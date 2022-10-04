ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Fox17

Consumers Energy helping to power Michigan's EV transformation

Michigan is the birthplace of the American auto industry and a hub for the next generation of clean vehicles. To help keep our state in the forefront of the electric vehicle industry, a huge new battery plant will be built in Big Rapids. Consumers Energy will provide energy to the...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Whitmer, MEDC announce new battery plant in Big Rapids, 2,000+ new jobs

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) have announced that development for a battery plant in Big Rapids will receive financial support from the Michigan Strategic Fund (MSF). The plant, which will be operated by Gotion, is expected to create more than 2,300...
LANSING, MI
Fox17

How to spot Hurricane Ian relief scams

Hurricane Ian left a swath of destruction on Florida’s west coast last week. As residents continue to pick up the remnants of their lives, they often find themselves desperate to find some relief. The same holds true for people outside the affected region who want to offer assistance, especially when it comes to giving financial donations.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox17

How can you help Floridians recover from Hurricane Ian

As Floridians continue to survey the damage and figure out what’s next after Hurricane Ian, there are ways you can help. “As of Tuesday night we had over 2,000 people staying in Red Cross and partner shelters here in the area,” Lori Arnold, a Red Cross spokesperson currently helping at the Hertz Arena shelter near Fort Myers, Florida, said. “The need is just going to continue.”
FLORIDA STATE
Fox17

Uvalde school district fires former Texas trooper who was at shooting

A former Texas state trooper hired over the summer to be a Uvalde school police officer was fired Thursday, less than a day after it became public that she was one of the first law enforcement officials to respond to the Robb Elementary massacre in May. On Wednesday, CNN revealed...
UVALDE, TX
Fox17

Gaines Twp. election audit underway after poll worker charged

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — After a man was charged in connection to alleged suspicious activity during the August primary, an audit at the precinct in question showed no impact on the results. James Holkeboer was charged last week for falsifying returns/records and for using a computer to commit a...
GAINES TOWNSHIP, MI
