Before I Saw The Sea is a song about anticipation and change. The moments in which we feel the certainties that hold us securely in place come adrift. Out 4th October, the first single from Me and My Friends’ forthcoming album of the same name is an immersive nighttime meditation conceived during lockdown, its deliciously laidback groove combining bittersweet nostalgia with a hypnotic rhythmic interplay. This is a record made to accompany journeys when none could be made, as we awaited the parting of the stormy clouds.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO