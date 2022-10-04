Read full article on original website
easy life share new track ‘FORTUNE COOKIE’, new album out tomorrow + tour confirmed
Drop new track and live video ‘FORTUNE COOKIE’. New album – ‘MAYBE IN ANOTHER LIFE…’ – out tomorrow. Huge tour on sale now – UK, Europe, North America. “One of the year’s finest debut albums…the genre-blurring everymen” NME. “Vibey, laidback…...
Wunderhorse shares his debut album, Cub, via Communion Records
HEADLINE SHOW AT LONDON’S LAFAYETTE 20th OCTOBER. Wunderhorse is pleased to share his debut album, Cub, via Communion Records. Recorded at Rockfield Studios in Wales, Cub features all of Wunderhorse’ singles to date. Cub arrives alongside a live performance video of focus single, ‘Girl Behind The Glass’, filmed...
Olly Murs Is Back! New Album ‘Marry Me’ Out December 2nd
Https://open.spotify.com/track/73AyFfVAuzl80enyZWtEcf?si=5e78c9faafc34f00. Don’t believe everything you see on TV: Olly Murs has been away. After recently signing to EMI Records, the chart-topping star is back and now returns with the release of Marry Me, his first new studio album in over four years, and the 7th of his illustrious career, on December 2nd.
Loyle Carner adds extra show to sold-out tour
With his new album “hugo”, Loyle Carner confronts both the deeply personal and the highly political. Cinematic in scale and scope, hugo is both a rallying war cry for a generation forged in fire and a study of the personal internal conflict that drives the rest of the album – as a mixed-race Black man, as an artist, as a father and as a son.
Courtney Marie Andrews Releases New Album Today: “Loose Future”
“She’s beautiful. I love her so much.. Reminds me of early Joni Mitchell.” – ELTON JOHN. “On the other side of heartbreak a songwriter finds her richest work” – 4/5 MOJO. “As artistic futures go, Andrews’ looks cast-iron secure” – 8/10 UNCUT.
Listen to the first piece of music from Angus Andrew (Liars)’s new imprint, No Gold
SHARES CHUNYIN’S LIVE AT ESSENTIAL TREMORS SYDNEY 2022 PIECE. ESSENTIAL TREMORS SYDNEY 20224-CD BOX SET – DUE OUT 21 OCTOBER 2022. NEW YORK EDITION OF ESSENTIAL TREMORS AT KNOCKDOWN CENTER, 21 OCT. INCLUDES LIARS, MELT-BANANA, NO AGE AND MUCH MUCH MORE. Angus Andrew (Liars) has shared the first...
Just Announced! Stereophonics – Word Gets Around
Limited gold colored vinyl LP pressing. Word Gets Around is the 1997 debut studio album by Welsh rock band Stereophonics. Former magazine editor of Dissident, Get Rhythm, and Bullit magazines. Former Music PR and Radio Plugger. Now running WithGuitars ezine.
Dermot Kennedy Releases New Track ‘Innocence & Sadness’
TAKEN FROM THE HIGHLY ANTICIPATED NEW ALBUM ‘SONDER’ OUT NOV 4TH. ANNOUNCES BIGGEST EVER UK TOUR INCLUDING NIGHT AT LONDON’S THE O2. TICKETS GO ON GENERAL SALE 14TH OCTOBER 9AM VIA LIVENATION.CO.UK. Credit: Shervin Lainez. Acclaimed singer/songwriter DERMOT KENNEDY today shares the incredible new track ‘INNOCENCE &...
Addie Brik Releases Simmering New Single: “Retromingent”
STREAM ON YOUTUBE HERE || SPOTIFY HERE || APPLE MUSIC HERE. On 6th October, ADDIE BRIK returns with the breathtaking new single: ‘Retromingent’. STREAM ON YOUTUBE HERE || SPOTIFY HERE || APPLE MUSIC HERE. Taken from Addie’s forthcoming new album, ‘That Dog Don’t Hunt’, it’s a song of...
Dayglow releases new album ‘People In Motion’, lyric video for new track
“Gleaming soft-pop soundscapes…dreamy and escapist” Sunday Times Breaking Act. “The purest example of upbeat pop…as culturally relevant and appealing as it’s ever been” DORK ****. “The Texas-based indie hero created viral magic in his bedroom, but his new Phoenix-inspired album sees him head into bolder...
