Shreveport BBQ Favorite Closing Doors to the Public
Many Shreveport BBQ Lovers Are Concerned Today. We all woke up to a Facebook post from Real BBQ and More claiming that they are having to close their doors to the public. What is concerning is that there is no timeline as to when Real BBQ will open back up.
The Wait Is Over, Huge Burgers Now Being Served In North Bossier
Papa & Co Announced They Were Coming to North Bossier and We All Freaked Out. Papa & Co is one of Shreveport's staples, everyone knows of this spot because the burgers are the size of your head. Seriously. Could This Be the Biggest Burger in the South?. Papa and Company...
Outdoorsman’s Dream is Also the Most Expensive Home For Sale in Troup, Texas
If you were to look at the most expensive properties currently for sale in Troup, Texas there are only two places with a list price over one million dollars. One is just a giant plot of land ready for a developer to create something, another is this beautiful home that is set up perfectly for someone who loves to spend time outdoors.
Shreveport Mayor Perkins Involved in Traffic Accident
Mayor Adrian Perkins was involved in a traffic accident Wednesday afternoon in downtown Shreveport. The wreck happened just before 3pm on Market Street near the intersection with Lake Street not far from Festival Plaza where the Red River Revel is going on. KEEL News has learned the Mayor was not...
ktalnews.com
One injured in late Saturday afternoon shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are at the scene of a Saturday afternoon shooting that wounded a man in the Mooretown area. Just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting in the 3700 block of Baxter Street. When they arrived, police found a...
Find That Perfectly Shaped Pumpkin In One Of These East Texas Pumpkin Patches
It is official, you can start decorating for fall and for Halloween! Cooler temperatures are on the way for this weekend and it will be a great time to pull those fall decorations out of the hallway closet or attic and once again put them on display. Then if you...
How to Receive Toys For Tots Gifts This Christmas in Tyler, Texas
For most people the holidays and specifically Christmas really is the most wonderful time of the year. It’s time with friends and family members celebrating the season, but for some people it just seems to add a lot of stress. As we all know, the past few years have...
KTBS
Man wounded in early morning carjacking in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are looking for the suspects responsible for a carjacking in Shreveport early Friday. According to police, three people carjacked a vehicle in the 1000 block of Dudley Drive at the Lakeville Townhomes around 1:45 a.m. As the victim ran away, the suspects fired multiple shots and...
Bossier’s Restaurant Best Friend and Wine Pairing Pioneer Passes Away
When I First Moved to Shreveport-Bossier I felt Like I Was the One to Discover Lucky Palace. My brother who is a chef and lover of wines had heard of a man named Kuan Lim. Mr. Lim wasn't your typical restaurateur, he was a wine whisperer, who could perfectly pair any dish on his menu with the perfect wine. Of course, this meant that my brother who is a very successful restaurateur had to meet this man for himself.
KLTV
Motorcyclist killed in wreck on W. Marshall, Bill Owens in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police officers are at the scene of a fatal wreck Wednesday evening. According to police, the wreck involved two vehicles. It happened in the area of West Marshall Avenue and Bill Owens Parkway. It’s blocking all lanes of travel in the area, they say.
Woman Shares Warning After Being Stalked at This Tyler, TX Walmart
Almost every woman you know has found herself in a situation with a stalker at least somewhat similar to this one. Sadly, its become so commonplace to hear of these things, we usually dismiss it. But when it happens in one of our East Texas cities, possibly to someone we know, we take heed.
They’re Evading East Texas Authorities, But We Can Help Find Them Y’all
For the most part, East Texas is a pretty safe place to live. However, there are some people within our beautiful community that still want to play dirty and do things that will land them in jail. Once spotted doing something dirty, authorities are notified and often identified, but there are times when law enforcement is challenged and they will turn to the public to help identify these individuals who think they are above the law and do whatever it is they want.
October 4 is National Taco Day: Here are Great Deals in Tyler, TX
Residents of Longview and Tyler, Texas--and all around ETX--are looking for some great deals on food since Tuesday, October 4 is National Taco Day!. Let's just be honest with ourselves for a minute. Here in East Texas, EVERY day is national taco day. BUT, since they've made an official day to celebrate all of the delightful taco eating in which we like to engage AND there are great deals on tacos to be enjoyed, let's delve in a little deeper, shall we?
Needing Inexpensive Furniture in Tyler, Texas? This List Should Help!
It wasn’t long ago that we were moving out and finding our own place to live. Okay, let’s not count how long ago that was but during that time we all stressed about not having furniture because all of our cash was wrapped up in moving costs. Recently there was a woman who posted on a Tyler, TX social media site asking for suggestions on where to go for inexpensive furniture around Tyler and she got over 100 responses.
89-Year-Old Home is Tyler, Texas is Beyond Terrific
Just yesterday I was driving to a meeting in Tyler, Texas and as I was going through the Azalea District, I was reminded of how beautiful some of the older homes are in downtown Tyler. Let’s be honest, there are gorgeous older homes all over East Texas but some really spectacular ones located in Tyler like this one I found that is currently for sale on Troup Hwy.
KTBS
Rush hour crash on Youree Drive
SHREVEPORT, La. - Several lanes of traffic were shut down along Youree Drive early Monday evening following a vehicle crash. The call came in just after 5 p.m. One vehicle rolled over in that crash and a postal service vehicle was also involved. There were multiple rescue units on the...
Honoring Multiple Medal of Honor Recipients This Weekend in Bullard, TX
We are fortunate to live with so many freedoms but that is because of brave men and women before us fought for those freedoms. And this weekend in Bullard, Texas is the Texas Veterans Military Show 2022 honoring America’s Veterans. The event and classic car show is taking place this Saturday, October 8th at 655 S. Doctor M Roper Parkway (69 S.) in Bullard, Texas.
A New EV Charging Plan will Bring More Options for East Texas Drivers
Its a topic that certainly has no grey area, you either absolutely love it or definitely hate it, electric vehicles. It is all the rage of car companies nowadays to introduce an all electric vehicle to go along side their gas powered standards. Even here in East Texas, we're seeing more and more electric vehicles on the roadways. With that increase in electric car drivers comes the need for more charging stations along the highways. That's where a new Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) plan will come into play.
KTBS
Deadly shooting on Hearne Avenue in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - At least one person is dead following a shooting on Hearne Avenue in Shreveport Monday night. The victim was located in the Domino's Pizza Parking lot. Police are responding to the scene. No word yet on if any arrests were made.
Six People Arrested In Athens, TX Found With Stolen Items
A whole bunch of folks were busted in Athens by the Henderson County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday (Oct. 5th) after police served search warrants and found that these folks allegedly had thousands of dollars of stolen items in their possession and some had warrants and other charges they will now have to answer to.
