Do You Believe Bitcoin Is Heading Below $15K, Ethereum Below $1K And Dogecoin Below 5 Cents By The End Of October?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following questions to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:. Do you think Bitcoin BTC/USD is...
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Nailed 2022 Bitcoin Collapse Predicts Big Correction for XRP, Updates Outlook on Two Low-Cap Altcoins
The crypto analyst who accurately predicted Bitcoin’s (BTC) crash this year says XRP is likely due for an over 50% decline. The psuedonymous analyst known in the industry as Capo tells his 541,600 Twitter followers that open-source digital currency XRP remains in a downtrend despite its recent rally. According...
Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin Are Falling Today
The Labor Department's September jobs report disappointed the market.
themarketperiodical.com
Ethereum Name Services (ENS) Price is Headed Towards Fresh 100-Days High
The Ethereum Name Services (ENS) is trading higher under a bullish chart pattern. The ENS price is seen above the green moving lines of the EMA Ribbon Indicator. Trading volume fell 18% overnight to $75.3 million. The Ethereum Name Services Token (ENS) has been performing well under a bullish chart...
cryptoglobe.com
Bitcoin Holders Withdraw $700 Million in $BTC off Exchanges in Impressive Vote of Confidence
The amount of Bitcoin ($BTC) being held on cryptocurrency trading platforms has dropped to a four-year low after nearly $700 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency were withdrawn from trading platforms in a single day. According to on-chain analytics firm Santiment, on September 30 bitcoin holders moved a whopping 34,723...
techaiapp.com
Bitcoin, Ethereum Technical Analysis: BTC, ETH Extend Recent Declines on Saturday
Bitcoin was trading lower on Saturday, as cryptocurrency prices continued to trade in the red following the latest U.S. nonfarm payrolls (NFP) report. The token dropped for a fourth consecutive day, moving closer to a key support point in the process. Ethereum was also in the red, hitting a five-day low in the process.
Should I Invest in Bitcoin or Other Cryptocurrency?
About 145 million American adults say that they own or have owned cryptocurrency. Statistically, that’s more than half of your co-workers, neighbors and friends. It’s also about the number of Americans who own stocks. Even though it’s not regulated by a government agency, cryptocurrency is becoming mainstream. However,...
NEWSBTC
Broaden Your Portfolio With Oryen Network (ORY), Bitcoin (BTC), Cardano (ADA) And Solana (SOL)
Diversification is the key to success in a highly volatile and speculative crypto market. If one project doesn’t perform well, the other may cover up the losses. Spreading the risk across several cryptocurrencies is the best allocation strategy for any smart investor. Below are some top cryptocurrencies you can add to your portfolio, if not done already.
dailyhodl.com
Bloomberg Analysts Say Polkadot (DOT) and One More Blockchain Leading Ethereum (ETH) in Critical Metric
Commodity strategists from Bloomberg say that two altcoins are outshining Ethereum (ETH) when looking at one particular metric. In the latest Bloomberg Intelligence: Crypto Outlook report, analysts Mike McGlone and Jamie Douglas Coutts say that in terms of its fee structure and issuance system, Ethereum enjoys a strong dominance over much of the market.
CoinDesk
Market Wrap: Bitcoin Trades Flat for a Second Consecutive Day, but Outpaces Traditional Markets
Bitcoin traded slightly higher on Thursday and most cryptocurrencies spent much of the day in positive territory. The CoinDesk Market Index (CMI), a broad-based market index that measures the performance of a basket of cryptocurrencies, rose by 0.32%. The top gaining crypto assets on the day were sushi (SUSHI), up...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum’s post-Merge sadness may be fading away, but there’s a catch
After suffering heavy losses due to the sell pressure that emerged from the Merge, it appears that Ethereum [ETH] has been getting back on its feet. According to new data, ETH witnessed a massive spike in terms of network growth, which could be a positive development for the altcoin. _______________________________________________________________________________________
techaiapp.com
This Data Shows Ethereum Whales Are Manipulating ETH Prices, Is That True?
The Ethereum whale investors have maintained an influence on ETH price. This is because they use their holdings to create their desired trend in the ETH market. But their impact is raising more brows as per the data from CryptoQuant. In the crypto space, the whales are persons or entities...
NEWSBTC
TRON, Avalanche, and Big Eyes Coin – Three Cryptocurrencies That Could Yield Massive Returns In The Ongoing Bear Market
The current reality within the cryptocurrency industry is one that no one could have foretold. The ongoing bear market has surpassed all expectations and continues to do so while severely straining the day-to-day activities within the industry. It is a situation that is forcing crypto regulars, such as investors and traders, to seek out suitable solutions to protect against the extreme market volatility present within the industry.
techaiapp.com
Progress Toward Bitcoin’s Halving Is 60% Complete, Block Times Suggest Reduction Could Happen Next Year – Mining Bitcoin News
According to countdown statistics based on the average block generation time of around ten minutes, progress toward the next Bitcoin block reward halving has surpassed 60%. However, while most halving countdown clocks leverage the ten-minute average, the countdown leveraging the most current block intervals of around 7:65 minutes shows the halving could occur in 2023.
cryptoglobe.com
Bitcoin ($BTC) Could Be Trading at ‘Generational Bottom’, Says Popular Crypto Analyst
A popular cryptocurrency analyst has recently suggested that the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) could currently be trading at a “generational bottom,” arguing that while the cryptocurrency’s price may still drop further from current levels, in the future the difference won’t be significant. In a recently published...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Drops To $1,300 Amid Bear Assault, What’s Next For ETH Price?
Ethereum has been following the general trend in the crypto market, giving back its profit obtained over the past week. The cryptocurrency was moving in tandem with Bitcoin and large cryptocurrencies, but now ETH’s price is reacting to new economic data published in the United States. At the time...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Issues Warning to Traders on Binance Coin (BNB), Predicts Timeline for Ethereum’s Next Big Move
A widely followed crypto analyst is issuing a warning to investors about Binance Coin (BNB) while predicting Ethereum’s (ETH) next big move. Pseudonymous trader Altcoin Sherpa tells his 184,000 Twitter followers that BNB might not be the best trade right now after bad actors hacked and stole hundreds of millions of dollars worth of the token.
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether fall with other top 10 crypto – BNB, Dogecoin lead losers
Bitcoin fell in Friday evening trading in Asia to dip below the US$20,000 support line as the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization lost ground, led by Dogecoin and BNB. Fast facts:. Bitcoin lost 1.39% in the past 24 hours to trade at US$19,930 at 4 p.m. in Hong Kong,...
cryptoglobe.com
Bitcoin Whales Accumulate Over $930 Million in $BTC As Supply on Exchanges Drops to 4-Year Low
Bitcoin ($BTC) whales have been on a massive accumulation frenzy over the last few days, adding up as much as 46,173 BTC to their wallets since September 27 in a move that “has been a rarity in 2022.”. According to on-chain analytics firm Santiment, BTC whales have been selling...
dailyhodl.com
One Ethereum Competitor Has Very High Chance of Leading Next Bull Cycle, According to Macro Guru Raoul Pal
Former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal says one particular Ethereum (ETH) rival is likely to outshine the rest of the crypto markets next bull cycle. In a new ask me anything (AMA) session, the Real Vision founder says that while the Solana (SOL) blockchain has had technical issues as of late, that doesn’t negate the Ethereum rival’s sky-high activity on-chain and network growth.
