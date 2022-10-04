Read full article on original website
withguitars.com
Listen to the first piece of music from Angus Andrew (Liars)’s new imprint, No Gold
SHARES CHUNYIN’S LIVE AT ESSENTIAL TREMORS SYDNEY 2022 PIECE. ESSENTIAL TREMORS SYDNEY 20224-CD BOX SET – DUE OUT 21 OCTOBER 2022. NEW YORK EDITION OF ESSENTIAL TREMORS AT KNOCKDOWN CENTER, 21 OCT. INCLUDES LIARS, MELT-BANANA, NO AGE AND MUCH MUCH MORE. Angus Andrew (Liars) has shared the first...
withguitars.com
Spotify Acquires Content-Moderation Company Kinzen
Spotify Acquires Content-Moderation Company Kinzen Four Months After Forming ‘Safety Advisory Council’. Spotify has officially acquired content-moderation company Kinzen, which says that it helps clients to “get ahead – and stay ahead – of threats such as dangerous misinformation, hateful content, violent content, violent extremism and dangerous organisations.”
withguitars.com
Alt-Pop Up & Comer LOOME Shares New Single ‘Talking To Strangers’
Suffolk Alternative-Pop up and comer LOOME shares his stunning new single ‘Talking To Strangers’ taken from the upcoming EP ‘We’re All Fvcked’. LOOME is the solo project and pseudonym of Suffolk based multi-instrumentalist, producer and writer, Tomas Frankson. Having gained extensive Spotify Editorial playlist support (Peach, Fresh Finds Uk, Alt.Pop) during the global lockdown, markedly with his 2021 single PSYCHO which stretched itself across the globe to Asia, which has gained over 500K listeners to date. 5-tracks of infectious pop songwriting spanning a range of indie-electronic instrumentation and honest, melancholic lyricism, the upcoming EP showcases some of the solo artist’s finest work to date.
withguitars.com
Dragonette Releases “Seasick” Off Upcoming New Album ‘Twennies’
New York, NY (October 7, 2022) – Today, electro-pop artist Dragonette (the professional moniker for highly sought-after songwriter Martina Sorbara) drops “Seasick,” the dynamic new track from her forthcoming album Twennies, out October 28 via BMG. Twennies is Dragonette’s first full-length release since 2016’s Royal Blues, and fans have already had a taste of the new collection with the infectious power-pop anthem “New Suit,” describe as a “mash-up of retro and contemporary sounds and imagery,” and the title-track dancefloor single “Twennies.” Pre-order Twennies here.
withguitars.com
Twin Toes share delectable indie-pop gem ‘Sunny Eggs’
New album ‘Long Story Short’ out 14th October 2022. Brussels avant-pop duo Twin Toes return with an irreverent slice of delectable alt-pop on ‘Sunny Eggs’, lifted from their forthcoming debut album ‘Long Story Short’ released 14th October through Capitane Records. Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/1kPLsCpAhzKvjdUTM4c7Yh?si=8bff17a8492246a6. Following on...
withguitars.com
Lebanese Hiba Tawaji and Latin global star Luis Fonsi join forces
ARABIC STAR HIBA TAWAJI & GLOBAL ICON LUIS FONSI JOIN FORCES ON NEW SINGLE AND VIDEO. LISTEN TO “QUE SERA SERA (LAW NEBKA SAWA)” HERE. NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 7TH, 2022 – Uniting two powerhouses from two different corners of the world, Lebanese sensation Hiba Tawaji and multiple Latin GRAMMY® Award-winning, global star Luis Fonsi join forces on a new Arabic-Spanish single and music video entitled “Que Sera Sera (Law Nebka Sawa),” out now via Universal Arabic Music/Republic Records. Listen HERE and watch the music video HERE.“Que Sera Sera” breaks boundaries by fusing Arabic and Latin sounds and creating an international anthem. Hiba’s and Luis’ vocals lock together in a showstopping back-and-forth, leading to an irresistibly catchy chorus. The accompanying visual showcases the artists’ chemistry front-and-center, as it brings together genres and cultures all at once.
withguitars.com
Kids Return’s Debut LP ‘Forever Melodies’ Out Today
Singles: “Am I A Fool ?” | “Lost In Los Angeles” | “I Will Wait For You”. “Forever” | “Orange Mountains” | “Our Love” | “Melody”. Photo Credit: Elsa & Johanna | Hi-res version here. Today (10/7), the French...
