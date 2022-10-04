Read full article on original website
Binance obtains permanent license from AFSA to become a regulated platform in Kazakhstan
The biggest crypto exchange in the world Binance has marked a massive presence in Kazakhstan. According to a recent announcement by the exchange, it was granted a permanent license to operate in Kazakhstan following the creation of several memorandums of understanding (MoU) and an initial “in-principle” authorization to operate in the country.
Brazilian Authorities Collaborate With U.S. HSI to Nab Crypto Criminals
Joint investigative efforts put forth by Brazilian Federal Police and the United States Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) with support from several other law enforcement agencies have led to the discovery of an international digital assets fraud scheme. Together, they intercepted a transnational cryptocurrency fraud ring in Curitiba, Brazil a few days ago.
Over 30% of Canada’s Residents Will HODL Crypto – OSC Chief
Grant Vingoe CEO of the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) has said regulations are key to trust and adoption of crypto as many Canadians planned to acquire crypto in the near future. Grant shared this data while delivering a keynote address before the Economic Club of Canada about the regulation of...
Elon Musk Shakes Up US-China Relations
Elon Musk is a businessman. But in recent days, he has turned into a diplomat, proposing solutions to some of the most sensitive world conflicts. These conflicts have the potential to redefine the balance on the international scene. And they are often defined as the clash between democracies and autocracies.
India Releases Concept Note on CBDC as it Plans Next Phase
The idea of a central bank-controlled digital money dubbed Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) has continued to gain traction in several nations of the world. This time, India takes its desire for a national digital currency dubbed the digital Rupee to the next phase with the release of a concept note.
Brazil’s Presidential Candidate Backs Central Bank As Regulator for Crypto
Luis Inacio Lula Da Silva, Brazil’s most popular presidential candidate in the first voting round has revealed his position regarding crypto regulations in the country. Lula maintains that crypto assets have grown in recent times and have drawn the attention of the authorities. The presidential aspirant declared his support for the Central Bank of Brazil as the body responsible for designing cryptocurrency regulations for the country due to its autonomous powers.
European Commission imposes fresh sanctions against Russia
European Commission and member states have agreed on the 8th sanctions package against Russia, a major step toward supporting Ukraine in the ongoing war between the two neighboring countries. Along with the official announcement by the Commission, President of the Ursula von der Leyen and EU High Representative Josep Borrell...
