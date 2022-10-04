Read full article on original website
Just Announced! Stereophonics – Word Gets Around
Limited gold colored vinyl LP pressing. Word Gets Around is the 1997 debut studio album by Welsh rock band Stereophonics. Former magazine editor of Dissident, Get Rhythm, and Bullit magazines. Former Music PR and Radio Plugger. Now running WithGuitars ezine.
Listen to the first piece of music from Angus Andrew (Liars)’s new imprint, No Gold
SHARES CHUNYIN’S LIVE AT ESSENTIAL TREMORS SYDNEY 2022 PIECE. ESSENTIAL TREMORS SYDNEY 20224-CD BOX SET – DUE OUT 21 OCTOBER 2022. NEW YORK EDITION OF ESSENTIAL TREMORS AT KNOCKDOWN CENTER, 21 OCT. INCLUDES LIARS, MELT-BANANA, NO AGE AND MUCH MUCH MORE. Angus Andrew (Liars) has shared the first...
PRS for Music Announces £211 Million October Distribution
PRS for Music Announces £211 Million October Distribution — ‘Highest Payment to Members In 108-Year History’. PRS for Music has announced a “record-breaking” distribution of £211 million for October of 2022 due largely to triple-digit growth in royalties from plays in public establishments. The...
PNKSLM Recordings: Bandcamp Friday update
Hey everyone, as it’s Bandcamp Friday today, just wanted to send a quick one out about a few of our recent limited editions that are restocked/running very low on the PNKSLM Bandcamp. Special editions:. – VERO – “Unsoothing Interior” Purple marbled (only 6 left!) These are...
Dayglow releases new album ‘People In Motion’, lyric video for new track
“Gleaming soft-pop soundscapes…dreamy and escapist” Sunday Times Breaking Act. “The purest example of upbeat pop…as culturally relevant and appealing as it’s ever been” DORK ****. “The Texas-based indie hero created viral magic in his bedroom, but his new Phoenix-inspired album sees him head into bolder...
Parisian Sextet L’Impératrice Plays Austin City Limits
FRI 10.7 @ 5PM (BARTON SPRINGS STAGE) FRI 10.14 @ 5PM (BARTON SPRINGS STAGE) https://open.spotify.com/album/7gE23KRzNbXeB6nZmQVqa3?si=8XGx5mpwTO6jDQXhuifpTw. The French band L’Impératrice and Ireland’s Rejjie Snow release the unique collaborative single “Everything Eventually Ends”, penned by them and it comes out today, just before the Parisian disco-infused sextet graces the Austin City Limits festival’s Barton Spring stage. See the ACL live stream on HULU here.
Dragonette Releases “Seasick” Off Upcoming New Album ‘Twennies’
New York, NY (October 7, 2022) – Today, electro-pop artist Dragonette (the professional moniker for highly sought-after songwriter Martina Sorbara) drops “Seasick,” the dynamic new track from her forthcoming album Twennies, out October 28 via BMG. Twennies is Dragonette’s first full-length release since 2016’s Royal Blues, and fans have already had a taste of the new collection with the infectious power-pop anthem “New Suit,” describe as a “mash-up of retro and contemporary sounds and imagery,” and the title-track dancefloor single “Twennies.” Pre-order Twennies here.
Kids Return’s Debut LP ‘Forever Melodies’ Out Today
Singles: “Am I A Fool ?” | “Lost In Los Angeles” | “I Will Wait For You”. “Forever” | “Orange Mountains” | “Our Love” | “Melody”. Photo Credit: Elsa & Johanna | Hi-res version here. Today (10/7), the French...
All Time Low UK headline date at London’s OVO Arena
ON SALE NOW: UK headline date at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on March 17th 2023. Multi-platinum selling Fueled By Ramen band All Time Low have shared their new single ‘Sleepwalking.’ Available today on all streaming platforms, ‘Sleepwalking’ is accompanied by a Eduoardo Ranaboldo directed official music video streaming on the band’s official YouTube channel and marks the first new release from the band since 2021.
Lebanese Hiba Tawaji and Latin global star Luis Fonsi join forces
ARABIC STAR HIBA TAWAJI & GLOBAL ICON LUIS FONSI JOIN FORCES ON NEW SINGLE AND VIDEO. LISTEN TO “QUE SERA SERA (LAW NEBKA SAWA)” HERE. NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 7TH, 2022 – Uniting two powerhouses from two different corners of the world, Lebanese sensation Hiba Tawaji and multiple Latin GRAMMY® Award-winning, global star Luis Fonsi join forces on a new Arabic-Spanish single and music video entitled “Que Sera Sera (Law Nebka Sawa),” out now via Universal Arabic Music/Republic Records. Listen HERE and watch the music video HERE.“Que Sera Sera” breaks boundaries by fusing Arabic and Latin sounds and creating an international anthem. Hiba’s and Luis’ vocals lock together in a showstopping back-and-forth, leading to an irresistibly catchy chorus. The accompanying visual showcases the artists’ chemistry front-and-center, as it brings together genres and cultures all at once.
Artpop outsider Katie Lass debuts new single “Shadow on the Shoreline”
Detroit, Michigan artpop outsider artist Katie Lass debuts new hypnotic single “Shadow on the Shoreline” off her upcoming debut album ‘Hypnopomp’ via HHBTM Records / Remove Records. RELEASE DATE: November 4th, 2022. I hope this press blast finds you well. I’m so excited to share yet...
Alt-Pop Up & Comer LOOME Shares New Single ‘Talking To Strangers’
Suffolk Alternative-Pop up and comer LOOME shares his stunning new single ‘Talking To Strangers’ taken from the upcoming EP ‘We’re All Fvcked’. LOOME is the solo project and pseudonym of Suffolk based multi-instrumentalist, producer and writer, Tomas Frankson. Having gained extensive Spotify Editorial playlist support (Peach, Fresh Finds Uk, Alt.Pop) during the global lockdown, markedly with his 2021 single PSYCHO which stretched itself across the globe to Asia, which has gained over 500K listeners to date. 5-tracks of infectious pop songwriting spanning a range of indie-electronic instrumentation and honest, melancholic lyricism, the upcoming EP showcases some of the solo artist’s finest work to date.
Out Now: Alvvays – Blue Rev
“Blue Rev” pushes the band’s sound toward dreamier and noisier frontiers, while deepening its narrative-driven songwriting.”. “Alvvays came out with a record that finally is large enough to contain the band’s splendor. Every song on Blue Rev is a feast, done up with effortless élan. It is a deep dive through the history of pop and rock, down into the abyss of what its future might look like.”
Oh Wonder release new album, 22 Make, & continue instore tour.
Oh Wonder have today shared much-anticipated new album 22 Make, which is available now on Island Records and features its titular focus track. Having played a huge world tour this year including a sold out homecoming show at Brixton Academy, the unique London band’s intimate instore dates around the UK continue this week as below.
Ellie Goulding release their irresistible new track, “All by Myself.”
ALOK, SIGALA, AND ELLIE GOULDING TEAM UP FOR NEW DANCE POP ANTHEM “ALL BY MYSELF”. THE SINGLE BRINGS TOGETHER DEPECHE MODE’S ICONIC “ENJOY THE SILENCE” SAMPLE WITH ELLIE GOULDING’S HYPNOTIC VOCALS. Brazil’s biggest artist and internationally acclaimed DJ Alok, known for colossal collaborations with John...
