ARABIC STAR HIBA TAWAJI & GLOBAL ICON LUIS FONSI JOIN FORCES ON NEW SINGLE AND VIDEO. LISTEN TO “QUE SERA SERA (LAW NEBKA SAWA)” HERE. NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 7TH, 2022 – Uniting two powerhouses from two different corners of the world, Lebanese sensation Hiba Tawaji and multiple Latin GRAMMY® Award-winning, global star Luis Fonsi join forces on a new Arabic-Spanish single and music video entitled “Que Sera Sera (Law Nebka Sawa),” out now via Universal Arabic Music/Republic Records. Listen HERE and watch the music video HERE.“Que Sera Sera” breaks boundaries by fusing Arabic and Latin sounds and creating an international anthem. Hiba’s and Luis’ vocals lock together in a showstopping back-and-forth, leading to an irresistibly catchy chorus. The accompanying visual showcases the artists’ chemistry front-and-center, as it brings together genres and cultures all at once.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO