Shreveport BBQ Favorite Closing Doors to the Public

Many Shreveport BBQ Lovers Are Concerned Today. We all woke up to a Facebook post from Real BBQ and More claiming that they are having to close their doors to the public. What is concerning is that there is no timeline as to when Real BBQ will open back up.
