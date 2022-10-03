The altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole had been boiling since training camp began, sources told Yahoo Sports. Both Poole and Green are up for contract extensions, and it appears Poole will receive an extension while Green knows he has to play this season out — playing a part in leading to Green striking Poole, sources said. The Athletic first reported the altercation and the Warriors are considering disciplinary action against Green.

