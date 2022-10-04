Read full article on original website
Addie Brik Releases Simmering New Single: “Retromingent”
STREAM ON YOUTUBE HERE || SPOTIFY HERE || APPLE MUSIC HERE. On 6th October, ADDIE BRIK returns with the breathtaking new single: ‘Retromingent’. STREAM ON YOUTUBE HERE || SPOTIFY HERE || APPLE MUSIC HERE. Taken from Addie’s forthcoming new album, ‘That Dog Don’t Hunt’, it’s a song of...
Wunderhorse shares his debut album, Cub, via Communion Records
HEADLINE SHOW AT LONDON’S LAFAYETTE 20th OCTOBER. Wunderhorse is pleased to share his debut album, Cub, via Communion Records. Recorded at Rockfield Studios in Wales, Cub features all of Wunderhorse’ singles to date. Cub arrives alongside a live performance video of focus single, ‘Girl Behind The Glass’, filmed...
Listen to the first piece of music from Angus Andrew (Liars)’s new imprint, No Gold
SHARES CHUNYIN’S LIVE AT ESSENTIAL TREMORS SYDNEY 2022 PIECE. ESSENTIAL TREMORS SYDNEY 20224-CD BOX SET – DUE OUT 21 OCTOBER 2022. NEW YORK EDITION OF ESSENTIAL TREMORS AT KNOCKDOWN CENTER, 21 OCT. INCLUDES LIARS, MELT-BANANA, NO AGE AND MUCH MUCH MORE. Angus Andrew (Liars) has shared the first...
Twin Toes share delectable indie-pop gem ‘Sunny Eggs’
New album ‘Long Story Short’ out 14th October 2022. Brussels avant-pop duo Twin Toes return with an irreverent slice of delectable alt-pop on ‘Sunny Eggs’, lifted from their forthcoming debut album ‘Long Story Short’ released 14th October through Capitane Records. Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/1kPLsCpAhzKvjdUTM4c7Yh?si=8bff17a8492246a6. Following on...
Dermot Kennedy Releases New Track ‘Innocence & Sadness’
TAKEN FROM THE HIGHLY ANTICIPATED NEW ALBUM ‘SONDER’ OUT NOV 4TH. ANNOUNCES BIGGEST EVER UK TOUR INCLUDING NIGHT AT LONDON’S THE O2. TICKETS GO ON GENERAL SALE 14TH OCTOBER 9AM VIA LIVENATION.CO.UK. Credit: Shervin Lainez. Acclaimed singer/songwriter DERMOT KENNEDY today shares the incredible new track ‘INNOCENCE &...
Dragonette Releases “Seasick” Off Upcoming New Album ‘Twennies’
New York, NY (October 7, 2022) – Today, electro-pop artist Dragonette (the professional moniker for highly sought-after songwriter Martina Sorbara) drops “Seasick,” the dynamic new track from her forthcoming album Twennies, out October 28 via BMG. Twennies is Dragonette’s first full-length release since 2016’s Royal Blues, and fans have already had a taste of the new collection with the infectious power-pop anthem “New Suit,” describe as a “mash-up of retro and contemporary sounds and imagery,” and the title-track dancefloor single “Twennies.” Pre-order Twennies here.
Olly Murs Is Back! New Album ‘Marry Me’ Out December 2nd
Https://open.spotify.com/track/73AyFfVAuzl80enyZWtEcf?si=5e78c9faafc34f00. Don’t believe everything you see on TV: Olly Murs has been away. After recently signing to EMI Records, the chart-topping star is back and now returns with the release of Marry Me, his first new studio album in over four years, and the 7th of his illustrious career, on December 2nd.
Just Announced! Stereophonics – Word Gets Around
Limited gold colored vinyl LP pressing. Word Gets Around is the 1997 debut studio album by Welsh rock band Stereophonics. Former magazine editor of Dissident, Get Rhythm, and Bullit magazines. Former Music PR and Radio Plugger. Now running WithGuitars ezine.
easy life share new track ‘FORTUNE COOKIE’, new album out tomorrow + tour confirmed
Drop new track and live video ‘FORTUNE COOKIE’. New album – ‘MAYBE IN ANOTHER LIFE…’ – out tomorrow. Huge tour on sale now – UK, Europe, North America. “One of the year’s finest debut albums…the genre-blurring everymen” NME. “Vibey, laidback…...
Bingo Fury releases debut EP “Mercy’s Cut”
Photo Credit: Holly De Looze. Today, Bristol-based Bingo Fury releases his debut EP ‘Mercy’s Cut’. Drawing from his already established sophisticated yet raw sound, ‘Mercy’s Cut’ scatterguns between stark, romantic noir ballads, frantic no-wave, and polished jazz. Opening track ‘The Phone’, is a beautifully...
Artpop outsider Katie Lass debuts new single “Shadow on the Shoreline”
Detroit, Michigan artpop outsider artist Katie Lass debuts new hypnotic single “Shadow on the Shoreline” off her upcoming debut album ‘Hypnopomp’ via HHBTM Records / Remove Records. RELEASE DATE: November 4th, 2022. I hope this press blast finds you well. I’m so excited to share yet...