Parisian Sextet L’Impératrice Plays Austin City Limits
FRI 10.7 @ 5PM (BARTON SPRINGS STAGE) FRI 10.14 @ 5PM (BARTON SPRINGS STAGE) https://open.spotify.com/album/7gE23KRzNbXeB6nZmQVqa3?si=8XGx5mpwTO6jDQXhuifpTw. The French band L’Impératrice and Ireland’s Rejjie Snow release the unique collaborative single “Everything Eventually Ends”, penned by them and it comes out today, just before the Parisian disco-infused sextet graces the Austin City Limits festival’s Barton Spring stage. See the ACL live stream on HULU here.
Twin Toes share delectable indie-pop gem ‘Sunny Eggs’
New album ‘Long Story Short’ out 14th October 2022. Brussels avant-pop duo Twin Toes return with an irreverent slice of delectable alt-pop on ‘Sunny Eggs’, lifted from their forthcoming debut album ‘Long Story Short’ released 14th October through Capitane Records. Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/1kPLsCpAhzKvjdUTM4c7Yh?si=8bff17a8492246a6. Following on...
Dragonette Releases “Seasick” Off Upcoming New Album ‘Twennies’
New York, NY (October 7, 2022) – Today, electro-pop artist Dragonette (the professional moniker for highly sought-after songwriter Martina Sorbara) drops “Seasick,” the dynamic new track from her forthcoming album Twennies, out October 28 via BMG. Twennies is Dragonette’s first full-length release since 2016’s Royal Blues, and fans have already had a taste of the new collection with the infectious power-pop anthem “New Suit,” describe as a “mash-up of retro and contemporary sounds and imagery,” and the title-track dancefloor single “Twennies.” Pre-order Twennies here.
Lebanese Hiba Tawaji and Latin global star Luis Fonsi join forces
ARABIC STAR HIBA TAWAJI & GLOBAL ICON LUIS FONSI JOIN FORCES ON NEW SINGLE AND VIDEO. LISTEN TO “QUE SERA SERA (LAW NEBKA SAWA)” HERE. NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 7TH, 2022 – Uniting two powerhouses from two different corners of the world, Lebanese sensation Hiba Tawaji and multiple Latin GRAMMY® Award-winning, global star Luis Fonsi join forces on a new Arabic-Spanish single and music video entitled “Que Sera Sera (Law Nebka Sawa),” out now via Universal Arabic Music/Republic Records. Listen HERE and watch the music video HERE.“Que Sera Sera” breaks boundaries by fusing Arabic and Latin sounds and creating an international anthem. Hiba’s and Luis’ vocals lock together in a showstopping back-and-forth, leading to an irresistibly catchy chorus. The accompanying visual showcases the artists’ chemistry front-and-center, as it brings together genres and cultures all at once.
Leah Weller takes on life head first with ‘Dive In’ 💪
OUT NOW – Modern Sky UK. From the album Freedom released Fri 21 October 2022. Finding out that life was to turn on its head was the catalyst for Leah Weller’s latest cut of hazy, autumnal dream-soul, Dive In, appearing at once to float above the cool waters of adulthood whilst running blindly towards the deep end. A song of growth, facing down uncertainty and drawing on the certainties that only life-experience brings, the single is the latest to be lifted from Weller’s debut album, Freedom, released on Fri 21 October 2022 with Modern Sky UK.
Me and My Friends channel Afrobeat grooves on Before I Saw The Sea
Before I Saw The Sea is a song about anticipation and change. The moments in which we feel the certainties that hold us securely in place come adrift. Out 4th October, the first single from Me and My Friends’ forthcoming album of the same name is an immersive nighttime meditation conceived during lockdown, its deliciously laidback groove combining bittersweet nostalgia with a hypnotic rhythmic interplay. This is a record made to accompany journeys when none could be made, as we awaited the parting of the stormy clouds.
Kids Return’s Debut LP ‘Forever Melodies’ Out Today
Singles: “Am I A Fool ?” | “Lost In Los Angeles” | “I Will Wait For You”. “Forever” | “Orange Mountains” | “Our Love” | “Melody”. Photo Credit: Elsa & Johanna | Hi-res version here. Today (10/7), the French...
Domino’s Albums of 2022
“This album showcases Marshall’s exceptional ability to burrow right into the marrow of a song.” MOJO 4*. Animal Collective – Time Skiffs – February 4th 2022. “Time Skiffs is a loose, wild treat…abstract chimes, synths and gongs…every atom is in its rightful place.” MOJO 4*
Artpop outsider Katie Lass debuts new single “Shadow on the Shoreline”
Detroit, Michigan artpop outsider artist Katie Lass debuts new hypnotic single “Shadow on the Shoreline” off her upcoming debut album ‘Hypnopomp’ via HHBTM Records / Remove Records. RELEASE DATE: November 4th, 2022. I hope this press blast finds you well. I’m so excited to share yet...
