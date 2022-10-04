Read full article on original website
Meet your Cook County neighbor: Introducing Sarah Lakosky
Tell us about your family, including your 4-legged babies. My extended family is spread coast to coast. Here in Cook County, my kids and I share the house with a chinchilla, two cats, one dog and three fish. Grandma Lois and Uncle Kevin are also nearby. Favorite hiking spot in...
Cook County Connections: The Impact of Intimate Partner Violence, and How to Stop it Before it Starts
By Grace Bushard, Children and Family Services Supervisor and Molly Hicken, Cook County Attorney. Thirty-three percent of Minnesota women and twenty-five percent of Minnesota men experience intimate partner physical violence (IPV), intimate partner rape and/or intimate partner stalking in their lifetimes. Along with physical and sexual violence, people often experience emotional abuse, financial abuse and live in an environment of control where they are isolated from friends and relatives. One in five homicide victims are killed by their intimate partner. Physical injury is the result of IPV for a third of women who are victims and one in ten men. Those effected by IPV even have increased risk of asthma, heart disease, stroke, chemical dependency, depression, and anxiety.
Sophie Tibbetts blazes trail with completion of Superior 100-mile race
Sophie Tibbetts participates in the final day of the 100-mile Superior Fall Trail Race on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, near Lutsen. Photo: Contributed / Awen Briem. A decades-worth of training and preparation culminated in the race of a lifetime for ultrarunner Sophie Tibbetts of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa in September.
