The Toronto Maple Leafs’ first home game is one week away. That is when we will get an answer to one of the biggest off-season questions. The first time one of the boys in blue and white finds twine, many people in Leafs Nation will hold their breath as the light turns red, the horn sounds and then the moment of truth. What song will play? Despite years of protest, it will likely be the same song we heard 153 times last regular season, “You Make My Dreams” by Hall and Oats.

