ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Hipgnosis Announces ‘Successful Refinancing’ of Debt, Discloses ‘Advanced Talks’ For Interest Rate Swaps

By Thomas
withguitars.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
withguitars.com

PRS for Music Announces £211 Million October Distribution

PRS for Music Announces £211 Million October Distribution — ‘Highest Payment to Members In 108-Year History’. PRS for Music has announced a “record-breaking” distribution of £211 million for October of 2022 due largely to triple-digit growth in royalties from plays in public establishments. The...
MUSIC
withguitars.com

Primary Wave Receives $2 Billion Brookfield Investment, Sells Minority Stake to CAA

Primary Wave Receives $2 Billion Brookfield Investment, Sells Minority Stake to CAA, and Acquires Joey Ramone Catalog Interest. Primary Wave has secured a multibillion-dollar investment from Brookfield Asset Management (along with a smaller “strategic” investment from CAA) and acquired a stake in the catalog of Ramones frontman Joey Ramone.
ECONOMY
withguitars.com

Music Creators North America Demands Phonorecords IV Settlement Transparenc

Music Creators North America Demands Phonorecords IV Settlement Transparency: ‘We Are Deeply Concerned By These Recent Efforts to Shield Secret Dealings’. In late August, the National Music Publishers’ Association (NMPA) announced a settlement for the Phonorecords IV proceeding. Now, however, Music Creators North America (MCNA) is officially demanding the public disclosure of the compromise’s details as well as those of “related agreements.”
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy