ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
themarketperiodical.com

Ethereum Name Services (ENS) Price is Headed Towards Fresh 100-Days High

The Ethereum Name Services (ENS) is trading higher under a bullish chart pattern. The ENS price is seen above the green moving lines of the EMA Ribbon Indicator. Trading volume fell 18% overnight to $75.3 million. The Ethereum Name Services Token (ENS) has been performing well under a bullish chart...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Technology#Web3 Investment#Ethereum Mining#The Block Research#Ethereum Transition#Eth#Sec
techaiapp.com

Bitcoin, Ethereum Technical Analysis: BTC, ETH Extend Recent Declines on Saturday

Bitcoin was trading lower on Saturday, as cryptocurrency prices continued to trade in the red following the latest U.S. nonfarm payrolls (NFP) report. The token dropped for a fourth consecutive day, moving closer to a key support point in the process. Ethereum was also in the red, hitting a five-day low in the process.
MARKETS
Kiplinger

Should I Invest in Bitcoin or Other Cryptocurrency?

About 145 million American adults say that they own or have owned cryptocurrency. Statistically, that’s more than half of your co-workers, neighbors and friends. It’s also about the number of Americans who own stocks. Even though it’s not regulated by a government agency, cryptocurrency is becoming mainstream. However,...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Ethereum
dailyhodl.com

Bloomberg Analysts Say Polkadot (DOT) and One More Blockchain Leading Ethereum (ETH) in Critical Metric

Commodity strategists from Bloomberg say that two altcoins are outshining Ethereum (ETH) when looking at one particular metric. In the latest Bloomberg Intelligence: Crypto Outlook report, analysts Mike McGlone and Jamie Douglas Coutts say that in terms of its fee structure and issuance system, Ethereum enjoys a strong dominance over much of the market.
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum’s post-Merge sadness may be fading away, but there’s a catch

After suffering heavy losses due to the sell pressure that emerged from the Merge, it appears that Ethereum [ETH] has been getting back on its feet. According to new data, ETH witnessed a massive spike in terms of network growth, which could be a positive development for the altcoin. _______________________________________________________________________________________
MARKETS
techaiapp.com

This Data Shows Ethereum Whales Are Manipulating ETH Prices, Is That True?

The Ethereum whale investors have maintained an influence on ETH price. This is because they use their holdings to create their desired trend in the ETH market. But their impact is raising more brows as per the data from CryptoQuant. In the crypto space, the whales are persons or entities...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

TRON, Avalanche, and Big Eyes Coin – Three Cryptocurrencies That Could Yield Massive Returns In The Ongoing Bear Market

The current reality within the cryptocurrency industry is one that no one could have foretold. The ongoing bear market has surpassed all expectations and continues to do so while severely straining the day-to-day activities within the industry. It is a situation that is forcing crypto regulars, such as investors and traders, to seek out suitable solutions to protect against the extreme market volatility present within the industry.
MARKETS
techaiapp.com

Progress Toward Bitcoin’s Halving Is 60% Complete, Block Times Suggest Reduction Could Happen Next Year – Mining Bitcoin News

According to countdown statistics based on the average block generation time of around ten minutes, progress toward the next Bitcoin block reward halving has surpassed 60%. However, while most halving countdown clocks leverage the ten-minute average, the countdown leveraging the most current block intervals of around 7:65 minutes shows the halving could occur in 2023.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Issues Warning to Traders on Binance Coin (BNB), Predicts Timeline for Ethereum’s Next Big Move

A widely followed crypto analyst is issuing a warning to investors about Binance Coin (BNB) while predicting Ethereum’s (ETH) next big move. Pseudonymous trader Altcoin Sherpa tells his 184,000 Twitter followers that BNB might not be the best trade right now after bad actors hacked and stole hundreds of millions of dollars worth of the token.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
dailyhodl.com

One Ethereum Competitor Has Very High Chance of Leading Next Bull Cycle, According to Macro Guru Raoul Pal

Former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal says one particular Ethereum (ETH) rival is likely to outshine the rest of the crypto markets next bull cycle. In a new ask me anything (AMA) session, the Real Vision founder says that while the Solana (SOL) blockchain has had technical issues as of late, that doesn’t negate the Ethereum rival’s sky-high activity on-chain and network growth.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy