Read full article on original website
Related
Three Takeaways: Offense Collapses, Injuries Loom Large After 24-14 Loss to South Carolina
The Will Levis-less Wildcats couldn't muster any offense on Saturday night in Lexington, falling to the South Carolina Gamecocks 24-14 at Kroger Field. Here are three takeaways from the lackluster loss: Kentucky Needs Will Levis...Bad Kaiya Sheron did a good job at times against the ...
Watch: Rich Scangarello Talks 24-14 Loss to South Carolina
Kentucky offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello spoke to the media following the Wildcats' 24-14 loss to South Carolina on Saturday night at Kroger Field. Scangarello talked how he felt redshirt freshman Kaiya Sheron played in his first career start, what went wrong offensively—specifically ...
Southern University punishes Prairie View A&M in Dooley’s return
Southern University made easy work of the defending SWAC West champs on Saturday. The post Southern University punishes Prairie View A&M in Dooley’s return appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Clemson RB Kobe Pace to Miss Multiple Weeks
Clemson running back Kobe Pace won't be back until at least November after he suffered a high ankle sprain that required a procedure earlier in the week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Christian beats FHE for OK gold title
South Christian is the outright OK gold champion after a 4-0 win in the title game on Saturday. They beat Forest Hills Eastern who previously beat GR Catholic Central in a shoot out on Wednesday.
Comments / 0