markerzone.com
2022 FIRST ROUND PICK AMONG THOSE CUT BY CANADIENS ON TUESDAY
Ahead of Tuesday's game against the Ottawa Senators, the Montreal Canadiens announced that they've made seven cuts to their training camp roster. Among those players are 2022 first round pick Filip Mesar and 2019 third round pick Mattias Norlinder. Both Mesar and Norlinder have been assigned to the Laval Rocket...
markerzone.com
PATRICK ROY'S RETURN TO THE NHL APPEARS IMMINENT
Patrick Roy is one of hockey's most decorated and respected figures, winning four Stanley Cups between 1985 and 2001. Roy's retirement would just mark the end of his playing career; shortly after hanging up his pads, Roy took command of the Quebec Ramparts of the QMJHL, named head coach in 2005.
Cardinals sign ex-Yankees pitcher to contract extension
Two more seasons in St. Louis are in the cards for right-hander Giovanny Gallegos. On Monday, the reliever signed a two-year, $11 million contract extension with the Cardinals. Gallegos is one of the reasons why St. Louis (92-68) has clinched the National League Central division title and will host a...
Legendary MLB Announcer Is Calling His Final Game Today
This Wednesday's game between the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers will mark Tom Grieve's final broadcast as an analyst. Grieve, 74, has been working Rangers games for 28 years. He'll ride off into the sunset once the 2022 regular season comes to an end. Grieve isn't just an analyst...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Goal Song Solutions
The Toronto Maple Leafs’ first home game is one week away. That is when we will get an answer to one of the biggest off-season questions. The first time one of the boys in blue and white finds twine, many people in Leafs Nation will hold their breath as the light turns red, the horn sounds and then the moment of truth. What song will play? Despite years of protest, it will likely be the same song we heard 153 times last regular season, “You Make My Dreams” by Hall and Oats.
3 Chicago Blackhawks to trade before the regular season starts
The regular season is fast approaching for the 2022-23 Chicago Blackhawks. There are a lot of storylines that will be following this team as they try to rebuild their organization back to the powerhouse that it once was. That is going to take a long time. It seems as if...
Yardbarker
NHL power rankings: No. 32 Canadiens to No. 1 Avalanche
Nearly 30 years have passed since a Canadian-based team won the Stanley Cup, and just one has played in the final in the past 11 years. The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers hope to buck that trend. The Alberta representatives are set to begin their respective seasons on their home...
markerzone.com
CANUCKS RELEASE 547-GAME VETERAN FROM PROFESSIONAL TRY-OUT CONTRACT
According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Vancouver Canucks have decided to release defenceman Danny DeKeyser from his professional try-out contract (PTO). In three appearances with the Canucks during the pre-season, DeKeyser had no points and four shots on goal. He'll now become an unrestricted free agent once again. DeKeyser, 32,...
NBC Sports
Bruins place three players, including Oskar Steen, on waivers
The Boston Bruins' roster for Opening Night of the 2022-23 NHL season is slowly coming into focus. The B's put three players on waivers today. If these players are not claimed by any other team, they are able to report to the AHL's Providence Bruins. Oskar Steen, F. Nick Wolff,...
NHL
Jagr discusses hockey future prior to Global Series in home country
PRAGUE -- Looking like an aging rock star, clad in dark jeans and a leather jacket, Jaromir Jagr strolled into O2 Arena in Prague. The all-time NHL great, who owns a team in Kladno, Czech Republic, was there for the 2022 NHL Global Series, which is bringing the NHL to his native country, a chance for the NHL's past to meet the NHL's present.
'New JERSEY Devils hockey': How the original voice of Larry Hirsch put franchise on NHL map
New Jersey Devils fans of a certain age may not remember the name Larry Hirsch, or even identify him from a file photo, but they surely will recall the voice. This NHL season will mark the 40th year since Hirsch’s calls commanded the full attention of tri-state Devils fans tuned to WVNJ (he was later heard on WMCA) radio during the earliest days of a franchise which would evolve into a perennial winner.
The Hockey Writers
What John Tortorella’s Goals for the Flyers Should Be in 2022-23
Now that preseason is over and training camp is coming to a close, the regular season is just around the corner, and everyone is in hopes that this season could be a step in the right direction for the Philadelphia Flyers. This year, the organization made headlines before the season even started with the news that John Tortorella would be the new head coach for the 2022-23 season.
The Hockey Writers
Wild Gameday Preview: St. Louis Blues – 10/4/2022
While preseason games may not count for much, the Minnesota Wild are likely to walk into Enterprise Center with revenge on their mind. The Wild ended a fantastic regular season on a disappointing note after being beaten by the St. Louis Blues in the first round of the 2022 Playoffs. The Blues also had the Wild’s number during the 2021-22 regular season as they lost all three games against them.
The Hockey Writers
Erie Otters Weekly: Nolan Lalonde Earns NHL Contract
The OHL regular season is back underway. For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, things have a normal feel to the start of the season. With that in mind, it’s time to restart our weekly feature on the Erie Otters. This season, it will be called Erie Otters Weekly. On Thursday mornings or thereabouts, we will talk all things Otters including a look back to last week’s games, a look ahead to what’s next and a significant story surrounding the team.
The Hockey Writers
Islanders’ Lamoriello Displayed Pros & Cons This Offseason
One of the toughest executives to understand and figure out is New York Islanders general manager (GM) Lou Lamoriello. Often quiet, rarely giving out information, and less transparent than a typical GM, he can be frustrating for fans whenever he makes decisions that affect the roster. This offseason spoke volumes...
NHL
Flyers reduce training camp roster to 34 players
The Philadelphia Flyers announced today the club has reduced training camp by 10 players, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. The Flyers have assigned the following players to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League (AHL):. Forwards - Tyson Foerster, Olle Lycksell. Defensemen - Adam...
The Hockey Writers
Devils Gameday Preview: New York Islanders – 10/6/22
The New Jersey Devils continue their preseason as they travel to UBS Arena in Elmont to face the New York Islanders. It is the second meeting between the two teams as head coach Lindy Ruff’s team looks to improve to 2-0 against their division rivals. The Devils’ current preseason...
Game times announced for Padres-Mets NL Wild Card Series
Game times were announced Wednesday for the San Diego Padres’ National League Wild Card series against the New York Mets this weekend.
Yardbarker
Flyers News & Rumors: York’s Demotion, Tortorella, Hart & More
The Philadelphia Flyers finished an underwhelming preseason with a 4-3 overtime loss to the New York Islanders at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday night. They didn’t do much to silence critics of their offensive firepower with just eight goals in six preseason games, and fans even got some unexpected and disappointing news that prospect Cam York will not start the 2022-23 season in the NHL. Limited action for some key players on the roster definitely skewed the overall results, and head coach John Tortorella will now set his sights on his first regular season in Philadelphia.
The Hockey Writers
Critical the Oilers Start Looking At Evan Bouchard Contract ASAP
Evan Bouchard is poised to have a massive season for the Edmonton Oilers. Ready to take another step from his break-out 2021-22 campaign, the Oilers are likely to move Bouchard to the top spot on the team’s power play, plus play him in elevated minutes as he gets more comfortable in the NHL and against tougher competition. That means Bouchard will have had two years of strong results and be in a good position to capitalize financially.
