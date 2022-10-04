ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Tri-City Herald

‘Inspiring’ Falcons RBs Tyler Allgeier, Caleb Huntley Poised for Big Role

The Atlanta Falcons entered their Week 4 contest against the Cleveland Browns with the NFL's fifth-best rushing attack, spearheaded largely by the efforts of Cordarrelle Patterson, the team's leader in all-purpose yards. Atlanta defeated Cleveland 23-20 and rushed for over 200 yards, but Patterson, the reigning NFC Offensive Player of...
ATLANTA, GA
fantasypros.com

Brian Robinson Jr. designated to return to practice

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, RB Brian Robinson Jr. has been designated by the Washington Commanders to return to practice. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) After being hospitalized with gunshot wounds before the season, Robinson's recovery seems to be going much better than people initially anticipated. This move opens his 21-day practice window to be returned to the Commanders' active roster. Robinson was the team's starting RB to open the season and could be in line to return to that status when he returns. RB Antonio Gibson has been solid to open the year, half-PPR RB20, so it'll be interesting to see what Washington does.
WASHINGTON, DC
Cleveland.com

Browns cornerback Greedy Williams designated to return from IR, ready to help struggling secondary

BEREA, Ohio -- Browns cornerback Greedy Williams is no stranger to injuries derailing part -- or all -- of a promising season. A hamstring injury suffered in practice disrupted the early part of his rookie season, causing him to miss four games. A nerve issue in his shoulder cost him his entire 2020 campaign. After playing 16 of 17 games in 2021 and establishing himself as the third corner, another hamstring injury caught him this training camp, again in practice.
CLEVELAND, OH
thecomeback.com

Ravens sign WR who was drafted right before DK Metcalf, Diontae Johnson

The Arizona Cardinals made a notable move on Tuesday with the decision to release wide receiver Andy Isabella. Isabella, 25, was taken in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Cardinals out of the University of Massachusetts. He was selected at pick No. 62, right before two Pro Bowl wide receivers. DK Metcalf was selected at pick No. 64 by the Seattle Seahawks, and Diontae Johnson was selected at pick No. 66 by the Pittsburgh Steelers.
BALTIMORE, MD

