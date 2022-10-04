Hipgnosis Announces ‘Successful Refinancing’ of Debt, Discloses ‘Advanced Talks’ For Interest Rate Swaps

Read full article on original website
Ark Investment Management Dumps $18M Spotify Stock Stake as Shares Slump Further
Ark Investment Management Dumps $18M Spotify Stock Stake as Shares Slump Further. ARK Investment Management has dropped over 200,000 Spotify shares (~$18M) following the stock’s poor performance. The Story Continues Here.
PRS for Music Announces £211 Million October Distribution
PRS for Music Announces £211 Million October Distribution — ‘Highest Payment to Members In 108-Year History’. PRS for Music has announced a “record-breaking” distribution of £211 million for October of 2022 due largely to triple-digit growth in royalties from plays in public establishments. The...
Primary Wave Receives $2 Billion Brookfield Investment, Sells Minority Stake to CAA
Primary Wave Receives $2 Billion Brookfield Investment, Sells Minority Stake to CAA, and Acquires Joey Ramone Catalog Interest. Primary Wave has secured a multibillion-dollar investment from Brookfield Asset Management (along with a smaller “strategic” investment from CAA) and acquired a stake in the catalog of Ramones frontman Joey Ramone.
Music Creators North America Demands Phonorecords IV Settlement Transparenc
Music Creators North America Demands Phonorecords IV Settlement Transparency: ‘We Are Deeply Concerned By These Recent Efforts to Shield Secret Dealings’. In late August, the National Music Publishers’ Association (NMPA) announced a settlement for the Phonorecords IV proceeding. Now, however, Music Creators North America (MCNA) is officially demanding the public disclosure of the compromise’s details as well as those of “related agreements.”
