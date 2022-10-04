ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Reveals What Getting Concussed Is Like

The recent situations involving Tua Tagovailoa and Cameron Brate have once again vaulted the NFL's handling of concussions into the forefront. Longtime NFL quarterback Alex Smith knows what it is like to be concussed during a game, and he shared his experience with ESPN's Pablo Torre. Smith said after he...
NFL
NJ.com

Ex-Saints star Drew Brees wants what Giants’ Eli Manning has

Eli and Peyton Manning have a pretty good set up going on. They’re both retired from the field, but get to keep football in their lives by hosting “ManningCast,” an alternate broadcast of Monday Night Football on ESPN. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. According...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Drew Brees says he’d still be playing, but for 2005 shoulder injury

Drew Brees retired at 41. Tom Brady is still going strong at 45. But Brees, now 43, says he’d still be playing, if he hadn’t suffered a serious shoulder injury during his final game with the Chargers, at the end of the 2005 season. “If my arm wasn’t...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Analyst Names Starting Quarterback In Worst Situation

ESPN analyst Ryan Clark did not hold back when discussing the situation one NFC quarterback currently finds himself in. On Monday, Clark said Chicago Bears second-year starter Justin Fields is worse off than any other player at his position. "You can't evaluate a quarterback if you don't feel like you...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Tom Brady comments on concussions in the NFL following Tua Tagovailoa incident

It appears that every quarterback in the NFL is speaking up on the issue of concussions this week after what happened to Tua Tagovailoa, and that includes Tom Brady. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller took time on his "Let's Go" podcast this week to address the topic of concussions in professional football, saying physical contact is a risk of playing the sport — but that players have to work on prevention as well.
TAMPA, FL

