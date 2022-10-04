Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Tori Amos announces 2023 UK and European tour
Tori Amos has announced a new UK and European tour in 2023. Following dates supporting her 2021 album ‘Ocean To Ocean’ earlier this year, the singer has announced a whole new run of dates for next year including six in the UK. The tour will kick off at...
withguitars.com
Wunderhorse shares his debut album, Cub, via Communion Records
HEADLINE SHOW AT LONDON’S LAFAYETTE 20th OCTOBER. Wunderhorse is pleased to share his debut album, Cub, via Communion Records. Recorded at Rockfield Studios in Wales, Cub features all of Wunderhorse’ singles to date. Cub arrives alongside a live performance video of focus single, ‘Girl Behind The Glass’, filmed...
withguitars.com
Olly Murs Is Back! New Album ‘Marry Me’ Out December 2nd
Https://open.spotify.com/track/73AyFfVAuzl80enyZWtEcf?si=5e78c9faafc34f00. Don’t believe everything you see on TV: Olly Murs has been away. After recently signing to EMI Records, the chart-topping star is back and now returns with the release of Marry Me, his first new studio album in over four years, and the 7th of his illustrious career, on December 2nd.
withguitars.com
Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott announce new album ‘N.K-POP’
“Fifth collaboration…yields more gold… beautifully crafted yet unashamedly earthy songs which soar and contemplate at just the right moment….He’s building quite some catalogue.” 4* MOJO. Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott release their fifth studio album ‘N.K-Pop’ today (7th October ‘22) on EMI. ‘N.K-Pop’ adds another...
RELATED PEOPLE
withguitars.com
All Time Low UK headline date at London’s OVO Arena
ON SALE NOW: UK headline date at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on March 17th 2023. Multi-platinum selling Fueled By Ramen band All Time Low have shared their new single ‘Sleepwalking.’ Available today on all streaming platforms, ‘Sleepwalking’ is accompanied by a Eduoardo Ranaboldo directed official music video streaming on the band’s official YouTube channel and marks the first new release from the band since 2021.
Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham cancels remaining UK and Ireland tour dates due to ‘ongoing health issues’
Lindsey Buckingham has cancelled the rest of his UK and Ireland tour due to “ongoing health issues”.The former Fleetwood Mac guitarist had been touring around Europe in recent weeks, playing in London on Saturday (1 October).This week, he was scheduled to perform three more shows in Glasgow, Liverpool and Dublin this week, the earliest being on Monday (3 October) night.However, on Sunday (2 October), it was announced that the rest of the tour would not be going ahead due to undisclosed health problems.“Due to ongoing health issues, Lindsey is regrettably having to cancel the remaining shows on his current...
The Stranger
Pet Shop Boys and New Order and the Birth of Rap and House Music
Let us return to 1989. I'm young and living in a part of East London that's being transformed by massive amounts of investments, the Docklands. My flat, which is daily surrounded by banging and clanging of construction workers, costs £15 pounds. I have £500 to my name, and a few clothes, most of which I ruined because I thought bleach was the same as detergent (I never cleaned anything until I lived on my own in London).
Ozzy Osbourne’s New Album Lands Him Highest U.K. Chart Position of Career
Ozzy Osbourne's latest album Patient Number 9, which was released on Sept. 9, has landed him the highest U.K. chart position of his career after debuting at No. 2 on the chart. The record is Osbourne's second solo release in the last decade, following 2020's Ordinary Man, which peaked at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Watch Billie Eilish Perform ‘Therefore I Am’ From Apple Music’s ‘Happier Than Ever’ World Tour Livestream Concert
The world tour in support of Billie Eilish’s sophomore studio album Happier Than Ever was a long time coming. As the global event comes to an official close, the singer is sharing highlights from her career-spanning setlist with live performance videos from her sold-out show at London’s O2 arena, including the swaggering single “Therefore I Am” and the unbothered deep cut “I Didn’t Change My Number.”
withguitars.com
Oh Wonder release new album, 22 Make, & continue instore tour.
Oh Wonder have today shared much-anticipated new album 22 Make, which is available now on Island Records and features its titular focus track. Having played a huge world tour this year including a sold out homecoming show at Brixton Academy, the unique London band’s intimate instore dates around the UK continue this week as below.
NME
Fatboy Slim remembers having Paul McCartney as a neighbour: “He’s like the dad I always wanted”
Fatboy Slim has shared an anecdote from his time living next door to Paul McCartney, joking that it was “bizarre” because of his fandom for The Beatles. Slim (aka Norman Cook) recently caught up with NME to appear in the column Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?! For the chat, he was quizzed on various happenings from throughout his own career – he forgot that Arctic Monkeys covered ‘The Rockafeller Skank’ at their first-ever gig, and that he produced the Blur song ‘Gene By Gene’, but did correctly recall that he once snorted cocaine off the London-to-Brighton train line.
