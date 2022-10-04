Read full article on original website
Fox17
Consumers Energy helping to power Michigan's EV transformation
Michigan is the birthplace of the American auto industry and a hub for the next generation of clean vehicles. To help keep our state in the forefront of the electric vehicle industry, a huge new battery plant will be built in Big Rapids. Consumers Energy will provide energy to the...
Fox17
Whitmer, MEDC announce new battery plant in Big Rapids, 2,000+ new jobs
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) have announced that development for a battery plant in Big Rapids will receive financial support from the Michigan Strategic Fund (MSF). The plant, which will be operated by Gotion, is expected to create more than 2,300...
Fox17
Michigan Public Services Commission orders audit of DTE, Consumers Energy
(WXYZ) — State regulators say they are looking to hold the two largest power companies in the state, DTE and Consumers Energy, accountable for a trend of lengthy power outages across Michigan. In back-to-back summers, southeast Michigan has experienced multiple storms that left hundreds of thousands in the dark.
Fox17
Michigan childcare programs receive 3rd round of awards from grant program
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has awarded $253 million in grant money in support of Michigan’s childcare programs. The state says the money will be distributed among 5,200 programs as part of the Child Care Stabilization Grant. “Michigan thrives when every family has access to quality, affordable...
Fox17
Michigan to receive $250M toward broadband access from American Rescue Plan
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Treasury announced Thursday Michigan will receive more than $250 million toward boosting the state’s access to high-speed internet. The department says the funding comes as part of the American Rescue Plan. We’re told the money will help expand broadband access to those...
Fox17
How to spot Hurricane Ian relief scams
Hurricane Ian left a swath of destruction on Florida’s west coast last week. As residents continue to pick up the remnants of their lives, they often find themselves desperate to find some relief. The same holds true for people outside the affected region who want to offer assistance, especially when it comes to giving financial donations.
Fox17
Push for EPA Superfund status intensifies as groundwater contamination plume spreads
SCIO TOWNSHIP, Mich (WXYZ) — "At this point, we're concerned it will affect the value of the property but more concerned that it will start affecting people's health," Elaine Brock said outside her home in Scio Township, near Ann Arbor. Brock is one of a number of Scio Township...
Fox17
How can you help Floridians recover from Hurricane Ian
As Floridians continue to survey the damage and figure out what’s next after Hurricane Ian, there are ways you can help. “As of Tuesday night we had over 2,000 people staying in Red Cross and partner shelters here in the area,” Lori Arnold, a Red Cross spokesperson currently helping at the Hertz Arena shelter near Fort Myers, Florida, said. “The need is just going to continue.”
Fox17
Uvalde school district fires former Texas trooper who was at shooting
A former Texas state trooper hired over the summer to be a Uvalde school police officer was fired Thursday, less than a day after it became public that she was one of the first law enforcement officials to respond to the Robb Elementary massacre in May. On Wednesday, CNN revealed...
Fox17
Gaines Twp. election audit underway after poll worker charged
GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — After a man was charged in connection to alleged suspicious activity during the August primary, an audit at the precinct in question showed no impact on the results. James Holkeboer was charged last week for falsifying returns/records and for using a computer to commit a...
Fox17
Woman in critical condition after pulling out of driveway, hitting car
BLENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One woman is in critical condition after a crash on 48th Avenue, near Tyler Oaks Drive, on Wednesday evening. Deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office say the woman, a 32-year-old from Hudsonville, pulled out of a private driveway and into the path of another car.
Fox17
"That connectedness helps bring healing:" Community remembers those lost to domestic violence
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — October marks National Domestic Violence Awareness Month; a time designated to acknowledge survivors and be a voice for its victims. National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) The Domestic Violence Awareness Project defines domestic abuse as a pattern of abusive behaviors that adults and adolescents use...
Fox17
Native American life expectancy down more than 6 years since start of pandemic
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Life expectancy in America had been on a steady increase over the past few decades. Then came the pandemic. But one group, in particular, was hit especially hard. This summer, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released startling statistics that life expectancy in America...
