DFL incumbent Steve Simon and GOP challenger Kim Crockett square off in secretary of state debate; disagree on accepting election results

Minnesota lacked fraud evidence vs Feeding Our Future before FBI got involved
One thing was missing in Minnesota's months-long legal battle against Feeding Our Future: specific evidence of fraud presented to a judge. The FBI later did what the Minnesota Department of Education and Minnesota attorney general's office did not, producing an avalanche of evidence that has resulted in 49 indictments in what federal prosecutors consider the biggest pandemic fraud scheme in the country. The feds say at least $250 million meant to feed low-income kids was stolen.
Fleet Farm sued by AG Ellison over alleged involvement in gun trafficking
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Wednesday he is suing Fleet Farm for selling guns to straw buyers. The lawsuit alleges Fleet Farm sold at least 37 guns to straw purchasers, a person purchasing a gun for an individual not allowed to own one, over the course of 16 months. In a span of four months in 2021, Ellison alleges Fleet Farm sold 24 guns to the same straw purchaser, Jerome Horton, who was charged in federal court last year.
Minnesota’s top leaders are spending time in the Northland to learn about economic developments in the Northeastern region
Cloquet had some of the state’s top leaders in town on Tuesday morning as a part of an annual Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) tour. The 2022 “Build What Matters” annual deed tour made a stop just 20 minutes right outside of Duluth at Sappi Mill. The ten state agency commissioners were looking and learning to see what and how the Walz-Flanagan administration can help make economic development stronger in Northeastern Minnesota.
DNR renews push for funding to upgrade parks and trails
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is renewing its push for state funding to upgrade decades-old trails, campgrounds and fish hatcheries, among other areas. On Tuesday, Minnesota DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen published an op-ed outlining her agency's $318.6 million proposal, known as "Get Out MORE." The DNR asked for this state funding last session, but lawmakers adjourned without a deal on a number of important issues.
VIDEO: Learn About Indigenous Fires in Minnesota
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - October 6, 2022. For thousands of years in the Great Lakes Region, Native Americans used fire intentionally to manage the ecosystems they lived in. Now there is a short film (16 min), Oshkigin: Spirit of Fire highlighting this deep, reciprocal relationship with the land and the role fire plays in that relationship. This story is told by Ojibwe wildland firefighters, Fond du Lac elder Vern Northrup and Damon Panek.
Minnesota Fall Color Update: Week 4 - northern Minnesota at peak, some color in almost all parts of state
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - October 6, 2022. Reduced sunlight in fall means trees stop producing chlorophyll, the green pigment necessary for photosynthesis. This absence of chlorophyll allows other leaf pigments to take center stage, transforming the landscape to orange, red, purple, and yellow splendor. This colorful...
Minnesota's Lake Superior Coastal Program is now accepting applications for Annual grant funding
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - October 4, 2022. The Coastal Program is looking for projects that protect, restore, or responsibly develop Minnesota’s Lake Superior coastal communities and resources. Notice of grant opportunity: Coastal Program Annual Grants. Application deadline: November 16, 2022. Grant awards: $10,000 to $100,000...
Minnesota mental health workers to wrap up strike Wednesday
Union-backed Allina Health mental health workers are picketing for a third and final day Wednesday in hopes of establishing a first contract with the health care system in the near future. Workers with SEIU Healthcare Minnesota & Iowa picketed outside Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis and Unity Hospital in Fridley...
Starry stonewort introduction to Lake Superior prevented by watercraft inspectors
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - October 4, 2022. Vigilant DNR watercraft inspectors prevented the introduction of starry stonewort to Lake Superior, which is currently not known to be infested with the harmful invasive species. A DNR watercraft inspector saw what appeared to be grass in the motor...
New "photogrammetry" technology could change how we learn about shipwrecks - using Split Rock Lighthouse as a start
Adam Duxter - CBS Minnesota News - October 6, 2022. Lake Superior is home to more than 300 shipwrecks. Each one is a reminder of the lives lost in our efforts toward progress. If you've been to Split Rock Lighthouse on the North Shore, you've likely heard of the wreck of the wreck of the Madeira. It crashed into the north shore during a brutal storm in 1905. During that storm, 28 other ships were damaged or destroyed and 36 people were killed.
Scenic Highway 61 in northeastern Minnesota in danger of sliding into Lake Superior, closing for repairs
Photo: St. Louis County officials released this photo, showing trees slipping down the slope toward Lake Superior on the side of Scenic Highway 61 between Duluth and Two Harbors. The damage, near the New Scenic Cafe, will shut down the road for five weeks this fall. Courtesy of St. Louis County.
September among the fastest-warming months of the year in Northern Minnesota
Marshall Helmberger - The Timberjay News - October 4, 2022. Septembers aren’t what they used to be in northern Minnesota. Forty years ago, the fall air often started creeping its way into the North Country in late August, when the traditional cold spots often recorded their first frost. By early-to-mid September, widespread frost was commonplace, and the growing season for sensitive garden plants, like tomatoes and squash, was at an end. Before the end of the month, many stations occasionally recorded a dusting of snow.
Study: Why are Lake Superior’s quiet winters so important?
Photo: Lake Superior is quieter than 8 decibels in winter, the same volume as steady breathing. Image: National Parks Service. Shipping vessels make Lake Superior one of the loudest freshwater lakes in the world, but ice makes it one of the quietest during winter, a recent study reports. University of...
What AccuWeather's 2022-23 winter forecast says about MN, including a 25%-49% above normal snowfall prediction for NE Minnesota & the Iron Range
Only the cold-blooded personification of winter knows, but that doesn't stop meteorologists from attempting to decipher the signs and predict what's in the winter pipeline. The latest attempt comes from AccuWeather, which calls the winter 2022-23 forecast "one of the most complicated and dynamic in recent memory" due to the "triple dip" La Nina.
Coastal craft beers come to Lake Superior
That’s how Sleeping Giant Brewing Company describes its menu. Founded in 2012, this Canadian beer brand was the first independent brewery to open in Thunder Bay, Ontario. And its beer is more than just inspired by the lake. Sleeping Giant uses roughly 50,000 liters of lake water per month...
Rain and snow flurries possible Thursday night, decreasing clouds Friday
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • October 6, 2022. Scattered light rain showers are expected to continue Thursday evening. These rain showers will likely transition to flurries overnight in the MN Arrowhead as temps drop below freezing. Accumulating snow in Minnesota is not anticipated. In addition to the sprinkles/flurries, north-central Wisconsin will continue to see lake effect rain in the evening. This rain is expected to transition to lake-effect snow overnight around the Penokee Range. Snow accumulations in the higher elevations of Iron and eastern Ashland Counties may reach up to half an inch.
