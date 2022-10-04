DFL incumbent Steve Simon and GOP challenger Kim Crockett square off in secretary of state debate; disagree on accepting election results

Adam Duxter - CBS Minnesota News - October 6, 2022. Lake Superior is home to more than 300 shipwrecks. Each one is a reminder of the lives lost in our efforts toward progress. If you've been to Split Rock Lighthouse on the North Shore, you've likely heard of the wreck of the wreck of the Madeira. It crashed into the north shore during a brutal storm in 1905. During that storm, 28 other ships were damaged or destroyed and 36 people were killed.

