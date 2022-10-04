Read full article on original website
Patriots Bill Belichick Bold Statement on Tua Tagovailoa Concussion Controversy
The New England Patriots' head coach is the latest name to comment on the uncomfortable situation in Miami.
Former NFL Starting Quarterback Announces His Retirement At 30
Late Tuesday night, former NFL starting quarterback Blake Bortles announced his retirement in the most Blake Bortles way possible. During an appearance on Pardon My Take, Bortles was asked if he would potentially sign with an NFL team in the near future. That's when he revealed that he retired. "I...
Former NFL Quarterback Reveals What Getting Concussed Is Like
The recent situations involving Tua Tagovailoa and Cameron Brate have once again vaulted the NFL's handling of concussions into the forefront. Longtime NFL quarterback Alex Smith knows what it is like to be concussed during a game, and he shared his experience with ESPN's Pablo Torre. Smith said after he...
Ex-Saints star Drew Brees wants what Giants’ Eli Manning has
Eli and Peyton Manning have a pretty good set up going on. They’re both retired from the field, but get to keep football in their lives by hosting “ManningCast,” an alternate broadcast of Monday Night Football on ESPN. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. According...
Former NFL QB Blake Bortles officially announces retirement after eight seasons
Blake Bortles is not planning to continue his efforts at returning to a team’s active roster. The former No. 3 overall pick announced his retirement during an appearance on Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take podcast. The longtime Jaguars starter has not played in a regular-season game since the...
‘72 Dolphins hold Jets’ Joe Namath to 152 yards passing in a 27-17 victory
Dolphins 27, Jets 17 (Oct. 8, 1972) Even though the ‘72 season was only three weeks old, the Dolphins were the only undefeated team left in the NFL as they traveled to Shea Stadium to put their 3-0 record on the line. Eventually Miami would emerge victorious but not...
Drew Brees says he’d still be playing, but for 2005 shoulder injury
Drew Brees retired at 41. Tom Brady is still going strong at 45. But Brees, now 43, says he’d still be playing, if he hadn’t suffered a serious shoulder injury during his final game with the Chargers, at the end of the 2005 season. “If my arm wasn’t...
NFL Analyst Names Starting Quarterback In Worst Situation
ESPN analyst Ryan Clark did not hold back when discussing the situation one NFC quarterback currently finds himself in. On Monday, Clark said Chicago Bears second-year starter Justin Fields is worse off than any other player at his position. "You can't evaluate a quarterback if you don't feel like you...
NFL Rookie Quarterback, Fourth-Round Pick Could Be Making First Start This Sunday
Another rookie quarterback might be making the first start of his NFL career this Sunday, and no we're not talking about Kenny Pickett of the Steelers. Bailey Zappe, the New England Patriots' fourth-round pick earlier this year, could be starting for the AFC East franchise this weekend. ...
Tom Brady comments on concussions in the NFL following Tua Tagovailoa incident
It appears that every quarterback in the NFL is speaking up on the issue of concussions this week after what happened to Tua Tagovailoa, and that includes Tom Brady. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller took time on his "Let's Go" podcast this week to address the topic of concussions in professional football, saying physical contact is a risk of playing the sport — but that players have to work on prevention as well.
