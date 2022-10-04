ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

KLTV

East Texas neighborhood comes together for one garage sale

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - While spring and summer are the most common times to have a garage sale, they’re not the only seasons for setting up shop on the driveway. A group of houses in East Texas are coming together for the season of neighborhood sales. From clothes to...
TYLER, TX
ketk.com

SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Ore City was almost a boom town

ORE CITY, Texas (KETK) – Today we’re going to Ore City! It sits in Upshur County with Highway 2-59 running right through it. Close by to Lone Star which was our last salute spot. Time for a history lesson. Ore City got it’s name from, you can probably...
ORE CITY, TX
CBS19

Churros restaurant planned for Longview shopping center

LONGVIEW, Texas — The former home of a longtime snow cone business will get a new flavor in life and a new look. Longview resident Luis Castanon plans to open Mr. Churro in the former Brian and Scott's Snowball location in the parking lot of what was long known as Chaparral Plaza in Longview.
LONGVIEW, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

People are Talking About Scary ‘Werewolf Lane’ in Tyler, TX. Care to Share?

People from around the Tyler, Texas area have been sharing their memories of the infamous 'Werewolf Lane' that was south of town back in the day. East Texas is full of haunting legends. This may come as a surprise to those new to our area. After all, in many ways our East Texas cities are some of the friendliest, coziest towns you can find anywhere. But every area has its own local legends and haunted lore. And Tyler is no exception.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Fire destroys Smith County mobile home, spreads to woods

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A controlled burn spread to a vacant mobile home and surrounding woods Friday. Smith County Chief Deputy Fire Marshall Chad Hogue said the fire started from a controlled burn on Seven Hills Road, then spread. It destroyed a vacant mobile home and topped the nearby tree line.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

Things to do in East Texas this weekend

The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas. Rose City Music Festival, 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, The Square in downtown Tyler. Lineup includes Untold Story at 5:15 p.m., Fritz Hager III at 6:30 p.m., Nelly at 7:45 p.m. and Koe Wetzel at 9:30 p.m. Tickets: $80 and up. Information: www.therosecitymusicfestival.com/ .
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Fire destroys house near Lakeport, injures 1 firefighter

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A house fire burned near Lakeport at about 5:40 p.m. Friday, according to Gregg County Fire Marshal Mark Moore. The fire happened in the 4000 block of Estes Parkway. One person who was in the home escaped unharmed, but one firefighter was transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the fire marshal.
GREGG COUNTY, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

89-Year-Old Home is Tyler, Texas is Beyond Terrific

Just yesterday I was driving to a meeting in Tyler, Texas and as I was going through the Azalea District, I was reminded of how beautiful some of the older homes are in downtown Tyler. Let’s be honest, there are gorgeous older homes all over East Texas but some really spectacular ones located in Tyler like this one I found that is currently for sale on Troup Hwy.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Gregg County Jail back in state compliance

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County Jail has been removed from a state agency’s non-compliant list. The jail was added to the list following an Aug. 29 inspection. “During the review of Medication Administration Records (MARS), multiple records were found to be missing documentation that medication is administered in accordance with written instructions of a physician. Multiple days were observed on multiple MAR records to be missing signatures/initials indicating that medications were administered,” the inspection report stated.
GREGG COUNTY, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

October 4 is National Taco Day: Here are Great Deals in Tyler, TX

Residents of Longview and Tyler, Texas--and all around ETX--are looking for some great deals on food since Tuesday, October 4 is National Taco Day!. Let's just be honest with ourselves for a minute. Here in East Texas, EVERY day is national taco day. BUT, since they've made an official day to celebrate all of the delightful taco eating in which we like to engage AND there are great deals on tacos to be enjoyed, let's delve in a little deeper, shall we?
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Traffic slowed at N. Broadway and Gentry in Tyler after crash

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A crash at the intersection of N. Broadway Ave. and Gentry Pkwy has traffic slowed in the area. The crash involved two vehicles. Two people were seen being put into the back of an ambulance. Traffic is being rerouted around the crash. Use caution in the...
TYLER, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

A New EV Charging Plan will Bring More Options for East Texas Drivers

Its a topic that certainly has no grey area, you either absolutely love it or definitely hate it, electric vehicles. It is all the rage of car companies nowadays to introduce an all electric vehicle to go along side their gas powered standards. Even here in East Texas, we're seeing more and more electric vehicles on the roadways. With that increase in electric car drivers comes the need for more charging stations along the highways. That's where a new Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) plan will come into play.
TEXAS STATE
107-3 KISS-FM

Needing Inexpensive Furniture in Tyler, Texas? This List Should Help!

It wasn’t long ago that we were moving out and finding our own place to live. Okay, let’s not count how long ago that was but during that time we all stressed about not having furniture because all of our cash was wrapped up in moving costs. Recently there was a woman who posted on a Tyler, TX social media site asking for suggestions on where to go for inexpensive furniture around Tyler and she got over 100 responses.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal wreck in Longview halts traffic

UPDATE: The roadway has been reopened, according to Longview Police. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police are working a two-vehicle fatal wreck on Wednesday. The wreck happened in the area of West Marshall and Bill Owens Parkway and is blocking all lanes of travel in that area. Police encourage drivers to use an alternative route […]
LONGVIEW, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

107-3 KISS-FM

Tyler, TX
107-3 KISS-FM plays Todays R&B and Throwbacks and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1073kissfmtexas.com/

