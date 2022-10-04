ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Shoes suggested; LEGO house for sale

By Sheila Stogsdill
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hAd71_0iLYnlSa00

KENOSHA, Wisc. – You must watch your step in this Wisconsin residence.

The asking price for the 2,114-square-foot house is $250,000.  The residence has three bedrooms, two baths and room for a person’s Lego collection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w2TS8_0iLYnlSa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EqmNe_0iLYnlSa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ItxJw_0iLYnlSa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jex7x_0iLYnlSa00
Photographs provided by Alissa Traughber, RE/MAX Newport Elite

Photos of the Wisconsin house and its listing circulated on social media after a Zillow Gone Wild Facebook account posted photos.

Check out the listing

The listing says, “If you love LEGOs then today is your luck day….” And  this home “is very LEGO friendly.”

The residence has a finished basement “with not one but two rec room areas and also a workshop with a steel entry door,” according to the listing.

“Shiver me timbers” Pirate houseboat for sale

The house has been on the market for 12 days.

Some of the 4,600 comments on Zillow Gone Wild:

“This is why we grow up to be adults. To have fun, creative homes like this. Love it!!”

“It’s lovely! A house where you must wear shoes”

“All the shelving and organizing leads me to think they must have an organizational kink.”

Honestly I’m just disappointed the house wasn’t made of Legos.”

“My partner and I have Lego dates where we have tea and build Legos. Our house is stuffed with Legos. Could be worse!”

“I feel like you would need to take out two mortgages… One for the house and one for the massive amount of Lego sets you would need to buy in order to fill that room to make it worth it.”

Zillow Gone Wild typically lists houses for sale that are unusual or interesting.  The Facebook account has over 1.1 million followers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin Business
Local
Wisconsin Real Estate
State
Wisconsin State
City
Kenosha, WI
WGN Radio

How much will the damage from Hurricane Ian cost?

Mark Friedlander, Director of Corporate Communications for the Insurance Information Institute, joins John to talk about how much the damage will cost as a result of Hurricane Ian. Mark also explains kind of insurance people have or don’t have in Florida and what their next steps are.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Housinglist#Lego House#Legos#Shoes#Business Industry#Linus Business
WGN Radio

Up to $700 for IL residents: How to get your tax rebate check

ILLINOIS — Tax rebates have been hitting bank accounts and mailboxes across Illinois for the past three weeks. If you qualify and haven’t gotten your check yet, the deadline to submit necessary forms is fast approaching. The 2022 State of Illinois Tax Rebates are one-time payments to qualified Illinois residents approved under the Illinois Family […]
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Sports
WGN Radio

Almost 3 in 4 Maryland voters favor legalizing marijuana ahead of November referendum: poll

An overwhelming majority of Maryland voters said in a new Washington Post-University of Maryland survey that they are in favor of legalizing marijuana ahead of November’s midterm election.  The poll, published on Wednesday, found that 73 percent of respondents said they’ll support the proposed legalization, while 23 percent of those surveyed oppose it.  Eighty-seven percent […]
MARYLAND STATE
WGN Radio

Winnebago County State’s Attorney sues Illinois over ‘unconstitutional’ SAFE-T Act

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley has joined a host of other Illinois state’s attorneys in challenging the constitutionality of the state’s new “no cash bail” provision in the SAFE-T Act. “I cannot ignore that, as currently drafted, this law is unconstitutional. Further, it will create unjust results and does not […]
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
WGN Radio

Ohio pastor facing multiple Jan. 6 charges

Federal authorities on Wednesday arrested an Ohio pastor and charged him with felony and misdemeanor charges after he allegedly entered the Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, rioting. William Dunfee, 57, of Frazeysburg, is charged with obstructing an official proceeding and interfering with a law enforcement officer, according to a release from the Department of […]
FRAZEYSBURG, OH
WGN Radio

Illinois governor’s debate: What time is the Pritzker-Bailey debate?

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and challenger Darren Bailey will meet Thursday night at the Braden Auditorium on the campus of Illinois State University for a televised debate, hosted by Nexstar Media Group. This will be the first of two face-to-face debates during the campaign ahead of Election Day, Nov. 8. There are three […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

11K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy