Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott announce new album ‘N.K-POP’
“Fifth collaboration…yields more gold… beautifully crafted yet unashamedly earthy songs which soar and contemplate at just the right moment….He’s building quite some catalogue.” 4* MOJO. Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott release their fifth studio album ‘N.K-Pop’ today (7th October ‘22) on EMI. ‘N.K-Pop’ adds another...
easy life share new track ‘FORTUNE COOKIE’, new album out tomorrow + tour confirmed
Drop new track and live video ‘FORTUNE COOKIE’. New album – ‘MAYBE IN ANOTHER LIFE…’ – out tomorrow. Huge tour on sale now – UK, Europe, North America. “One of the year’s finest debut albums…the genre-blurring everymen” NME. “Vibey, laidback…...
Richard Dawson announces new album ‘The Ruby Cord
Announces new album The Ruby Cord, due November 18th. Pop video for album’s 40-minute opening track “The Hermit” to be premiered in cinemas across UK – watch trailer. Pop in your earpiece, close your eyes and embrace the wonders (and horrors) of augmented reality and prepare to travel 500 years into the future as Richard Dawson returns with his new album The Ruby Cord.
Wunderhorse shares his debut album, Cub, via Communion Records
HEADLINE SHOW AT LONDON’S LAFAYETTE 20th OCTOBER. Wunderhorse is pleased to share his debut album, Cub, via Communion Records. Recorded at Rockfield Studios in Wales, Cub features all of Wunderhorse’ singles to date. Cub arrives alongside a live performance video of focus single, ‘Girl Behind The Glass’, filmed...
Just Announced! Stereophonics – Word Gets Around
Limited gold colored vinyl LP pressing. Word Gets Around is the 1997 debut studio album by Welsh rock band Stereophonics. Former magazine editor of Dissident, Get Rhythm, and Bullit magazines. Former Music PR and Radio Plugger. Now running WithGuitars ezine.
Courtney Marie Andrews Releases New Album Today: “Loose Future”
“She’s beautiful. I love her so much.. Reminds me of early Joni Mitchell.” – ELTON JOHN. “On the other side of heartbreak a songwriter finds her richest work” – 4/5 MOJO. “As artistic futures go, Andrews’ looks cast-iron secure” – 8/10 UNCUT.
Dermot Kennedy Releases New Track ‘Innocence & Sadness’
TAKEN FROM THE HIGHLY ANTICIPATED NEW ALBUM ‘SONDER’ OUT NOV 4TH. ANNOUNCES BIGGEST EVER UK TOUR INCLUDING NIGHT AT LONDON’S THE O2. TICKETS GO ON GENERAL SALE 14TH OCTOBER 9AM VIA LIVENATION.CO.UK. Credit: Shervin Lainez. Acclaimed singer/songwriter DERMOT KENNEDY today shares the incredible new track ‘INNOCENCE &...
Listen to the first piece of music from Angus Andrew (Liars)’s new imprint, No Gold
SHARES CHUNYIN’S LIVE AT ESSENTIAL TREMORS SYDNEY 2022 PIECE. ESSENTIAL TREMORS SYDNEY 20224-CD BOX SET – DUE OUT 21 OCTOBER 2022. NEW YORK EDITION OF ESSENTIAL TREMORS AT KNOCKDOWN CENTER, 21 OCT. INCLUDES LIARS, MELT-BANANA, NO AGE AND MUCH MUCH MORE. Angus Andrew (Liars) has shared the first...
Dragonette Releases “Seasick” Off Upcoming New Album ‘Twennies’
New York, NY (October 7, 2022) – Today, electro-pop artist Dragonette (the professional moniker for highly sought-after songwriter Martina Sorbara) drops “Seasick,” the dynamic new track from her forthcoming album Twennies, out October 28 via BMG. Twennies is Dragonette’s first full-length release since 2016’s Royal Blues, and fans have already had a taste of the new collection with the infectious power-pop anthem “New Suit,” describe as a “mash-up of retro and contemporary sounds and imagery,” and the title-track dancefloor single “Twennies.” Pre-order Twennies here.