withguitars.com
easy life share new track ‘FORTUNE COOKIE’, new album out tomorrow + tour confirmed
Drop new track and live video ‘FORTUNE COOKIE’. New album – ‘MAYBE IN ANOTHER LIFE…’ – out tomorrow. Huge tour on sale now – UK, Europe, North America. “One of the year’s finest debut albums…the genre-blurring everymen” NME. “Vibey, laidback…...
withguitars.com
Olly Murs Is Back! New Album ‘Marry Me’ Out December 2nd
Https://open.spotify.com/track/73AyFfVAuzl80enyZWtEcf?si=5e78c9faafc34f00. Don’t believe everything you see on TV: Olly Murs has been away. After recently signing to EMI Records, the chart-topping star is back and now returns with the release of Marry Me, his first new studio album in over four years, and the 7th of his illustrious career, on December 2nd.
withguitars.com
SiriusXM Announces Exclusive Drake Livestream From the Apollo Theater
SiriusXM Announces Exclusive Drake Livestream From the Apollo Theater. SiriusXM has partnered with Drake to live stream his performance at the Apollo Theater in New York. The Story Continues Here.
withguitars.com
Just Announced! Stereophonics – Word Gets Around
Limited gold colored vinyl LP pressing. Word Gets Around is the 1997 debut studio album by Welsh rock band Stereophonics. Former magazine editor of Dissident, Get Rhythm, and Bullit magazines. Former Music PR and Radio Plugger. Now running WithGuitars ezine.
withguitars.com
All Time Low UK headline date at London’s OVO Arena
ON SALE NOW: UK headline date at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on March 17th 2023. Multi-platinum selling Fueled By Ramen band All Time Low have shared their new single ‘Sleepwalking.’ Available today on all streaming platforms, ‘Sleepwalking’ is accompanied by a Eduoardo Ranaboldo directed official music video streaming on the band’s official YouTube channel and marks the first new release from the band since 2021.
withguitars.com
Dayglow releases new album ‘People In Motion’, lyric video for new track
“Gleaming soft-pop soundscapes…dreamy and escapist” Sunday Times Breaking Act. “The purest example of upbeat pop…as culturally relevant and appealing as it’s ever been” DORK ****. “The Texas-based indie hero created viral magic in his bedroom, but his new Phoenix-inspired album sees him head into bolder...
withguitars.com
Domino’s Albums of 2022
“This album showcases Marshall’s exceptional ability to burrow right into the marrow of a song.” MOJO 4*. Animal Collective – Time Skiffs – February 4th 2022. “Time Skiffs is a loose, wild treat…abstract chimes, synths and gongs…every atom is in its rightful place.” MOJO 4*
withguitars.com
Oh Wonder release new album, 22 Make, & continue instore tour.
Oh Wonder have today shared much-anticipated new album 22 Make, which is available now on Island Records and features its titular focus track. Having played a huge world tour this year including a sold out homecoming show at Brixton Academy, the unique London band’s intimate instore dates around the UK continue this week as below.
withguitars.com
Ellie Goulding release their irresistible new track, “All by Myself.”
ALOK, SIGALA, AND ELLIE GOULDING TEAM UP FOR NEW DANCE POP ANTHEM “ALL BY MYSELF”. THE SINGLE BRINGS TOGETHER DEPECHE MODE’S ICONIC “ENJOY THE SILENCE” SAMPLE WITH ELLIE GOULDING’S HYPNOTIC VOCALS. Brazil’s biggest artist and internationally acclaimed DJ Alok, known for colossal collaborations with John...
withguitars.com
PNKSLM Recordings: Bandcamp Friday update
Hey everyone, as it’s Bandcamp Friday today, just wanted to send a quick one out about a few of our recent limited editions that are restocked/running very low on the PNKSLM Bandcamp. Special editions:. – VERO – “Unsoothing Interior” Purple marbled (only 6 left!) These are...
withguitars.com
Out Now: Alvvays – Blue Rev
“Blue Rev” pushes the band’s sound toward dreamier and noisier frontiers, while deepening its narrative-driven songwriting.”. “Alvvays came out with a record that finally is large enough to contain the band’s splendor. Every song on Blue Rev is a feast, done up with effortless élan. It is a deep dive through the history of pop and rock, down into the abyss of what its future might look like.”
