. The Elks Soccer Shoot is held across the country at different Elk lodges. Children under the age of 14 competed in age-appropriate events to show off their soccer skills and try for the chance to move up to district, regional and national competitions.
NEW BEDFORD, MA