Olly Murs Is Back! New Album ‘Marry Me’ Out December 2nd
Https://open.spotify.com/track/73AyFfVAuzl80enyZWtEcf?si=5e78c9faafc34f00. Don’t believe everything you see on TV: Olly Murs has been away. After recently signing to EMI Records, the chart-topping star is back and now returns with the release of Marry Me, his first new studio album in over four years, and the 7th of his illustrious career, on December 2nd.
Me and My Friends channel Afrobeat grooves on Before I Saw The Sea
Before I Saw The Sea is a song about anticipation and change. The moments in which we feel the certainties that hold us securely in place come adrift. Out 4th October, the first single from Me and My Friends’ forthcoming album of the same name is an immersive nighttime meditation conceived during lockdown, its deliciously laidback groove combining bittersweet nostalgia with a hypnotic rhythmic interplay. This is a record made to accompany journeys when none could be made, as we awaited the parting of the stormy clouds.
Kids Return’s Debut LP ‘Forever Melodies’ Out Today
Singles: “Am I A Fool ?” | “Lost In Los Angeles” | “I Will Wait For You”. “Forever” | “Orange Mountains” | “Our Love” | “Melody”. Photo Credit: Elsa & Johanna | Hi-res version here. Today (10/7), the French...
Leah Weller takes on life head first with ‘Dive In’ 💪
OUT NOW – Modern Sky UK. From the album Freedom released Fri 21 October 2022. Finding out that life was to turn on its head was the catalyst for Leah Weller’s latest cut of hazy, autumnal dream-soul, Dive In, appearing at once to float above the cool waters of adulthood whilst running blindly towards the deep end. A song of growth, facing down uncertainty and drawing on the certainties that only life-experience brings, the single is the latest to be lifted from Weller’s debut album, Freedom, released on Fri 21 October 2022 with Modern Sky UK.
Dayglow releases new album ‘People In Motion’, lyric video for new track
“Gleaming soft-pop soundscapes…dreamy and escapist” Sunday Times Breaking Act. “The purest example of upbeat pop…as culturally relevant and appealing as it’s ever been” DORK ****. “The Texas-based indie hero created viral magic in his bedroom, but his new Phoenix-inspired album sees him head into bolder...
PRS for Music Announces £211 Million October Distribution
PRS for Music Announces £211 Million October Distribution — ‘Highest Payment to Members In 108-Year History’. PRS for Music has announced a “record-breaking” distribution of £211 million for October of 2022 due largely to triple-digit growth in royalties from plays in public establishments. The...
Twin Toes share delectable indie-pop gem ‘Sunny Eggs’
New album ‘Long Story Short’ out 14th October 2022. Brussels avant-pop duo Twin Toes return with an irreverent slice of delectable alt-pop on ‘Sunny Eggs’, lifted from their forthcoming debut album ‘Long Story Short’ released 14th October through Capitane Records. Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/1kPLsCpAhzKvjdUTM4c7Yh?si=8bff17a8492246a6. Following on...
SiriusXM Announces Exclusive Drake Livestream From the Apollo Theater
SiriusXM Announces Exclusive Drake Livestream From the Apollo Theater. SiriusXM has partnered with Drake to live stream his performance at the Apollo Theater in New York. The Story Continues Here.
All Time Low UK headline date at London’s OVO Arena
ON SALE NOW: UK headline date at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on March 17th 2023. Multi-platinum selling Fueled By Ramen band All Time Low have shared their new single ‘Sleepwalking.’ Available today on all streaming platforms, ‘Sleepwalking’ is accompanied by a Eduoardo Ranaboldo directed official music video streaming on the band’s official YouTube channel and marks the first new release from the band since 2021.
