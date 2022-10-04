The smell of freshly cut grass and the sound of children laughing filled the air on Saturday, Oct. 8 as the Elks Lodge of Wareham and New Bedford held its annual Soccer Shoot. The Elks Soccer Shoot is held across the country at different Elk lodges. Children under the age of 14 competed in age-appropriate events to show off their soccer skills and try for the chance to move up to district, regional and national competitions.

