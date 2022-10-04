Read full article on original website
TechSpot
Amazon tells employees that a software error miscalculated their compensation
Facepalm: Imagine being promoted and finding out that you're going to receive considerable compensation, only for the company to inform you that, due to a software error, the new package isn't as generous as expected. It's a situation faced by around 40% of Amazon corporate employees who were promoted in the current quarter.
Energy Drinks Test Direct-to-Consumer Route to Sharpen Customer Insights
As new food and beverage brands hit the market, those that gather the most information about consumer reactions and desires early on have the best shot at success. Consequently, many emerging brands are leveraging direct-to-consumer (D2C) online shops to refine their products in a nimbler way than was possible before the rise of eCommerce.
u.today
LUNC Burning Experiment Goes Wrong: $1 Billion Added, Only $2 Million Burned
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Bitcoin Holders Could Be Lovin' It At A McDonald's Location In This Country That Now Accepts The Crypto
One location of a leading fast-food restaurant company has begun accepting Bitcoin for payments inside the store. Here are the details. What Happened: A McDonalds Inc MCD location in the town of Lugano, Switzerland now accepts Bitcoin BTC/USD as a payment option. The news comes as the crypto community has rallied for years for the restaurant company to accept cryptocurrency such as Dogecoin DOGE/USD at all locations.
u.today
Ex-Ripple Top Developer Tells Sad Truth About Bitcoin, Here's What It Is
In explaining the difference between Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, Matt Hamilton, former director of development at Ripple, approached the answer from a nonstandard angle. Thus, the developer stated that the main difference is that Bitcoin revolutionized and proved the concept of artificial digital scarcity, but now other cryptocurrencies rule the...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin and Ethereum Whales Abruptly Move Massive Crypto Troves Worth Up to $133,000,000
Crypto whales are moving huge amounts of coins around to start the week, with multiple nine-figure transactions spotted on the blockchain. First recorded by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, one mysterious Bitcoin whale sent 6,980 BTC to another unknown wallet in the early hours of Monday morning. The transfer was...
What 2014 Teaches Us About the Future of Payments and the Digital Economy
In 1963, Nobel-prize winning physicist Dennis Gabor wrote that the future can’t be predicted, but it can be invented. Gabor, who won the Nobel for inventing the hologram, explained in his book, “Inventing the Future,” that it is humankind’s ability to invent that shapes the future, even though its impact remains unknown at the moment of its creation.
u.today
I Don't Think Bitcoin Will Hit $100K by Year's End, But I Expect XRP to Rally: David Gokhshtein
u.today
Elon Musk May Add Crypto Payments to Twitter After Purchasing: Influential Trading Group
u.today
Incoming Pump? Ethereum Whales Intensify Multi-million Dollar Transfers Despite Bear Storm
dailyhodl.com
Digital Asset Firm NYDIG Raises Over $719,000,000 From Dozens of Institutional Investors Despite Crypto Winter
The Bitcoin (BTC) investment firm NYDIG says it raised nearly $720 million for its profitable company, despite the bear market. According to a new filing with the United States Securities and Exchange (SEC), NYDIG raised $719,990,866 in funds from 59 different unnamed investors for its registered Institutional Bitcoin Fund. The...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Holders Withdraw Over $683,000,000 in BTC in Just One Day, Signaling Confidence: Analytics Firm
A leading analytics firm says Bitcoin (BTC) holders have pulled tens of thousands worth of BTC from crypto exchanges in just one day. Santiment says that on the last day of September, crypto exchanges witnessed a massive exodus of crypto to the tune of $683.42 million in BTC, the fourth largest of the year.
u.today
Cardano Discloses Encouraging On-Chain Stats for September, Here's Detailed Insight
As the first month of fall comes to a close, Cardano is sharing some fairly encouraging on-chain data. So, according to the data cited, transaction volumes grew by 51.3%; metadata expanded by 23.6%; use of smart contracts grew by 11% with metadata and 14% without. Turning to more details, the...
u.today
Fidelity's Timmer Makes Surprising Market Prediction That Might Impact Cryptocurrencies
u.today
SHIB Burn Rate Spikes 1,017% Ahead of Official "Download Day" for SHIB Game on Oct. 6
Uphold Announces Free Bitcoin Trading For Users
Digital asset platform Uphold announced on Thursday the introduction of free Bitcoin BTC/USD trading for its customers, a move aimed at “onboarding” as many people as possible into the digital asset platform. Uphold customers will now be able to buy and sell Bitcoin free of charge using national...
u.today
LUNC, LUNA Prices Drop Following Freeze of Over $40 Million Worth of Terra's Do Kwon's Assets
u.today
SHIB Burn Rate Spikes 1,017%, XRP Will Soon Be Adapted by Entire World, DOGE up 10% as Elon Musk Resumes Twitter Purchase Deal: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Dogecoin up 10% as Elon Musk returns to Twitter purchase deal, what's next?. 1.06 trillion SHIB moved to Coinbase as SHIB goes up 5%, are whales selling?. Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. SHIB burn rate spikes 1,017% ahead of...
Neo Financial reinvents Canadian credit card reward programs with subscription-based cashback, partner access and insurance bundles
Neo Financial has introduced new subscription-based bundled rewards, further expanding their suite of personalized financial products. The Neo Card™ is the first credit card in Canada to provide members with the power to fully customize their rewards and benefits, effectively combining multiple premium reward cards into a single card.
EMVCo Issues New Specs to Ease Acceptance of Contactless Payments
The global standards organization overseeing the infrastructure that enables safe and seamless card-based transactions has issued new specifications it says are designed to simplify the acceptance of contactless and mobile payments globally. According to a 300+ page update released Wednesday (Oct. 5) by EMVCo (which originally stood for Europay, Mastercard...
