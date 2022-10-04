ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: UNC Basketball 'Live Action' Scrimmage Highlights

North Carolina held 'Live Action with Carolina Basketball' on Friday night in the Smith Center. The event is an annual preseason celebration of UNC basketball and signifies the unofficial beginning of the college basketball season. The 2022-23 version had a similar feel to past events. It featured a Blue/White scrimmage that gave fans a glimpse of what the 2022-23 Tar Heel will look like and what they have in the freshman and new players like Pete Nance and Beau Maye.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Jim Harbaugh provides update on RB coach Mike Hart after seizure

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh offered a brief postgame update after RB coach Mike Hart suffered a seizure during the first quarter of the Wolverines’ victory over Indiana on Saturday afternoon. “Mike had a medical emergency during the game and he’s in stable condition,” Harbaugh...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

WR Jayce Brown breaks down his commitment to Kansas State

Add another offensive weapon to Kansas State’s 2023 recruiting class. The Wildcats picked up a verbal commitment on Thursday night from Fort Walton Beach (Fla.) Choctawhatchee three-star wide receiver Jayce Brown after hosting him for an official visit last weekend. Brown –who didn’t play football as a freshman after...
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Big Ten West Division wide open in eyes of media after Illinois, Purdue, Nebraska emerge from Week 6 with wins

The Big Ten West was chaos this weekend. It started with Nebraska's comeback win at Rutgers and culminated with Purdue's exciting win over Maryland and Illinois claiming victory in a 9-6 slugfest over Iowa. The Illini improved to 5-1 on the season and were praised for their efforts. The Illini pulled out a win despite losing starter Tommy DeVito to an ankle injury.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
247Sports

Watch: Marcus Freeman “This Win Gives Us Confidence in the Wide Receiver Room and In Our Quarterback”

Marcus Freeman in his post-game press conference talked about wide receiver Jayden Thomas (3 catches for 74 yards and a touchdown) and tight end Michael Mayer (11 catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns) and the play of quarterback Drew Pyne (22-28 for 262 yards and three touchdowns) in addition to a key defensive stop on 4th and 1 that sealed the win for the Irish 28-20 over the #16 BYU Cougars.
PROVO, UT
247Sports

Daily Delivery: Kansas State crosses a bridge to the top of the Big 12 standings

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State is now 5-1 on the season and 3-0 in Big 12 Conference play heading into their midseason bye week. While many may have predicted the Wildcats to be 5-1 at this point in the season, no one expected the sole loss coming at home to Tulane. With no game this coming weekend, the Cats will recharge as they make a charge for a spot in the Big 12 Championship game. With six games remaining, will they be able to do it? Stay tuned...
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Five-star QB Julian Sayin returning to Alabama this month

Alabama offered 2024 five-star quarterback Julian Sayin of Carlsbad (Calif.) earlier this year. The No. 2 signal caller in the 247Sports Composite Rankings made his second trip to Tuscaloosa over the summer, and will now return Oct. 22 for the Mississippi State game, he announced. “I got to see it...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Notebook: Updates on Keeanu Benton, Cedrick Dort

EVANSTON, Ill. -- Despite Saturday's 42-7 blowout win over Northwestern (1-5, 1-2), Wisconsin (3-3, 1-2) didn't get out of Ryan Field unscathed. A scary moment occurred early in the third quarter. On a 2nd and 7, NU quarterback Ryan Hilinski took a shot deep, challenging UW senior cornerback Cedrick Dort....
EVANSTON, IL
247Sports

Michigan Recruiting Insider: Crystal Ball talk, Brian Dohn joins the show

The Michigan Recruiting Insider latest episode is live, with TMI's Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich providing unparalleled insight regarding the Wolverines on the recruiting trail. The episode is embedded below!. On the latest episode of The Michigan Recruiting Insider Sam Webb and Brice Marich recap the surprise visit...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

247Sports

