When She Rises, We All Rise First Cohort of Women Leaders Rising Inaugural Event This Month

Physics World
A poor introductory science degree grade has ‘devastating’ effect on students from under-represented groups
People from under-represented minority groups who earn low marks in introductory science degree courses are less likely to continue studying science compared to white male students who earn similar marks. That is according to a new US study, which finds that even a single poor grade can greatly reduce the chances of students from such groups from taking science further (PNAS Nexus).
Phys.org
Study shows how math, science identity in students affects college, career outcomes
If you ask someone if they are a math or science person, they may quickly tell you yes or no. It turns out that how people answer that question in ninth grade and even earlier not only can tell you what subjects they prefer in school, but how likely they are to go on to study STEM subjects in college and work in those fields as adults. The results of a new study from the University of Kansas suggest the importance of fostering positive attitudes toward math and science early in students' life to address gender and socioeconomic gaps in STEM.
The term Latinx: Inclusive & Controversial
Words have the power to create social and political change. Latinx is doing just that, meant to be inclusive, but creating division for some.
Why women's studies programs in Canada are more important than ever
As we witness the reversal of women’s rights worldwide, it’s clear that women cannot become complacent about protecting their civil liberties. According to the UN’s Sustainable Development Agenda, the world is not on track for meeting its goal of gender equality for women by 2030. Although Canada has committed to gender equality, there is still an ongoing struggle for women to realize their fullest human potential. This struggle includes barriers to education, access to financial resources and living free from gender-based and sexual violence, systemic racism and all forms of discrimination affecting women’s lives. Women’s histories in Canada are punctuated by a...
edscoop.com
Half of college students are stressed out by tech issues
Students are adjusting to online learning but technology challenges persist, according to survey results published Monday by Educause. Seventy-seven percent of students said they experienced technical issues over the 2021-22 academic year, and 51% of this group reported that such issues caused them to feel stressed. In line with survey...
What is 'blended learning' and how can it benefit post-secondary students?
Blended learning combines face-to-face and virtual instruction through the use of online learning technologies. Post-secondary students attend lectures in real-time, either virtually or in person, and this is accompanied by online learning activities completed outside of class time. These blended classrooms can help support the educational needs of university students. When combined with traditional instruction, a judicious use of digital tools can encourage collaboration and personal responsibility for learning while allowing students to work at their own pace and adapt to rapidly changing technologies. Incorporating technology into teaching and learning doesn’t mean throwing out previous approaches. The key is to...
Quartz
Women in the workplace: Working mothers (week 1 of 4)
Join me for our 4-part series: Women in the workplace. As The Memo works to dig deeper on the topics that will change the workplace, this month we’re discussing women in the workplace in a 4-part series:. Week 1: Changing the workplace for working mothers. Week 2: Menopause’s impact...
Black Entrepreneurs Being Held Back by Financial and Racial Barriers, Widening Racial Wealth Gap
Black entrepreneurship saw significant growth during the COVID-19 pandemic, increasing 30% from pre-pandemic levels. However, just 2% of U.S. businesses are Black-owned. CNN reports that the lack of Black-owned businesses plays a big part in widening the racial wealth gap. According to a 2019 Federal Reserve Survey of Consumer Finances (SCF), Black Americans comprise 16% of the U.S. population but hold less than 3% of overall wealth. In contrast, white Americanscomprisep 68% of the U.S. population and hold 87% of overall wealth.
Black Entrepreneur Wants To Raise $1.5 Billion For Black Businesses
Crowdfunding has become a popular practice in funding new business ventures. Sharifah Hardie, founder of Support My Black Business, has created this crowdfunding platform to assist Black businesses with generating funding to keep their doors open. According to a press release, Hardie wants $1.5 billion across the platform. “During a...
How to Foster Leadership at Every Level in Your Workplace
The Special Operations community, like history itself, is filled with stories of leadership associated with crisis. Special Forces Operational Detachment, Alpha (ODA) 595, made famous in the film 12 Strong, is a fitting example. We tend to associate historical figures with leadership, General George Washington, President Roosevelt, the Generals of WWII, Queen Elizabeth, Steve Jobs, […]
Affirmative action bans make selective colleges less diverse – a national ban will do the same
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments in two lawsuits on Oct. 31, 2022, brought by a group that opposes affirmative action in college admissions. Here, Natasha Warikoo, a sociology professor at Tufts University and author of the newly released “Is Affirmative Action Fair?: The Myth of Equity in College Admissions,” shares insights on how the racial and ethnic makeup of student bodies at selective colleges and universities will change if the Supreme Court decides to outlaw affirmative action. What’s at stake with the cases against affirmative action? Currently, many selective colleges consider race when they make decisions about which students...
unesco.org
The transformation of education begins with teachers
This year's World Teachers' Day celebrations calls for urgent global action so they can fully deploy their talent and transform teaching from within. Teachers are at the centre of every education system. Yet, their profession is still not properly recognized and supported. They face overcrowded classrooms, lack of professional development during their careers, and inadequate funding. Therefore, as it has been doing every year since 1994, UNESCO celebrates World Teachers Day on 5 October to rethink the way ahead for the profession globally.
