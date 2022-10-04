ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHS hosts PSATS

This year, Wayland High School will host the Preliminary SAT (PSAT) on Saturday, Oct. 15. Students who signed up for the test will answer a variety of math and English questions within a period of two hours and 45 minutes. For some students, the PSAT on Oct. 15 will be their first experience with a long standardized test, while other students have taken a PSAT or SAT before and will know what to expect.
Meet the freshmen class president candidates

On Friday Oct. 7, the candidates for the freshmen executive board will be delivering their speeches to the Class of 2026 during an extended advisory. WSPN sat down with the freshman presidential candidates to get their takes on why the freshman class should vote them for president. Agastya Parulekar:. Why...
What the Warriors are Wearing: Orange and teal

It’s Friday! It’s game day! It’s time for this week’s “What the Warriors are Wearing.” The Wayland Warriors are playing Concord-Carlisle at 7 p.m. tonight under Wayland’s lights. You heard that right. The Warriors are back for another home game, bringing the fans right along with them.