Dayglow releases new album ‘People In Motion’, lyric video for new track
“Gleaming soft-pop soundscapes…dreamy and escapist” Sunday Times Breaking Act. “The purest example of upbeat pop…as culturally relevant and appealing as it’s ever been” DORK ****. “The Texas-based indie hero created viral magic in his bedroom, but his new Phoenix-inspired album sees him head into bolder...
Lebanese Hiba Tawaji and Latin global star Luis Fonsi join forces
ARABIC STAR HIBA TAWAJI & GLOBAL ICON LUIS FONSI JOIN FORCES ON NEW SINGLE AND VIDEO. LISTEN TO “QUE SERA SERA (LAW NEBKA SAWA)” HERE. NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 7TH, 2022 – Uniting two powerhouses from two different corners of the world, Lebanese sensation Hiba Tawaji and multiple Latin GRAMMY® Award-winning, global star Luis Fonsi join forces on a new Arabic-Spanish single and music video entitled “Que Sera Sera (Law Nebka Sawa),” out now via Universal Arabic Music/Republic Records. Listen HERE and watch the music video HERE.“Que Sera Sera” breaks boundaries by fusing Arabic and Latin sounds and creating an international anthem. Hiba’s and Luis’ vocals lock together in a showstopping back-and-forth, leading to an irresistibly catchy chorus. The accompanying visual showcases the artists’ chemistry front-and-center, as it brings together genres and cultures all at once.
Parisian Sextet L’Impératrice Plays Austin City Limits
FRI 10.7 @ 5PM (BARTON SPRINGS STAGE) FRI 10.14 @ 5PM (BARTON SPRINGS STAGE) https://open.spotify.com/album/7gE23KRzNbXeB6nZmQVqa3?si=8XGx5mpwTO6jDQXhuifpTw. The French band L’Impératrice and Ireland’s Rejjie Snow release the unique collaborative single “Everything Eventually Ends”, penned by them and it comes out today, just before the Parisian disco-infused sextet graces the Austin City Limits festival’s Barton Spring stage. See the ACL live stream on HULU here.
Alt-Pop Up & Comer LOOME Shares New Single ‘Talking To Strangers’
Suffolk Alternative-Pop up and comer LOOME shares his stunning new single ‘Talking To Strangers’ taken from the upcoming EP ‘We’re All Fvcked’. LOOME is the solo project and pseudonym of Suffolk based multi-instrumentalist, producer and writer, Tomas Frankson. Having gained extensive Spotify Editorial playlist support (Peach, Fresh Finds Uk, Alt.Pop) during the global lockdown, markedly with his 2021 single PSYCHO which stretched itself across the globe to Asia, which has gained over 500K listeners to date. 5-tracks of infectious pop songwriting spanning a range of indie-electronic instrumentation and honest, melancholic lyricism, the upcoming EP showcases some of the solo artist’s finest work to date.
Me and My Friends channel Afrobeat grooves on Before I Saw The Sea
Before I Saw The Sea is a song about anticipation and change. The moments in which we feel the certainties that hold us securely in place come adrift. Out 4th October, the first single from Me and My Friends’ forthcoming album of the same name is an immersive nighttime meditation conceived during lockdown, its deliciously laidback groove combining bittersweet nostalgia with a hypnotic rhythmic interplay. This is a record made to accompany journeys when none could be made, as we awaited the parting of the stormy clouds.
Kids Return’s Debut LP ‘Forever Melodies’ Out Today
Singles: “Am I A Fool ?” | “Lost In Los Angeles” | “I Will Wait For You”. “Forever” | “Orange Mountains” | “Our Love” | “Melody”. Photo Credit: Elsa & Johanna | Hi-res version here. Today (10/7), the French...
Crush Club Releases “Will I See You Again?”
Https://open.spotify.com/track/4Jp2dx3koDuZhXudVJzllr?si=42265ba2723a434c. Last year, stateside duo Crush Club released the uplifting club cut “O Retha” alongside LP Giobbi on D4 D4NCE; now they return to the label with “Will I See You Again?” here. The powerhouse pairing consisting of vocalist TC Milan and producer Le Chev have worked alongside a variety of artists from Purple Disco Machine and SOFI TUKKER, to Sigrid and Jake Shears, demonstrating their evergreen sound far and wide. “Will I See You Again?” layers Milan’s gentle vocal over soft beats which evolve into progressive builds throughout. Crush Club and D4 D4NCE make for a solid alliance once again with this glossy house offering.
All Time Low UK headline date at London’s OVO Arena
ON SALE NOW: UK headline date at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on March 17th 2023. Multi-platinum selling Fueled By Ramen band All Time Low have shared their new single ‘Sleepwalking.’ Available today on all streaming platforms, ‘Sleepwalking’ is accompanied by a Eduoardo Ranaboldo directed official music video streaming on the band’s official YouTube channel and marks the first new release from the band since 2021.
