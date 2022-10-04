GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State is now 5-1 on the season and 3-0 in Big 12 Conference play heading into their midseason bye week. While many may have predicted the Wildcats to be 5-1 at this point in the season, no one expected the sole loss coming at home to Tulane. With no game this coming weekend, the Cats will recharge as they make a charge for a spot in the Big 12 Championship game. With six games remaining, will they be able to do it? Stay tuned...

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 5 HOURS AGO