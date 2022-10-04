Read full article on original website
3 Bruins to Watch for 2023 NHL Awards Contention
While the season may have not yet begun, it is never too early to start making some guesses as to what Boston Bruins players may end up in the running for the 2023 NHL Awards. The team has a number of players who could make a real run at some hardware when the 2022-23 season is all said and done.
NHL Rumors: Capitals, Maple Leafs, Rangers, Islanders
In today’s NHL rumors, the Washington Capitals will start the season down quite a few important pieces. How long will they be out? Meanwhile, is the future of GM Kyle Dubas in Toronto attached to his ability to get Auston Matthews signed to an extension? The New York Rangers are the team one insider thinks will land Patrick Kane and who has to go now that the New York Islanders have allotted big money to Mathew Barzal?
3 Bruins Takeaways From Preseason Loss to Devils
Entering their final preseason game against the New Jersey Devils Saturday night at the TD Garden, there were still questions facing the Boston Bruins ahead of Wednesday night’s season-opener against the Washington Capitals on the road. Both teams had nearly their opening lineups intact and it was not a performance that first-year coach Jim Montgomery was hoping for where not a lot of questions were answered.
3 Burning Questions After Canucks Trade Dickinson For Stillman
Late Friday night the Vancouver Canucks traded Jason Dickinson and a 2024 second-round pick to the Chicago Blackhawks for 24-year-old defenceman Riley Stillman. On the heels of news that the team was looking to move Micheal Ferland’s contract, general manager Patrik Allvin went another route and dealt Dickinson and his $2.65 million deal instead. All in all, they gain $1.3 million in cap space and a young asset in Stillman who will probably play a significant role in the lineup right away with the injuries to Tyler Myers and Travis Dermott.
3 Bruins’ Standouts From the Preseason
Just like that, training camp and the preseason has come to a close for the Boston Bruins and the start of the 2022-23 regular season is just three days away. There were plenty of storylines that came and went with the Bruins over the last couple of weeks under first-year coach Jim Montgomery.
3 Capitals Who Can Contend for NHL Awards in 2022-23
The regular season is just around the corner and the Washington Capitals inch toward it with aspirations of rebounding from an early playoff exit. This offseason was relatively quiet in D.C., with general manager Brian MacLellan retaining the bulk of his roster from 2021-22. However, Washington reconvenes with a new-look...
Oilers’ Offseason Leading to Respect Throughout the Hockey World
This past offseason should be considered a success for Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland. He signed a number one goaltender in Jack Campbell, re-signed sniper Evander Kane and defenceman Brett Kulak, and even brought in some veteran help on the blue line with the addition of Ryan Murray. Arrows are pointing north in Edmonton, and deservedly so, and now pundits around the league are taking notice. Fans of the Oilers had to do a double take recently when ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski revealed that he believes the Oilers will win the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. This isn’t a misprint or a sign that the world is coming to an end. Wyshynski, a noted critic of the Oilers in the past, believes they have shown enough improvement over the past few months to deserve consideration to win hockey’s holy grail this season.
Red Wings New Reverse Retro Has to be Better
When the NHL announced that each team would be releasing a reverse retro-style jersey back in 2020, Detroit Red Wings fans were hopeful. As an Original Six franchise, there were many ways to pay homage to the storied history of the organization. Unfortunately, this did not happen and it is still a running joke that even a child could come up with a more creative jersey concept.
Sharks’ Global Series Performance Indicates Rough Season Ahead
The San Jose Sharks recently completed their games against the Nashville Predators in the NHL’s 2022 Global Series. However, the results were far from ideal, as they found themselves on the wrong side of a victory celebration in both games. If the first two games of the regular season were any indication, this could be a rough year for the Sharks.
Wild Dominate Stars in Preseason Finale – 10/8/22
The Minnesota Wild hosted the Dallas Stars at Excel Energy Center on Saturday night for their final preseason game. There were high hopes for this contest, as head coach Dean Evason suggested that the game was a dress rehearsal for how the lines will look in the regular season. The Wild were still missing Jordan Greenway and Jon Merrill to injuries, and Nic Petan and Mason Shaw were in the lineup to duke it out for the final roster spot. But all in all, the club looked to be in regular season form.
