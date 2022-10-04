ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

How Yankees’ Luis Severino is handling feeling ‘a thousand percent’ robbed by Aaron Boone

ARLINGTON, Texas — Kyle Higashioka was back out there Monday night squatting behind home plate at Globe Life Field for the first time since May 19, 2021, another big day in Yankees history. Two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber’s one injury-plagued season as a Yankee included the biggest highlight of the season, the 12th no-hitter in franchise history and first in 22 years.
The Associated Press

Judge hits 62nd HR, Cole Ks record as Yankees split in Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Yankees slugger Aaron Judge led off the nightcap with his American League-record 62nd home run and Gerrit Cole set the franchise single-season strikeouts record even as New York lost 3-2 to the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night for a doubleheader split. Leody Taveras hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning of the second game to put the Rangers ahead to stay, after their 5-4 loss in the opener had extended their losing streak to seven games. The AL East champion Yankees have won 99 games, the Rangers 67. Judge drove the third pitch of second game, a 1-1 slider from Rangers opener Jesus Tinoco, into the first row of seats in left field to end his long, tiring chase to break Roger Maris’ AL mark that had stood since 1961. “It’s part of the game. I challenged him and he just hit the home run,” Tinoco said through a translator.
