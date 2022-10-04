By Grace Bushard, Children and Family Services Supervisor and Molly Hicken, Cook County Attorney. Thirty-three percent of Minnesota women and twenty-five percent of Minnesota men experience intimate partner physical violence (IPV), intimate partner rape and/or intimate partner stalking in their lifetimes. Along with physical and sexual violence, people often experience emotional abuse, financial abuse and live in an environment of control where they are isolated from friends and relatives. One in five homicide victims are killed by their intimate partner. Physical injury is the result of IPV for a third of women who are victims and one in ten men. Those effected by IPV even have increased risk of asthma, heart disease, stroke, chemical dependency, depression, and anxiety.

COOK COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO