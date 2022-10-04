ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Wunderhorse shares his debut album, Cub, via Communion Records

HEADLINE SHOW AT LONDON’S LAFAYETTE 20th OCTOBER. Wunderhorse is pleased to share his debut album, Cub, via Communion Records. Recorded at Rockfield Studios in Wales, Cub features all of Wunderhorse’ singles to date. Cub arrives alongside a live performance video of focus single, ‘Girl Behind The Glass’, filmed...
Loyle Carner adds extra show to sold-out tour

With his new album “hugo”, Loyle Carner confronts both the deeply personal and the highly political. Cinematic in scale and scope, hugo is both a rallying war cry for a generation forged in fire and a study of the personal internal conflict that drives the rest of the album – as a mixed-race Black man, as an artist, as a father and as a son.
All Time Low UK headline date at London’s OVO Arena

ON SALE NOW: UK headline date at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on March 17th 2023. Multi-platinum selling Fueled By Ramen band All Time Low have shared their new single ‘Sleepwalking.’ Available today on all streaming platforms, ‘Sleepwalking’ is accompanied by a Eduoardo Ranaboldo directed official music video streaming on the band’s official YouTube channel and marks the first new release from the band since 2021.
Oh Wonder release new album, 22 Make, & continue instore tour.

Oh Wonder have today shared much-anticipated new album 22 Make, which is available now on Island Records and features its titular focus track. Having played a huge world tour this year including a sold out homecoming show at Brixton Academy, the unique London band’s intimate instore dates around the UK continue this week as below.
Courtney Marie Andrews Releases New Album Today: “Loose Future”

“She’s beautiful. I love her so much.. Reminds me of early Joni Mitchell.” – ELTON JOHN. “On the other side of heartbreak a songwriter finds her richest work” – 4/5 MOJO. “As artistic futures go, Andrews’ looks cast-iron secure” – 8/10 UNCUT.
Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott announce new album ‘N.K-POP’

“Fifth collaboration…yields more gold… beautifully crafted yet unashamedly earthy songs which soar and contemplate at just the right moment….He’s building quite some catalogue.” 4* MOJO. Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott release their fifth studio album ‘N.K-Pop’ today (7th October ‘22) on EMI. ‘N.K-Pop’ adds another...
Bingo Fury releases debut EP “Mercy’s Cut”

Photo Credit: Holly De Looze. Today, Bristol-based Bingo Fury releases his debut EP ‘Mercy’s Cut’. Drawing from his already established sophisticated yet raw sound, ‘Mercy’s Cut’ scatterguns between stark, romantic noir ballads, frantic no-wave, and polished jazz. Opening track ‘The Phone’, is a beautifully...
Dermot Kennedy Releases New Track ‘Innocence & Sadness’

TAKEN FROM THE HIGHLY ANTICIPATED NEW ALBUM ‘SONDER’ OUT NOV 4TH. ANNOUNCES BIGGEST EVER UK TOUR INCLUDING NIGHT AT LONDON’S THE O2. TICKETS GO ON GENERAL SALE 14TH OCTOBER 9AM VIA LIVENATION.CO.UK. Credit: Shervin Lainez. Acclaimed singer/songwriter DERMOT KENNEDY today shares the incredible new track ‘INNOCENCE &...
Twin Toes share delectable indie-pop gem ‘Sunny Eggs’

New album ‘Long Story Short’ out 14th October 2022. Brussels avant-pop duo Twin Toes return with an irreverent slice of delectable alt-pop on ‘Sunny Eggs’, lifted from their forthcoming debut album ‘Long Story Short’ released 14th October through Capitane Records. Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/1kPLsCpAhzKvjdUTM4c7Yh?si=8bff17a8492246a6. Following on...
Dayglow releases new album ‘People In Motion’, lyric video for new track

“Gleaming soft-pop soundscapes…dreamy and escapist” Sunday Times Breaking Act. “The purest example of upbeat pop…as culturally relevant and appealing as it’s ever been” DORK ****. “The Texas-based indie hero created viral magic in his bedroom, but his new Phoenix-inspired album sees him head into bolder...
Me and My Friends channel Afrobeat grooves on Before I Saw The Sea

Before I Saw The Sea is a song about anticipation and change. The moments in which we feel the certainties that hold us securely in place come adrift. Out 4th October, the first single from Me and My Friends’ forthcoming album of the same name is an immersive nighttime meditation conceived during lockdown, its deliciously laidback groove combining bittersweet nostalgia with a hypnotic rhythmic interplay. This is a record made to accompany journeys when none could be made, as we awaited the parting of the stormy clouds.
Parisian Sextet L’Impératrice Plays Austin City Limits

FRI 10.7 @ 5PM (BARTON SPRINGS STAGE) FRI 10.14 @ 5PM (BARTON SPRINGS STAGE) https://open.spotify.com/album/7gE23KRzNbXeB6nZmQVqa3?si=8XGx5mpwTO6jDQXhuifpTw. The French band L’Impératrice and Ireland’s Rejjie Snow release the unique collaborative single “Everything Eventually Ends”, penned by them and it comes out today, just before the Parisian disco-infused sextet graces the Austin City Limits festival’s Barton Spring stage. See the ACL live stream on HULU here.
AUSTIN, TX
Richard Dawson announces new album ‘The Ruby Cord

Announces new album The Ruby Cord, due November 18th. Pop video for album’s 40-minute opening track “The Hermit” to be premiered in cinemas across UK – watch trailer. Pop in your earpiece, close your eyes and embrace the wonders (and horrors) of augmented reality and prepare to travel 500 years into the future as Richard Dawson returns with his new album The Ruby Cord.
Addie Brik Releases Simmering New Single: “Retromingent”

STREAM ON YOUTUBE HERE || SPOTIFY HERE || APPLE MUSIC HERE. On 6th October, ADDIE BRIK returns with the breathtaking new single: ‘Retromingent’. STREAM ON YOUTUBE HERE || SPOTIFY HERE || APPLE MUSIC HERE. Taken from Addie’s forthcoming new album, ‘That Dog Don’t Hunt’, it’s a song of...
Artpop outsider Katie Lass debuts new single “Shadow on the Shoreline”

Detroit, Michigan artpop outsider artist Katie Lass debuts new hypnotic single “Shadow on the Shoreline” off her upcoming debut album ‘Hypnopomp’ via HHBTM Records / Remove Records. RELEASE DATE: November 4th, 2022. I hope this press blast finds you well. I’m so excited to share yet...
DETROIT, MI
Domino’s Albums of 2022

“This album showcases Marshall’s exceptional ability to burrow right into the marrow of a song.” MOJO 4*. Animal Collective – Time Skiffs – February 4th 2022. “Time Skiffs is a loose, wild treat…abstract chimes, synths and gongs…every atom is in its rightful place.” MOJO 4*
MUSIC

