Middlesex, NJ

Colts Get The Win At Montgomery

The Middlesex Colts traveled to Pennsylvania to go up against Montgomery Community College on a cold rainy Tuesday night. In the first half, Middlesex created multiple scoring opportunities. In the 21st minute, they capitalized behind Sophomore Jamie Madrid scoring his 10th goal of the season - continuing his dominant season. With his 10th goal, Madrid now joins the list of seven players in the nation (NJCAA Division Three) to reach double digits in goals.
