This year, Wayland High School will host the Preliminary SAT (PSAT) on Saturday, Oct. 15. Students who signed up for the test will answer a variety of math and English questions within a period of two hours and 45 minutes. For some students, the PSAT on Oct. 15 will be their first experience with a long standardized test, while other students have taken a PSAT or SAT before and will know what to expect.

WAYLAND, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO