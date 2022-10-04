According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, RB Brian Robinson Jr. has been designated by the Washington Commanders to return to practice. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) After being hospitalized with gunshot wounds before the season, Robinson's recovery seems to be going much better than people initially anticipated. This move opens his 21-day practice window to be returned to the Commanders' active roster. Robinson was the team's starting RB to open the season and could be in line to return to that status when he returns. RB Antonio Gibson has been solid to open the year, half-PPR RB20, so it'll be interesting to see what Washington does.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO