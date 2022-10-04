Read full article on original website
Yankees’ Aaron Judge loses Triple Crown, concedes batting title to Twins’ Luis Arraez
Wednesday is the end of the MLB regular season. It’s also the end of Aaron Judge’s quest for the Triple Crown. The New York Yankees slugger enters game No. 162 as the major-league leader with 62 home runs. He also leads the American League with 131 RBI. But his career-best .311 batting average is second to Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez, who’s hitting .315.
How Yankees’ Luis Severino is handling feeling ‘a thousand percent’ robbed by Aaron Boone
ARLINGTON, Texas — Kyle Higashioka was back out there Monday night squatting behind home plate at Globe Life Field for the first time since May 19, 2021, another big day in Yankees history. Two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber’s one injury-plagued season as a Yankee included the biggest highlight of the season, the 12th no-hitter in franchise history and first in 22 years.
Aaron Judge has company as Gerrit Cole topples wild Yankees record
Aaron Judge is not the only one who set a new single-season record during the second game of a doubleheader between the New York Yankees and the Texas Rangers Tuesday. Gerrit Cole also smashed a Yankees franchise record, as he is now New York’s all-time single-season strikeout record-holder. Gerrit...
Yankees’ Aaron Judge hits No. 62: Listen to John Sterling’s call on WFAN
Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run of the season Tuesday night, breaking Roger Maris’ American League record and setting what some fans consider baseball’s “clean” standard — and Yankees’ play-by-play announcer John Sterling was back behind the mic to record the history. Sterling...
Judge hits 62nd HR, Cole Ks record as Yankees split in Texas
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Yankees slugger Aaron Judge led off the nightcap with his American League-record 62nd home run and Gerrit Cole set the franchise single-season strikeouts record even as New York lost 3-2 to the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night for a doubleheader split. Leody Taveras hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning of the second game to put the Rangers ahead to stay, after their 5-4 loss in the opener had extended their losing streak to seven games. The AL East champion Yankees have won 99 games, the Rangers 67. Judge drove the third pitch of second game, a 1-1 slider from Rangers opener Jesus Tinoco, into the first row of seats in left field to end his long, tiring chase to break Roger Maris’ AL mark that had stood since 1961. “It’s part of the game. I challenged him and he just hit the home run,” Tinoco said through a translator.
Yankees’ Aaron Judge hits 62nd home run | How to get Aaron Judge jersey, commemorative t-shirt, autograph after breaking Roger Maris’ record
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run of the season Tuesday night, breaking Roger Maris’ American League record and setting what some fans consider baseball’s “clean” standard. The long chase to top a mark set in 1961 ended when the 30-year-old...
Yankees, Rangers lineups Wednesday | Aaron Judge sits out finale after setting HR record (10/5/22)
ARLINGTON, Texas — The playoff-bound New York Yankees close the regular season on Wednesday afternoon against the Texas Rangers with Aaron Judge on the bench the day after he hit his record-setting 62nd homer. First pitch at Globe Life Field is scheduled for 4:05 p.m., EST. YES will televise...
New York Mets to skip Jacob deGrom in WC series, if possible
The New York Mets are planning to start Max Scherzer in Game 1 of their National League wild-card series with
ESPN
New York Yankees star Aaron Judge launches 62nd home run, sets AL single-season record
ARLINGTON, Texas -- The American League has a new single-season home run king. New York Yankees star Aaron Judge launched his 62nd home run of the season Tuesday night on the road against the Texas Rangers, breaking the AL record he shared with Roger Maris. After depositing a Tim Mayza...
