ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
profootballnetwork.com

Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts Underdog Pick’ems for Thursday Night Football Include Matt Ryan, Russell Wilson, and Melvin Gordon III

Fantasy football is more than just the weekly head-to-head game we’ve all grown to love. On Underdog Fantasy, managers can put their player-projection skills to the test by predicting player stat lines. Here are my top Underdog Pick’em plays for the Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts Thursday Night Football Pick’em contest.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Colin Cowherd wants to see Baker Mayfield as a college football announcer

Colin Cowherd doesn't think that highly of Baker Mayfield the quarterback. If you've listened to Cowherd anytime since Mayfield was drafted No. 1 overall by the Cleveland Browns in 2018, that would be clear. Cowherd didn't think Mayfield was worth the No. 1 overall pick then, and frankly, he was...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Yardbarker

Steelers New QB1 Kenny Pickett Says Team ‘Doesn’t Have A Shot’ Against Bills Without Paying Attention To Important Details

It seems as if a new era for the Pittsburgh Steelers has officially arrived at the quarterback position. Rookie first-round pick, Kenny Pickett will take over for Mitch Trubisky on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills . The first year player replaced Trubisky in the second half of the organization’s Week 4 matchup versus the New York Jets. He is going through preparation this week for his first career start and spoke with local and national media on Wednesday about the upcoming game and going head to head with one of the league’s best teams and quarterbacks.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Ron Rivera hints at Commanders 'getting close' to making changes

The Washington Commanders are reeling on a three-game losing streak. The team hoped quarterback Carson Wentz would be the answer to turn around their fortunes entering head coach Ron Rivera’s third year. However, Wentz has shown glimpses of why the Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts traded him in back-to-back...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#Bengals#Nfl Sunday#American Football#Nfl Week 5#The Denver Broncos
Yardbarker

Hines Ward calls Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett a 'gunslinger' with 'moxie'

Former Steelers great Hines Ward sees similarites between Ben Roethlisberger and rookie QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh's starter in Week 5 against Buffalo. "I thought he had an amazing year last year at the University of Pitt. Just watching him throughout his whole career, he's a gunslinger. He has a moxie to him," Ward told Rob Maaddi on the AP Pro Football Podcast.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Buccaneers' Tom Brady not practicing amid marriage, shoulder reports

In what may be a pleasant surprise for some teammates and others, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is in the headlines for reasons actually related to football. The 2-2 Bucs prepare to host the 2-2 Atlanta Falcons this coming Sunday. As Nick Shook pointed out for the NFL's website,...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Steelers facing largest point spread in franchise history vs. Bills

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in line to set an unwanted franchise record this coming weekend. The Steelers are visiting Buffalo at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, and the Bills are heavy favorites to win the game. In fact, SportsBetting.ag says the Steelers are facing their largest point spread in franchise history.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
profootballnetwork.com

Thursday Night Football Broncos vs. Colts Prop Bets: Weighing Wagers on Michael Pittman Jr., Nyheim Hines, Melvin Gordon III, and Russell Wilson

Week 4 is in the books, and now things are getting all too real. It’s time for Thursday Night Football, and if you’re making Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts prop bets for Week 5, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated as well as fall short of expectations.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Falcons, NFL playoff odds

It’s only Week 5 in the NFL, but the playoffs will be here before you know it. The Falcons currently sit at 2-2 and will travel to Raymond James Stadium to take on the 2-2 Buccaneers as both teams remain atop the NFC South. If you venture back to the offseason, Atlanta was in the conversation for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft cycle. But they’re far outpacing those expectations with a chance to take sole possession of the division this Sunday. Regardless of the outcome, the Falcons’ schedule is extremely favorable the rest of the way — playoffs are possible. So, let’s check out the Falcons playoff odds.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Panthers' Baker Mayfield snaps back about question on passes batted down

The pressure to revive his NFL career coupled with a handful of lackluster performances may be getting to Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield. As Ryan Glasspiegel noted for the New York Post, Mayfield was asked during Wednesday's media availability about issues he's experienced with passes being batted down at the line of scrimmage, particularly during this past Sunday's loss to the Arizona Cardinals that dropped the Panthers to 1-3 on the season. Specifically, a reporter wondered if the signal-caller listed at 6-foot-1 could complete any practice drills that might help "alleviate that problem" on gamedays.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Can Teddy Bridgewater keep Dolphins in contention?

Teddy Bridgewater will start his first game for the Miami Dolphins this Sunday against the New York Jets, and he'll look to harness the mojo he had in 2019 with the New Orleans Saints when he filled in for starting quarterback Drew Brees for five games and posted a 5-0 record.
NFL
Yardbarker

Aaron Rodgers comments on ‘accountability’ for Romeo Doubs after drop

Rookie or not, mistakes happen in the NFL. Aaron Rodgers, the oldest Packers player on the roster, knows that better than anyone else in pads for Green Bay. Rodgers made a mistake of his own early in Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots. He threw a pick-six to rookie Jack Jones. Rodgers took accountability for the errant throw after the game.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy