ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Comments / 0

Related
TechSpot

Amazon tells employees that a software error miscalculated their compensation

Facepalm: Imagine being promoted and finding out that you're going to receive considerable compensation, only for the company to inform you that, due to a software error, the new package isn't as generous as expected. It's a situation faced by around 40% of Amazon corporate employees who were promoted in the current quarter.
BUSINESS
PYMNTS

Energy Drinks Test Direct-to-Consumer Route to Sharpen Customer Insights

As new food and beverage brands hit the market, those that gather the most information about consumer reactions and desires early on have the best shot at success. Consequently, many emerging brands are leveraging direct-to-consumer (D2C) online shops to refine their products in a nimbler way than was possible before the rise of eCommerce.
RETAIL
u.today

LUNC Burning Experiment Goes Wrong: $1 Billion Added, Only $2 Million Burned

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
CURRENCIES
Benzinga

Bitcoin Holders Could Be Lovin' It At A McDonald's Location In This Country That Now Accepts The Crypto

One location of a leading fast-food restaurant company has begun accepting Bitcoin for payments inside the store. Here are the details. What Happened: A McDonalds Inc MCD location in the town of Lugano, Switzerland now accepts Bitcoin BTC/USD as a payment option. The news comes as the crypto community has rallied for years for the restaurant company to accept cryptocurrency such as Dogecoin DOGE/USD at all locations.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retailer#Business Industry#Linus Business#Shopping Io#0xpolygon#Home Depot
u.today

Ex-Ripple Top Developer Tells Sad Truth About Bitcoin, Here's What It Is

In explaining the difference between Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, Matt Hamilton, former director of development at Ripple, approached the answer from a nonstandard angle. Thus, the developer stated that the main difference is that Bitcoin revolutionized and proved the concept of artificial digital scarcity, but now other cryptocurrencies rule the...
MARKETS
PYMNTS

What 2014 Teaches Us About the Future of Payments and the Digital Economy

In 1963, Nobel-prize winning physicist Dennis Gabor wrote that the future can’t be predicted, but it can be invented. Gabor, who won the Nobel for inventing the hologram, explained in his book, “Inventing the Future,” that it is humankind’s ability to invent that shapes the future, even though its impact remains unknown at the moment of its creation.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
u.today

Elon Musk May Add Crypto Payments to Twitter After Purchasing: Influential Trading Group

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
BUSINESS
u.today

Incoming Pump? Ethereum Whales Intensify Multi-million Dollar Transfers Despite Bear Storm

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
u.today

Fidelity's Timmer Makes Surprising Market Prediction That Might Impact Cryptocurrencies

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
STOCKS
u.today

SHIB Burn Rate Spikes 1,017% Ahead of Official "Download Day" for SHIB Game on Oct. 6

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
GAMBLING
Benzinga

Uphold Announces Free Bitcoin Trading For Users

Digital asset platform Uphold announced on Thursday the introduction of free Bitcoin BTC/USD trading for its customers, a move aimed at “onboarding” as many people as possible into the digital asset platform. Uphold customers will now be able to buy and sell Bitcoin free of charge using national...
MARKETS
The Associated Press

Neo Financial reinvents Canadian credit card reward programs with subscription-based cashback, partner access and insurance bundles

Neo Financial has introduced new subscription-based bundled rewards, further expanding their suite of personalized financial products. The Neo Card™ is the first credit card in Canada to provide members with the power to fully customize their rewards and benefits, effectively combining multiple premium reward cards into a single card.
CREDITS & LOANS
PYMNTS

EMVCo Issues New Specs to Ease Acceptance of Contactless Payments

The global standards organization overseeing the infrastructure that enables safe and seamless card-based transactions has issued new specifications it says are designed to simplify the acceptance of contactless and mobile payments globally. According to a 300+ page update released Wednesday (Oct. 5) by EMVCo (which originally stood for Europay, Mastercard...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy