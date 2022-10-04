ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Haven, MI

Ashley Latsch named city manager

By JARED LEATZOW Grand Haven Tribune
Grand Haven Tribune
Grand Haven Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29rNeK_0iLYmf3b00

The search for a new city manager in Grand Haven is over.

During a special work session Monday evening, the City Council unanimously chose Ashley Latsch, the city’s current interim city manager, as the new manager.

Grand Haven Tribune

Grand Haven Tribune

Grand Haven, MI
