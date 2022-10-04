Read full article on original website
Michigan vs. Indiana: Mark Cuban trolls Wolverines, buys GoBlue.com to use for Indiana NIL store
Indiana faces off with No. 4 Michigan in Bloomington today, and IU alum Mark Cuban wanted to do some trolling ahead of the matchup. Cuban joined Big Noon Kickoff and expressed his fandom for the Hoosiers, but also said he dove into a business venture. “You guys know I’m a...
WATCH: UNC Basketball 'Live Action' Scrimmage Highlights
North Carolina held 'Live Action with Carolina Basketball' on Friday night in the Smith Center. The event is an annual preseason celebration of UNC basketball and signifies the unofficial beginning of the college basketball season. The 2022-23 version had a similar feel to past events. It featured a Blue/White scrimmage that gave fans a glimpse of what the 2022-23 Tar Heel will look like and what they have in the freshman and new players like Pete Nance and Beau Maye.
Elite shooter Darren Harris breaks down his final four schools
One of the top shooters in the class of 2024 Darren Harris is down to four schools. The 6-foot-6, 195-pound small forward from Fairfax, Va., will choose from Duke, Maryland, Miami and Ohio State with no timetable for a decision. “This is a final four,” Harris said. “Each school has...
Everything Mickey Joseph said after Nebraska's win: 'It's just keep swinging, keep swinging'
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – It sure wasn't looking too hot for the Huskers at halftime. Shoot, all the way to the final snap in the victory formation, which was fumbled, there was stress involved. But Mickey Joseph's team ended up in the winner's circle, 14-13 over Rutgers on Friday night,...
Jim Harbaugh provides update on RB coach Mike Hart after seizure
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh offered a brief postgame update after RB coach Mike Hart suffered a seizure during the first quarter of the Wolverines’ victory over Indiana on Saturday afternoon. “Mike had a medical emergency during the game and he’s in stable condition,” Harbaugh...
WR Terry Lockett no longer with Michigan State's program
Junior wide receiver Terry Lockett is no longer a member of the Michigan State football program, a team spokesperson confirmed Saturday. Lockett has not appeared in a game for the Spartans this season and was not seen on the field warming up ahead of Saturday's game against Ohio State. The...
WR Jayce Brown breaks down his commitment to Kansas State
Add another offensive weapon to Kansas State’s 2023 recruiting class. The Wildcats picked up a verbal commitment on Thursday night from Fort Walton Beach (Fla.) Choctawhatchee three-star wide receiver Jayce Brown after hosting him for an official visit last weekend. Brown –who didn’t play football as a freshman after...
Big Ten West Division wide open in eyes of media after Illinois, Purdue, Nebraska emerge from Week 6 with wins
The Big Ten West was chaos this weekend. It started with Nebraska's comeback win at Rutgers and culminated with Purdue's exciting win over Maryland and Illinois claiming victory in a 9-6 slugfest over Iowa. The Illini improved to 5-1 on the season and were praised for their efforts. The Illini pulled out a win despite losing starter Tommy DeVito to an ankle injury.
Watch: Marcus Freeman “This Win Gives Us Confidence in the Wide Receiver Room and In Our Quarterback”
Marcus Freeman in his post-game press conference talked about wide receiver Jayden Thomas (3 catches for 74 yards and a touchdown) and tight end Michael Mayer (11 catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns) and the play of quarterback Drew Pyne (22-28 for 262 yards and three touchdowns) in addition to a key defensive stop on 4th and 1 that sealed the win for the Irish 28-20 over the #16 BYU Cougars.
Daily Delivery: Kansas State crosses a bridge to the top of the Big 12 standings
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State is now 5-1 on the season and 3-0 in Big 12 Conference play heading into their midseason bye week. While many may have predicted the Wildcats to be 5-1 at this point in the season, no one expected the sole loss coming at home to Tulane. With no game this coming weekend, the Cats will recharge as they make a charge for a spot in the Big 12 Championship game. With six games remaining, will they be able to do it? Stay tuned...
Everything Greg Schiano said after Rutgers' loss to Nebraska
PISCATAWAY – Rutgers seemed to let one slip away tonight as the Scarlet Knights fell to Nebraska by a final score of 14-13. A lot went wrong after Rutgers carried a 13-0 lead into the half. After the loss, head coach Greg Schiano tried to sort everything out in his press conference and here is everything he had to say.
Sam Pittman addresses quarterback questions following loss at Mississippi State
The quarterback position was the hot topic of conversation around Arkansas leading up to Saturday's trip to Starkville (Miss.), and head coach Sam Pittman had plenty of questions to answer on the matter in the aftermath of a disappointing 40-17 loss to No. 23 Mississippi State. KJ Jefferson dressed out...
Five-star QB Julian Sayin returning to Alabama this month
Alabama offered 2024 five-star quarterback Julian Sayin of Carlsbad (Calif.) earlier this year. The No. 2 signal caller in the 247Sports Composite Rankings made his second trip to Tuscaloosa over the summer, and will now return Oct. 22 for the Mississippi State game, he announced. “I got to see it...
Notebook: Updates on Keeanu Benton, Cedrick Dort
EVANSTON, Ill. -- Despite Saturday's 42-7 blowout win over Northwestern (1-5, 1-2), Wisconsin (3-3, 1-2) didn't get out of Ryan Field unscathed. A scary moment occurred early in the third quarter. On a 2nd and 7, NU quarterback Ryan Hilinski took a shot deep, challenging UW senior cornerback Cedrick Dort....
Everything Matt Campbell said after one-point loss to Kansas State
Iowa State suffered its third straight loss Saturday night to open Big 12 play, as the Cyclones fell to Kansas State, 10-9 at home. ISU head coach Matt Campbell took some time with the media following the loss. On Jirehl injury situation/getting offense going. “First of all, with Jirehl, he...
Christopherson's B1G rankings: Huskers move up; Purdue and Illinois both in the top five?
Mickey Joseph delivered the line of his postgame presser at the very end following the 14-13 win at Rutgers. He'd been asked about Nebraska being in first place in the Big Ten's West Division for at least the night. "I mean, first place is when you end the season –...
Mike Norvell under fire by media after FSU football's second-half collapse at NC State
Norvell was questioned if he was actually the guy to bring the program back to prominence. While media members across the way acknowledge he did good work since coming from Memphis, there was plenty of meat on the bone. There were even more pitches for Jackson State head coach and former Seminoles star Deion Sanders to take over his alma mater.
Illini football ends poll drought, ranked for first time in 11 years
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football is ranked for the first time in 11 years. Following back-to-back wins over Wisconsin and Iowa — the first time Illinois has beaten those two programs in the same season since 1989 — the Illini made their season debut in the AP Top 25, coming in at No. 24.
Michigan Recruiting Insider: Crystal Ball talk, Brian Dohn joins the show
The Michigan Recruiting Insider latest episode is live, with TMI's Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich providing unparalleled insight regarding the Wolverines on the recruiting trail. The episode is embedded below!. On the latest episode of The Michigan Recruiting Insider Sam Webb and Brice Marich recap the surprise visit...
Quotebook: Jim Leonhard and players react to win after Paul Chryst's firing
When Jim Leonhard got off the bus for the first time as interim head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday, he walked toward Ryan Field feeling calmer than he had at any point throughout the week. That makes sense. Leonhard took over the program last Sunday after UW officials...
