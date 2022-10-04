It appears that every quarterback in the NFL is speaking up on the issue of concussions this week after what happened to Tua Tagovailoa, and that includes Tom Brady. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller took time on his "Let's Go" podcast this week to address the topic of concussions in professional football, saying physical contact is a risk of playing the sport — but that players have to work on prevention as well.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO