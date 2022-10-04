Read full article on original website
KLTV
East Texas neighborhood comes together for one garage sale
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - While spring and summer are the most common times to have a garage sale, they’re not the only seasons for setting up shop on the driveway. A group of houses in East Texas are coming together for the season of neighborhood sales. From clothes to...
ketk.com
SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Ore City was almost a boom town
ORE CITY, Texas (KETK) – Today we’re going to Ore City! It sits in Upshur County with Highway 2-59 running right through it. Close by to Lone Star which was our last salute spot. Time for a history lesson. Ore City got it’s name from, you can probably...
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Longview (Longview, TX)
According to the Longview Police officers, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Longview on Wednesday evening. The crash happened in the area of West Marshall Avenue and [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Churros restaurant planned for Longview shopping center
LONGVIEW, Texas — The former home of a longtime snow cone business will get a new flavor in life and a new look. Longview resident Luis Castanon plans to open Mr. Churro in the former Brian and Scott's Snowball location in the parking lot of what was long known as Chaparral Plaza in Longview.
People are Talking About Scary ‘Werewolf Lane’ in Tyler, TX. Care to Share?
People from around the Tyler, Texas area have been sharing their memories of the infamous 'Werewolf Lane' that was south of town back in the day. East Texas is full of haunting legends. This may come as a surprise to those new to our area. After all, in many ways our East Texas cities are some of the friendliest, coziest towns you can find anywhere. But every area has its own local legends and haunted lore. And Tyler is no exception.
One Longview, TX Woman Has a Great Idea for Budget Halloween Decorating ’22
I wish I had the drive of Tim "The Tool Man" Taylor, going all out on my house every Christmas, but that means packing up everything in January -- and that means I'm out. One Longview, TX woman may've just had an idea that gets folks, like me, back in the seasonal home decorating game.
KLTV
Fire destroys Smith County mobile home, spreads to woods
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A controlled burn spread to a vacant mobile home and surrounding woods Friday. Smith County Chief Deputy Fire Marshall Chad Hogue said the fire started from a controlled burn on Seven Hills Road, then spread. It destroyed a vacant mobile home and topped the nearby tree line.
5 Family Friendly Festivals To Choose From This Weekend In East Texas
It is going to be a perfect weekend to get outdoors and enjoy a festival in East Texas this weekend. Looking at the calendar, there is no shortage of festivals, there are a total of five!. One festival precedes the upcoming Rose Festival, while one celebrates a stinging insect, one...
inforney.com
Things to do in East Texas this weekend
The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas. Rose City Music Festival, 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, The Square in downtown Tyler. Lineup includes Untold Story at 5:15 p.m., Fritz Hager III at 6:30 p.m., Nelly at 7:45 p.m. and Koe Wetzel at 9:30 p.m. Tickets: $80 and up. Information: www.therosecitymusicfestival.com/ .
KLTV
Fire destroys house near Lakeport, injures 1 firefighter
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A house fire burned near Lakeport at about 5:40 p.m. Friday, according to Gregg County Fire Marshal Mark Moore. The fire happened in the 4000 block of Estes Parkway. One person who was in the home escaped unharmed, but one firefighter was transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the fire marshal.
KLTV
Motorcyclist killed in wreck on W. Marshall, Bill Owens in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police officers are at the scene of a fatal wreck Wednesday evening. According to police, the wreck involved two vehicles. It happened in the area of West Marshall Avenue and Bill Owens Parkway. It’s blocking all lanes of travel in the area, they say.
89-Year-Old Home is Tyler, Texas is Beyond Terrific
Just yesterday I was driving to a meeting in Tyler, Texas and as I was going through the Azalea District, I was reminded of how beautiful some of the older homes are in downtown Tyler. Let’s be honest, there are gorgeous older homes all over East Texas but some really spectacular ones located in Tyler like this one I found that is currently for sale on Troup Hwy.
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Tyler (Tyler, TX)
According to the officials, a multi-vehicle accident was reported in Tyler. The officials stated that two vehicles were involved in the crash. The crash was reported at the intersection of North [..]
KLTV
Gregg County Jail back in state compliance
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County Jail has been removed from a state agency’s non-compliant list. The jail was added to the list following an Aug. 29 inspection. “During the review of Medication Administration Records (MARS), multiple records were found to be missing documentation that medication is administered in accordance with written instructions of a physician. Multiple days were observed on multiple MAR records to be missing signatures/initials indicating that medications were administered,” the inspection report stated.
October 4 is National Taco Day: Here are Great Deals in Tyler, TX
Residents of Longview and Tyler, Texas--and all around ETX--are looking for some great deals on food since Tuesday, October 4 is National Taco Day!. Let's just be honest with ourselves for a minute. Here in East Texas, EVERY day is national taco day. BUT, since they've made an official day to celebrate all of the delightful taco eating in which we like to engage AND there are great deals on tacos to be enjoyed, let's delve in a little deeper, shall we?
KLTV
Traffic slowed at N. Broadway and Gentry in Tyler after crash
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A crash at the intersection of N. Broadway Ave. and Gentry Pkwy has traffic slowed in the area. The crash involved two vehicles. Two people were seen being put into the back of an ambulance. Traffic is being rerouted around the crash. Use caution in the...
A New EV Charging Plan will Bring More Options for East Texas Drivers
Its a topic that certainly has no grey area, you either absolutely love it or definitely hate it, electric vehicles. It is all the rage of car companies nowadays to introduce an all electric vehicle to go along side their gas powered standards. Even here in East Texas, we're seeing more and more electric vehicles on the roadways. With that increase in electric car drivers comes the need for more charging stations along the highways. That's where a new Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) plan will come into play.
Needing Inexpensive Furniture in Tyler, Texas? This List Should Help!
It wasn’t long ago that we were moving out and finding our own place to live. Okay, let’s not count how long ago that was but during that time we all stressed about not having furniture because all of our cash was wrapped up in moving costs. Recently there was a woman who posted on a Tyler, TX social media site asking for suggestions on where to go for inexpensive furniture around Tyler and she got over 100 responses.
Find That Perfectly Shaped Pumpkin In One Of These East Texas Pumpkin Patches
It is official, you can start decorating for fall and for Halloween! Cooler temperatures are on the way for this weekend and it will be a great time to pull those fall decorations out of the hallway closet or attic and once again put them on display. Then if you...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal wreck in Longview halts traffic
UPDATE: The roadway has been reopened, according to Longview Police. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police are working a two-vehicle fatal wreck on Wednesday. The wreck happened in the area of West Marshall and Bill Owens Parkway and is blocking all lanes of travel in that area. Police encourage drivers to use an alternative route […]
