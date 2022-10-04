Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon hiring 3,700 in Virginia and offering bonusesWatchful EyeVirginia State
Texas Sent a Second Bus of Migrants to the Vice President's ResidenceTom HandyTexas State
IRS Awards "Surge Team" With $1,000 BonusesTaxBuzzNew Carrollton, MD
This College was Abandoned and Left to Decay in the Middle of this Maryland NeighborhoodTravel MavenEllicott City, MD
Vice President Harris Gets a Third Bus Sent to Her NeighborhoodTom HandyTexas State
Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. Making Debut This Week vs. Titans?
Washington Commanders third-round rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. has been on the Non-Football Injury list for the last month. But he could go from the sidelines to the gridiron this week against the Tennessee Titans.
‘Inspiring’ Falcons RBs Tyler Allgeier, Caleb Huntley Poised for Big Role
The Atlanta Falcons entered their Week 4 contest against the Cleveland Browns with the NFL's fifth-best rushing attack, spearheaded largely by the efforts of Cordarrelle Patterson, the team's leader in all-purpose yards. Atlanta defeated Cleveland 23-20 and rushed for over 200 yards, but Patterson, the reigning NFC Offensive Player of...
Fantasy football: Harris, Jacobs among five running backs to avoid in Week 5
Josh Jacobs and Najee Harris are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five fantasy football running backs to avoid for Week 5 of the 2022 fantasy football season.
Commanders' Brian Robinson Jr discusses shooting for first time: 'Lowest point I've ever been in my life'
Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. was back on the practice field for the first time since being shot in an attempted robbery in August.
Film Expert Says Patrick Surtain II is 'Best CB in NFL'
The Denver Broncos are in possession of a rare athlete at cornerback.
Brian Robinson Jr. designated to return to practice
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, RB Brian Robinson Jr. has been designated by the Washington Commanders to return to practice. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) After being hospitalized with gunshot wounds before the season, Robinson's recovery seems to be going much better than people initially anticipated. This move opens his 21-day practice window to be returned to the Commanders' active roster. Robinson was the team's starting RB to open the season and could be in line to return to that status when he returns. RB Antonio Gibson has been solid to open the year, half-PPR RB20, so it'll be interesting to see what Washington does.
Browns cornerback Greedy Williams designated to return from IR, ready to help struggling secondary
BEREA, Ohio -- Browns cornerback Greedy Williams is no stranger to injuries derailing part -- or all -- of a promising season. A hamstring injury suffered in practice disrupted the early part of his rookie season, causing him to miss four games. A nerve issue in his shoulder cost him his entire 2020 campaign. After playing 16 of 17 games in 2021 and establishing himself as the third corner, another hamstring injury caught him this training camp, again in practice.
Ravens sign WR who was drafted right before DK Metcalf, Diontae Johnson
The Arizona Cardinals made a notable move on Tuesday with the decision to release wide receiver Andy Isabella. Isabella, 25, was taken in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Cardinals out of the University of Massachusetts. He was selected at pick No. 62, right before two Pro Bowl wide receivers. DK Metcalf was selected at pick No. 64 by the Seattle Seahawks, and Diontae Johnson was selected at pick No. 66 by the Pittsburgh Steelers.
