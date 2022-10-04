Read full article on original website
Miners looking to battle against the Bulldogs
After an important victory against the Charlotte 49ers (1-4, 0-1 C- USA), the UTEP Miners (3-3, 1-1 C-USA) continue to build momentum after a tough start to the season. Now entering another game against the LA Tech Bulldogs (1-3, 0-0 C-USA), who are coming off a major loss to the University of Southern Alabama, UTEP will have some tough competition ahead as the Bulldogs will be looking to redeem themselves and turn their season around.
