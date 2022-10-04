The Middlesex Colts traveled to Pennsylvania to go up against Montgomery Community College on a cold rainy Tuesday night. In the first half, Middlesex created multiple scoring opportunities. In the 21st minute, they capitalized behind Sophomore Jamie Madrid scoring his 10th goal of the season - continuing his dominant season. With his 10th goal, Madrid now joins the list of seven players in the nation (NJCAA Division Three) to reach double digits in goals.

MIDDLESEX, NJ ・ 9 HOURS AGO