Devils’ Bottom-Six Becomes Clearer After Latest Roster Cuts
On Friday the New Jersey Devils announced another round of roster cuts that included Andreas Johnsson, Nolan Foote, and Nikita Okhotiuk. With the regular season under a week away, the team’s roster is down to 16 forwards, eight defensemen and three goaltenders including Jonathan Bernier. Fans know what to...
Sabres’ Preseason Highlighted by Young Players’ Performances
The Buffalo Sabres completed their preseason with a 7-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins this past Friday evening, but it gave no cause for concern. The overall results for the team in the preseason have been very good, and the young players that have been fighting for roster spots have shown a great deal of development and promise. The forward group looked sharp and put on some great scoring displays, the defense still has work to do, and the goaltending has been solid, so Buffalo has a good base to start the year.
NHL’s Top 5 Goaltending Duos
The role of an NHL goaltender is one of the most complicated in all of sports. While hockey is a team game, ultimately the success or failure of a franchise can be dictated by goaltending. A great goaltender can steal games that a team has no right winning, while a bad game or two can waste a stellar season from the forwards and defenders in front of them.
Devils’ Holtz Shines in Preseason Win Over Bruins – 10/8/22
Preseason is officially in the books for the New Jersey Devils as they beat the Boston Bruins last night to improve to a record of 5-2-0. Both Mackenzie Blackwood and Vitek Vanecek were awarded ice time in the crease and played well, which provided fans with even more confidence in the team’s netminders as the regular season is set to begin. Let’s break down all of last night’s action starting with the players who made up the roster.
8 Awards the NHL Should Introduce & Their Winners
Hockey fans love to argue. They will argue about any team or player and especially about their favourites. The NHL awards are a prime opportunity for argument and discussion, as writers, general managers, and the players themselves are given the chance to vote for who they think are the best players in the league at various skills or positions, and us as fans love to convince ourselves that we are smarter than all of them.
4 Sharks’ Bold Predictions for 2022-23
A new direction and replenished farm system make the San Jose Sharks one of the more curious teams heading into the 2022-23 season. With so many question marks from top to bottom, just about any prediction would be a bold one for Team Teal. While there’s plenty of reason for optimism, there’s even more room for skepticism. Instead of dipping our toes in the water, we’re taking the plunge with these bold predictions for Sharks hockey this season.
Senators News & Rumors: Sanderson, Smith, Kastelic
The Ottawa Senators played their final preseason game on Saturday (Oct. 8) and will now turn their focus to the start of the main event. In the latest edition of News & Rumors, we’ll take a look at the post-game reaction from their overtime victory versus the Montreal Canadiens.
NHL’s Top 5 Defenses
Defense wins championships. It’s a saying as old as hockey itself, but there is truth to this wisdom. A stout defense can both limit the opponent’s scoring chances while placing additional pressure on them in the offensive zone. When a defense is playing near perfection, it also helps ease some of the burdens on both the goaltender and forwards, which can turn the tide of a game or a playoff series.
Flames’ Treliving Caps Off Incredible Offseason with Sutter Deal
There is no team in the NHL that has gone through a bigger roster overhaul than the Calgary Flames. For most teams, losing two 100-plus point scorers from the roster would result in some serious struggles moving forward. That isn’t the case for this Flames team, however. General manager...
Kyle Okposo Was the Sabres’ Best Choice for Captaincy
The Buffalo Sabres have chosen their 20th full-time captain in team history, and the choice could not have been more perfect. Kyle Okposo was named captain at the player’s family skating session Saturday, Oct. 8, along with alternates Zemgus Girgensons and Rasmus Dahlin. Both Girgensons and Okposo served as co-captains last season wearing an “A” on their chest, and as the season progressed, it was clear who the leader of this team truly was.
