Rams Coach Has Honest Admission On Matthew Stafford's Monday Night Performance
Most would agree Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford didn't look great against the 49ers on Monday night. Well, except for head coach Sean McVay. Stafford had just 254 yards passing with no touchdowns and one pick in the Rams' 24-9 loss to San Francisco earlier this week. To make matters worse, the ...
AOL Corp
Bobby Wagner trucks protestor carrying pink flare during Rams-49ers game
A protestor's evening met a violent end in Monday night's game between the Los Angeles Rams and host San Francisco 49ers. With seconds remaining in the first half, a man ran onto the field at Levi's Stadium carrying a pink smoke flare. He sprinted across the the 30-yard line during a break in play toward the Rams' sideline. This turned out to be a bad decision.
Photo shows Raiders owner Mark Davis eating at In-N-Out — just like the rest of us
LAS VEGAS (KRON) — Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis has a net worth of at least hundreds of millions of dollars. However, even Davis isn’t too rich to enjoy a fast-food favorite for many living on the West Coast. Davis, the owner of $5.1 billion-worth Raiders, was seen eating at a Las Vegas In-N-Out, […]
Raleigh News & Observer
Seahawks Make 3 Roster Moves, Sign C Joey Hunt
OCT 6 MOVES Seahawks defensive end L.J. Collier (elbow) missed the first four games of the season on IR but has now been designated to return to practice. … opening up a three-week window for his roster return.. Meanwhile, the Seahawks added an old pal to the practice squad,...
NBC Sports
Hufanga's pick-six vs. Stafford continues weird 49ers trend
Talanoa Hufanga had a Monday night to remember. In the 49ers' 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night, Hufanga intercepted a pass from Matthew Stafford and returned it 52 yards to the house for his first career pick-six. That put the game away, securing San Francisco's second...
Broncos Quarterback Russell Wilson Reveals His Status For Thursday Night
On Monday the Denver Broncos surprisingly listed quarterback Russell Wilson on the team's injury report. However, it doesn't sound like Wilson is going to miss Thursday night's game. Wilson revealed this Tuesday that he's "super confident" he will play vs. the Colts on Thursday Night ...
Broncos injuries: 4 players ruled out for 'Thursday Night Football'
After being listed as limited on the team’s estimated injury reports this week with a right throwing shoulder injury, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has been cleared for a Thursday Night Football showdown with the Indianapolis Colts. Elsewhere on the injury front, Broncos outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper (hamstring), safety...
New England Patriots Announce Official Decision On Quarterback Brian Hoyer
The New England Patriots need some quarterback depth after the decision they made on Brian Hoyer this Thursday afternoon. The Patriots have announced they are moving veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer to the injured reserve. What does that mean? It means Bailey Zappe, the rookie out of ...
NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Loses Buccaneers Weapon To Retirement
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ wide receiver group took a minor hit Wednesday, albeit one that appears to be permanent. Cole Beasley’s agents informed NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo that the 33-year-old pass-catcher intends to retire. Beasley, who was briefly playing in his 12th season in the league, will leave the Bucs after only playing two games with the franchise.
Pete Carroll comments on potential personnel changes on defense
Good news: the Seahawks had a secret superstar in QB Geno Smith and are among the top offenses in the NFL this year. Bad news: they also have one of the worst defensive units. After four weeks only the Lions are allowing more points and yards per game and Seattle ranks last in defensive DVOA.
Beat writer says SF Giants are "not expected" to re-sign Brandon Belt
The SF Giants are unlikely to re-sign first baseman Brandon Belt this offseason, per NBCSBA Giants beat writer Alex Pavlovic.
Former Dallas Cowboys Star Cole Beasley Announces Retirement
Former Dallas Cowboys star Cole Beasley has announced his retirement from the NFL.Adrian Curiel/Unsplash. Former Dallas Cowboys and SMU star wide receiver Cole Beasley announced his retirement from the NFL after 11 seasons. WFAA reports that Beasley made the announcement to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Beasley was just signed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice two weeks ago and was called up to the active roster. He ended up playing just two games for the Buccaneers against Green Bay and Kansas City Chiefs, collecting four catches for 17 yards.
San Francisco 49ers Offensive Lineman Will Be 'Out A While' With Injury
The San Francisco 49ers are getting light on depth at the offensive tackle position. Niners offensive tackle Colton McKivitz suffered a sprained MCL during the team's win over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night. McKivitz is now going to be "out a while," per head coach Kyle ...
AOL Corp
Santa Clara police: Protester knocked down by Rams players on Monday night has filed assault complaint
A protester who ran onto the field during Monday night's NFL game has filed an assault complaint against the Los Angeles Rams, a spokesperson for the Santa Clara Police department told Yahoo Sports. “It’s an active investigation,” Lieutenant Cuong Phan said Wednesday. “I can confirm a person did come in...
NFL Analysis Network
NFL Insider Throws Major Shade At Rams QB Matthew Stafford
The Los Angeles Rams’ defense of their Super Bowl win has been shaky thus far. They are 2-2 on the season as they got blown out by the Buffalo Bills in the season opener and the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4. In the two weeks in between, they defeated the Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals.
numberfire.com
Brandon Crawford sent to San Francisco's bench on Tuesday
San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the San Diego Padres. Crawford will sit on the road after Thairo Estrada was moved to shortstop, Wilmer Flores was shifted to second base, J.D. Davis was aligned at third base, Joey Bart was picked as Tuesday's designated catcher, and Austin Wynns was positioned behind the plate.