Olly Murs dances to his new single in BBC Radio 2 studio
Olly Murs got into the grove in the BBC Radio 2 studio as he released the first single from his new album, “Die Of A Broken Heart.”In a video shared to his Instagram, the singer-songwriter can be seen dancing with presenter Richie Anderson as they aired his new song for the first time.The 38-year-old has confirmed that his seventh studio album, “Marry Me,” will be released on December 2.In a follow-up Instagram video where he takes the presenter’s seat, he jokingly mispronounces his own name and calls his new single the “song of a generation.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Single parent with 14p in wallet lays bare realities of cost of living crisisEurovision 2023: Liverpool named as UK host cityRachel Riley stifles laughter on Channel 4 as Countdown board displays NSFW word
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
withguitars.com
Courtney Marie Andrews Releases New Album Today: “Loose Future”
“She’s beautiful. I love her so much.. Reminds me of early Joni Mitchell.” – ELTON JOHN. “On the other side of heartbreak a songwriter finds her richest work” – 4/5 MOJO. “As artistic futures go, Andrews’ looks cast-iron secure” – 8/10 UNCUT.
Liverpool to host 2023 Eurovision Song Contest for Ukraine
LONDON — (AP) — The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will be staged in the English city of Liverpool, the BBC said Friday, after Britain was asked to hold the event on behalf of designated host country Ukraine. The birthplace of The Beatles beat Glasgow, Scotland, the other U.K....
NME
Caroline Polachek shares track written for Kurt Cobain opera
Caroline Polachek has shared a new track written for Kurt Cobain-inspired opera Last Days. Oliver Leith’s Last Days opera is based on Gus Van Sant’s 2005 film of the same name, which was inspired by the missing five days between Cobain absconding from a rehab facility in Los Angeles and killing himself in an outbuilding of his Seattle home. It is currently being performed at London’s Royal Opera House until October 11.
withguitars.com
Dermot Kennedy Releases New Track ‘Innocence & Sadness’
TAKEN FROM THE HIGHLY ANTICIPATED NEW ALBUM ‘SONDER’ OUT NOV 4TH. ANNOUNCES BIGGEST EVER UK TOUR INCLUDING NIGHT AT LONDON’S THE O2. TICKETS GO ON GENERAL SALE 14TH OCTOBER 9AM VIA LIVENATION.CO.UK. Credit: Shervin Lainez. Acclaimed singer/songwriter DERMOT KENNEDY today shares the incredible new track ‘INNOCENCE &...
withguitars.com
Bingo Fury releases debut EP “Mercy’s Cut”
Photo Credit: Holly De Looze. Today, Bristol-based Bingo Fury releases his debut EP ‘Mercy’s Cut’. Drawing from his already established sophisticated yet raw sound, ‘Mercy’s Cut’ scatterguns between stark, romantic noir ballads, frantic no-wave, and polished jazz. Opening track ‘The Phone’, is a beautifully...
withguitars.com
Listen to the first piece of music from Angus Andrew (Liars)’s new imprint, No Gold
SHARES CHUNYIN’S LIVE AT ESSENTIAL TREMORS SYDNEY 2022 PIECE. ESSENTIAL TREMORS SYDNEY 20224-CD BOX SET – DUE OUT 21 OCTOBER 2022. NEW YORK EDITION OF ESSENTIAL TREMORS AT KNOCKDOWN CENTER, 21 OCT. INCLUDES LIARS, MELT-BANANA, NO AGE AND MUCH MUCH MORE. Angus Andrew (Liars) has shared the first...
NME
Slipknot earn third UK Number One with latest, ‘The End, So Far’
Slipknot have today (October 7) earned their third UK Number One with new album, ‘The End, So Far’. The band went head-to-head with a reissue of George Michael’s classic album ‘Older’ for the top spot. Slipknot finished just 340 units ahead of ‘Older’ according to The Official Charts Company. ‘The End, So Far’ was also the most downloaded album of the past seven days.
Iron Maiden Book 2023 Tour, Will Focus on ‘Senjutsu’ + ‘Somewhere in Time’ Albums + Other Hits
After several legs of the Legacy of the Beast tour, Iron Maiden will move forward with a brand new production and setlist in 2023. They just announced a series of European dates of The Future Past tour, which will places special focus on last year's Senjutsu album as well as 1986's Somewhere in Time, among other hits.
Comments / 0